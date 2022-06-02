FREE Color Palettes to Celebrate Pride Month with a Neon Twist

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Discover 10 neon palettes that honor the spirit of Pride, with nightlife-themed fluorescents, inclusive pastel palettes, and more.

June is Pride Month, which marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, as well as allowing LGBTQ+ individuals a platform for activism and celebration. And, what can be more celebratory than neon colors?

These color palettes have been put together to help Pride participants create impactful campaigns and designs. They’re all infused with the loud and proud spirit of the event.

While the distinctive rainbow symbol of Pride provides the obvious color palette for Pride activists, these neon schemes offer an equally colorful, and alternative, attitude.

Scroll down to discover ten neon palettes that celebrate equality, pride, and joy.

10 Neon Pride Palettes

It’s easy to use your free palettes for web designs, social media posts, or emails. Simply right-click and save your design to your computer, or pin to a mood board for campaign inspiration.

Each neon palette features HEX codes that can be used instantly in digital designs, or convert your swatches to CMYK for print layouts.

1. Blue Is the Warmest Color

A softer take on Pride-themed neons, this pastel palette combines powdery hues of baby blue and lavender pink with more saturated neon tones of cyan and purple.

This palette has an open and welcoming feel, and is reminiscent of colors often seen in children’s designs, which makes it feel particularly comforting.

Image via evaleenage.

2. Powder Paint

Taste the rainbow with this vibrant palette that pays tribute to the symbolic rainbow flag of the LGBTQ+ movement.

Neon orange, florescent fuchsia, neon blue, and bright coral red create a rich and heady palette that’s perfect for enlivening any graphic design.

Images via David Tadevosian, murotelli, and Rymden.

3. Slay

Haters gonna hate . . . but that shouldn’t discourage you from being authentically and fabulously yourself! This fun palette celebrates the confidence that Pride Month instills in its participants.

Neon lime green, pastel lemon, pastel lavender pink, and deep neon magenta make for an unexpected and energized color scheme.

4. Aperitivo

Sometimes, the simplest acts are the ones that make Pride particularly special. Enjoying a drink or moment of calm with a loved one can set a relaxed tone before the day or night of parading ahead.

This serene palette has a soothing mood, while retaining the colorful, celebratory feel of Pride.

5. Neon Nights

A big part of celebrating Pride Month is socializing with other members of the LGBTQ+ community, and enjoying the fantastic nightlife that many cities have to offer.

This high-contrast neon scheme of red-pink, mint green, and blue is anchored by inky black, giving the palette a distinctly after-hours feel.

Image via Golubovy.

6. Pastel Pride

Neon pastels make a nice alternative to the bright primary tones usually used in Pride designs. This soft and gentle palette has a fresh, youthful feel, making it a good choice for Pride campaigns aimed at supporting younger or teen audiences.

Image via Golubovy.

7. Orange Quarter

You’ve spent a long day at the Pride parade, and are getting ready for after-hours fun as the evening draws in. Put on the attention-grabbing outfit you’ve been planning to wear all month and head out into the night.

Rich teal blue, powder violet, pastel orange, and hot neon orange team up for this ultimate hot-and-cold scheme.

Image via arrideo.

8. Queer Collage

Head back to art school with this collage-inspired scheme that celebrates the role of students in establishing and promoting Pride.

This scheme is all about self-expression, inclusion, and being your true authentic self.

9. Flamingo Night

A molton, metallic palette that takes inspiration from Pride’s diverse and always-exciting nightlife scene, this scheme also uses purple, which is often used as a symbolic color by lesbian and LGBTQ+ groups.

An overwhelmingly warm palette, this scheme is also a perfect fit for summer-themed designs.

10. Violet Midnight

Blue and pink is a tried-and-tested color combination that always feels fresh, due to the high temperature contrast of these cool and warm colors.

This scheme combines these two traditionally gendered colors and gives them a more alternative and contemporary flavor.

Cover image via Golubovy.