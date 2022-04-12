How to Create Printable Certificates in Minutes

Looking to reward someone’s hard work? Then printable award certificates are never a bad idea.

Elementary schools, universities, workplaces—a tiny bit of formal recognition can go a surprisingly long way toward making other people feel seen and valued. (And, hey, a little pomp and circumstance never hurts!)

If you’re sold on the value of custom certificates but aren’t sure how to actually get them done, this article is for you. You’ll find out what it takes to create your own printable certificates online, what information to include, and how to go from start to finish in just a few minutes.

Templates: The Secret to Awesome Print Certificates

The right certificate template puts design and print on easy mode.

Whether you’re a veteran graphic designer or an intrepid DIYer, the best (and easiest) print certificates start in the same place—with a template. No matter your skill or background, certificate templates are fantastic resources for absolutely everyone.

Here’s why:

Templates are pre-sized according to popular dimensions and don’t require any fooling around with document layout settings.

and don’t require any fooling around with document layout settings. Templates help ensure that you include all the right information on your certificate since placeholder text and other key elements are already there.

on your certificate since placeholder text and other key elements are already there. Templates can keep your design looking standard enough to read as a certificate (so everyone knows what it is), while still giving you a lot of customization opportunities.

Another not-to-be-overlooked benefit to templates?

By browsing a certificate template library, you’ll already have half the creative battle taken care of—the inspiration step. Viewing designer-made certificate templates will give you plenty of interesting ideas about layout, font, color, and other design details—making it simpler to bring your own certificate to fruition.

Different Types of Customizable Certificates

A certificate of completion is just one of many. If you love this design, customize it.

If you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll start to see that certificates are everywhere. Here are just a few of the most common uses:

Diplomas and graduation certificates

Certificate of participation

Certificate of excellence

1st, 2nd, or 3rd place award certificates

Certificate of achievement

Certificate of course completion

Summer camp certificates

Extracurricular achievement certificates (spelling bee, speech and debate, etc.)

HR training certificates

Fitness certifications

Professional/personal development certificates

Continuing education certificates

Certificates of appreciation

Gift certificates

Franchisee certificates

Certificates of authenticity

Health inspection certificates

And these are just the quote-unquote-normal certificates! When you know how to create printable certificates online, you can make them for any occasion.

Just taught your dog a new trick? Print a puppy school certificate! Have a kid who recently mastered an important skill, like tying their shoelaces? A “Hey, you’re awesome” certificate is in order.

You could even make certificates to add some levity to something serious—like a “You kicked cancer’s butt” award to celebrate a final round of chemo.

When you can design and print certificates yourself, you’ve got the power to create any idea, however serious, silly, or heartfelt.

What to Include on a Certificate

This customizable certificate template has the essentials down pat.

As we mentioned before, certificate templates are a good way to make sure you’ve included all the essential information. Of course, what’s considered essential will vary based on the type of certificate or award you’re giving out, so don’t be afraid to add or remove text, as needed.

To help you get started, here’s a list of information not to forget for the perfect certificate design:

The title of the award or accomplishment

The logo and branding of the awarding organization

A space to write the recipient’s name

A space for the awarder’s name and/or signature

The date of the award (or the accomplishment itself)

A short description of the award

The validity date of the certification, if relevant

Many certificates also include some kind of badge, sticker, ribbon, or frame element to hearken back to the days of fancy certificates with real wax seals and gold foil stamping.

How to Create a Certificate Using a Template

It takes no more than a few steps to go from “Yikes! I really need some certificates” to 100% finished and ready to print, sign, and hand out.

Step #1: Plan First

Try searching “certificate” on Shutterstock for instant inspiration.

Before you actually start designing anything, start by mapping out your certificate content. Using the list above, write out the key pieces of information you need to include. While you’re brainstorming, take a look at other terrific certificate designs for inspiration.

At this stage, it’s also a good idea to consider the following:

What size certificate do you want? The most common certificate size is US letter (8.5” x 11”), which corresponds to A4 internationally (210 x 297 mm). Smaller sizes are popular as well, such as 4” x 6” (or A6 internationally).

The most common certificate size is US letter (8.5” x 11”), which corresponds to A4 internationally (210 x 297 mm). Smaller sizes are popular as well, such as 4” x 6” (or A6 internationally). How will you print your certificates? If you’re printing your certificates yourself, then you’ll probably want to leave a margin around the edges of the design since most desktop printers cannot print to the edge of the paper.

If you’re printing your certificates yourself, then you’ll probably want to leave a margin around the edges of the design since most desktop printers cannot print to the edge of the paper. What kind of paper will you use? Standard white computer paper always works, but why stop at functional? You can easily create something more elegant and durable by choosing card stock instead. For the most traditional look, ivory or cream are nice color options for any certificate paper.

Step #2: Choose a Certificate Template

So many certificate templates to pick from.

With your content ready and your planning done, it’s time to start creating—and it’s super easy. Start by browsing certificate templates from PicMonkey, a user-friendly DIY graphic design tool that’s part of the Shutterstock family. Click on any template you love to start making it your own.

Not sure which template to choose? Don’t fret. You can fully-customize any certificate template, so it really doesn’t matter which one you start with. Try picking one that’s in your preferred size and corresponds to the general aesthetic you want—whether that’s conventional elegance, kid-friendly vibrance, or Gen Z hyper-maximalism.

Step #3: Customize Your Design

Gold foil, framing, textured background—check, check, check.

Now that your template is ready, the real fun begins. In PicMonkey, simply use the menus and tabs at the left to make all of the customizations you want.

For the perfect award certificate, these customizations will likely include:

Uploading your logo, either as a small decorative element or as a watermark

Changing the name of the award title

Adding a description and some dates for the accomplishment

Playing around with the background color, decorative shapes, and other design details

Even more pro-looking effects for a certificate might include gold foil textures for that authentic sticker feel, as well as stock illustrations of ribbons or badges. (There are millions of ‘em to choose from!) Snazzy frames are yet another way to reinforce that classic certificate feel.

Step #4: Download to Print Your Certificates

Choose your preferred file type and download instantly.

After you’ve customized your certificate, click Download from the top toolbar. Then choose Print and select your preferred file type:

If you’re printing at home, then any file type will work: JPG, PNG, or PDF.

If you’re printing at a commercial print shop, then first turn on bleed and expand any images or background elements to fit the newly enlarged canvas. Then choose Print PDF, which will automatically include the bleed and crop marks required by most commercial printers.

Some Final Notes on Framing Customizable Certificates

Just like the creative process itself, there’s no wrong answer when it comes to framing certificates. The most important thing to remember as you design certificates is simply the fact that they might be framed by the recipients.

To make framing and displaying as easy as possible, follow these rules of thumb:

Choose your certificate dimensions so that they correspond to popular frame sizes in your country.

Avoid putting text or other critical design elements too close to the edge of the paper, where the frame may cut it off.

Make sure that the certificate makes sense as a stand-alone display piece. Ideally, the viewer should be able to understand why the certificate was awarded without any additional context.

That’s it. By keeping these final tips in mind and starting with a well-designed certificate template, you’ll have professional-looking printable award certificates done in no more than a few minutes.

Time to reward some accomplishments!

Cover image via Alphavector.