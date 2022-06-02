Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

View All Results
Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Design FREE Color Palettes to Celebrate Pride Month with a Neon Twist
FREE Color Palettes to Celebrate Pride Month with a Neon Twist
Design

FREE Color Palettes to Celebrate Pride Month with a Neon Twist

By on

Discover 10 neon palettes that honor the spirit of Pride, with nightlife-themed fluorescents, inclusive pastel palettes, and more.

June is Pride Month, which marks the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, as well as allowing LGBTQ+ individuals a platform for activism and celebration. And, what can be more celebratory than neon colors?

These color palettes have been put together to help Pride participants create impactful campaigns and designs. They’re all infused with the loud and proud spirit of the event.

While the distinctive rainbow symbol of Pride provides the obvious color palette for Pride activists, these neon schemes offer an equally colorful, and alternative, attitude.

Scroll down to discover ten neon palettes that celebrate equality, pride, and joy.

Neon color palettes including colorful bursts of powder on black background, blue orchid, and closeup of a woman's neon purple face with glitter
Images via Africa Studio, Olha Ukhal, and SergeyKlopotov.

10 Neon Pride Palettes

It’s easy to use your free palettes for web designs, social media posts, or emails. Simply right-click and save your design to your computer, or pin to a mood board for campaign inspiration.

Each neon palette features HEX codes that can be used instantly in digital designs, or convert your swatches to CMYK for print layouts.

1. Blue Is the Warmest Color

A softer take on Pride-themed neons, this pastel palette combines powdery hues of baby blue and lavender pink with more saturated neon tones of cyan and purple.

This palette has an open and welcoming feel, and is reminiscent of colors often seen in children’s designs, which makes it feel particularly comforting.

Pastel paint bursting from a white frame, two women holding hands on lavender background, and facade painted in pastels
Images via Zamurovic Brothers, Roman Chazov, and Alexandre Laprise.
Pretty woman with navy blue hair obstructing her face
Image via evaleenage.

2. Powder Paint

Taste the rainbow with this vibrant palette that pays tribute to the symbolic rainbow flag of the LGBTQ+ movement.

Neon orange, florescent fuchsia, neon blue, and bright coral red create a rich and heady palette that’s perfect for enlivening any graphic design.

Neon orange bearded man, rainbow painted stairs, and neon orange and coral flower
Images via David Tadevosian, murotelli, and Rymden.
Crowd throwing bright colored powder paint in the air
Image via Sunshine Seeds.

3. Slay

Haters gonna hate . . . but that shouldn’t discourage you from being authentically and fabulously yourself! This fun palette celebrates the confidence that Pride Month instills in its participants.

Neon lime green, pastel lemon, pastel lavender pink, and deep neon magenta make for an unexpected and energized color scheme.

Cosmopolitan martini on yellow table and green background, drag queen in neon yellow walking the catwalk, and top-down view of neon paints
Images via Bozena Milosevic, FashionStock.com, and Kunitsa Yana.
Rainbow chewable candy gums on pink and green isometric background
Image via Katya Havok.

4. Aperitivo

Sometimes, the simplest acts are the ones that make Pride particularly special. Enjoying a drink or moment of calm with a loved one can set a relaxed tone before the day or night of parading ahead.

This serene palette has a soothing mood, while retaining the colorful, celebratory feel of Pride.

Purple palm leaf on yellow background, detail of the lips of two women about to kiss in pastel peach background, and abstract background with podium in neon light for product presentation
Images via Dzha33, Beatriz Vera, and Igisheva Maria.
Orange fruit painted blue with orange insides on blue background
Image via Jakob Zuyten.

5. Neon Nights

A big part of celebrating Pride Month is socializing with other members of the LGBTQ+ community, and enjoying the fantastic nightlife that many cities have to offer.

This high-contrast neon scheme of red-pink, mint green, and blue is anchored by inky black, giving the palette a distinctly after-hours feel.

Colorful neon lines shaped like a fan, brightly-lit neon steps at night, and neon lights shining on Chinese Crested dog on black background
Images via Laila Bakker, Heart_Wish, and Kasefoto.
Neon silhouette of two hands
Image via Golubovy.

6. Pastel Pride

Neon pastels make a nice alternative to the bright primary tones usually used in Pride designs. This soft and gentle palette has a fresh, youthful feel, making it a good choice for Pride campaigns aimed at supporting younger or teen audiences.

Rainbow colored balloon heart, pink feathers falling through the air, and a woman smiling with her eyes closed on rainbow background
Images via Digital Photo Archive ltd, Mr.Music, and Golubovy.
Person's hand pointing toward wall of neon lights
Image via Golubovy.

7. Orange Quarter

You’ve spent a long day at the Pride parade, and are getting ready for after-hours fun as the evening draws in. Put on the attention-grabbing outfit you’ve been planning to wear all month and head out into the night.

Rich teal blue, powder violet, pastel orange, and hot neon orange team up for this ultimate hot-and-cold scheme.

Beautiful woman with shaved head on neon orange background, neon store front lit at night, and orange neon glass facade
Images via oneinchpunch, Damian Scaglia, and Julia Shauerman.
Couple in tuxedos with blurred neon background
Image via arrideo.

8. Queer Collage

Head back to art school with this collage-inspired scheme that celebrates the role of students in establishing and promoting Pride.

This scheme is all about self-expression, inclusion, and being your true authentic self.

Toy zebra on pink background, woman in yellow raincoat holding rainbow colored abstract balloon, four open mouths on yellow background
Images via Bojan Zec, Anton Vierietin, and tryam.
Contemporary art collage of female portrait made of different pieces of faces
Image via Anton Vierietin.

9. Flamingo Night

A molton, metallic palette that takes inspiration from Pride’s diverse and always-exciting nightlife scene, this scheme also uses purple, which is often used as a symbolic color by lesbian and LGBTQ+ groups.

An overwhelmingly warm palette, this scheme is also a perfect fit for summer-themed designs.

Studio portrait of nonbinary couple in cool neon lighting, neon lighting on vintage background, and closeup of a woman's face painted black with a pink line running throughout
Images via Victoria Ray, PHOTOARTDESIGN, and Mike Orlov.
Illustration of plump sexy lips painted red, purple, and gold
Image via Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB.

10. Violet Midnight

Blue and pink is a tried-and-tested color combination that always feels fresh, due to the high temperature contrast of these cool and warm colors.

This scheme combines these two traditionally gendered colors and gives them a more alternative and contemporary flavor.

Neon color palettes including colorful bursts of powder on black background, blue orchid, and closeup of a woman's neon purple face with glitter
Images via Africa Studio, Olha Ukhal, and SergeyKlopotov.
Portrait of a confident and attractive young nonbinary person in red and blue neon light
Image via Victoria Ray.

Cover image via Golubovy.

Design Design Inspiration Diversity
Share this post

Related Posts

How to Bring Spring to Your Designs and Marketing Campaigns
Design

How to Bring Spring Color to Your Designs and Marketing Campaigns

Fling open the windows, let in the sunshine, and embrace the spirit of the season with innovative florals, unusual pastels, and more.

10 FREE Fall Color Palettes: Incorporate Neon into Fall
Creative Freebies

10 FREE Fall Color Palettes With a Neon Twist

Bored of the same old orange and rust fall color palettes? Neons look exceptionally modern combined with autumnal shades.

10 Energizing Palettes for Sports Branding and Marketing
Color

10 Energizing Color Palettes for Sports Branding and Marketing

Ten winning color palettes for sports branding, including a contemporary scheme for tennis brands and a classic Olympics-inspired palette.

10 Fresh, FREE, Fantastic Rainbow Color Palettes
Design

10 Fresh, FREE, Fantastic Rainbow Color Palettes

Rainbows symbolize optimism, positivity, and diversity in popular culture. Try these fresh takes on the classic rainbow palette.

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.