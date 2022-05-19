10 Fun “Presentation Night” Ideas

Presentation night may be just what you and your friends need to keep the good times rolling. Here’s how to craft a fun presentation night for your friends.

What is a presentation night? In a nutshell, it’s an evening where you get together with friends and give funny presentations using slideshows (like you would at work, but with a lot more laughter). Instead of talking about sales goals and marketing strategies, guests present their bold observations and hot takes about a topic.

Whether it’s sharing how you really feel about a celebrity or why you think you were a goat-herder in a past life, a presentation night is a surefire way to get creative and learn more about your friends.

Nobody knows who had the first presentation night, but the trend has taken off over the last few years, especially as people started spending more time inside.

In fact, on TikTok alone, there are over 200 million views of videos with the hashtag #PresentationNight, as well as tons of ideas for hosting your own.

So, are you ready to start working on your dek?

Explore these fun presentation night ideas and learn how to make your presentation night slideshow in minutes.

How to Host a Presentation Night

When you consider how new of a trend presentation night is, the unwritten rules and etiquette of how to host yours can be pretty confusing. Do you keep things low-key and try not to overthink it? Or, should you go all out and make a big deal of it?

How you plan yours is up to you. Still, you can follow these three steps to host your presentation night with finesse:

1. Invite Your Friends

Make this presentation slideshow template your own with PicMonkey.

Of course, you were already going to invite your friends, right? But, who and how many friends you invite influences how intimate your presentation night turns out.

If you welcome more guests—especially those that bring a plus-one—it might be harder for the personal humor, rhythm, and energy of your inner circle to come through.

However, hosting a large group is worth it when you choose a relatable theme (and if you want to get to know some new people).

2. Choose Your Theme

There are two types of presentation night themes: a group theme or an individual theme.

There are two types of presentation night themes: a group theme or an individual theme.

A group theme is when all your guests present on the same topic. By limiting the night to one subject, you allow everyone to engage with each other and operate within a similar scope of knowledge. And, in turn, this promotes social harmony for your night.

Meanwhile, an individual theme is like an UNO Wild Card—you can choose your own topic and go as subjective, specific, and weird as you’d like.

3. Setup Your Presentation Area

Whether or not you have equipment at home, putting your own spin on your presentation setup will make your night feel special.

Be sure you have your presentation ready to go. And, remember to let your guests know which presentation software you’ll be using for the evening. (After all, there’s nothing more awkward than when your slideshow won’t show up on the screen).

Entertaining Presentation Night Ideas

What’s the secret sauce behind an unforgettable presentation night?

Simple: It starts with creative ideas. Before you wear your party host hat and mingle with your guests, discover these fun presentation night ideas and examples for any budget.

1. Rank the Songs on an Album

Pick an album all your guests have listened to and know well, and have everyone present how they’d rank the best songs on it.

With a close group of friends, feel free to choose one they have strong opinions of. Or, go with a popular album if you host a lot of guests and don’t know their taste in music.

2. Your Friends as Movie and TV Characters

Call on your own ensemble cast of Friends and make a case for why they’re a real-life version of that movie or TV character. For everyone who believes they are a Monica or a Rachel, this one’s for you.

3. Trivia with Friends

Prefer to get personal? Make your friends the stars of your presentation night instead.

Prefer to get personal? Make your friends the stars of your presentation night instead.

Remind your guests to include ten trivia questions about themselves in their slideshows. Then, sit back and watch how long it takes your guests to answer them correctly.

4. Trends You Followed

The magic of presentation night is that it helps you get to know your friends even better. Did they wear low-rise jeans in the 2000s? Are they always the first to join new social media platforms? This theme dials up the nostalgia and will have you traveling back in time.

5. Which Era Best Suits Your Friends?

Make no mistake, if there’s a character or a trivia question that speaks to you, there’s a decade for you and your friends. Share why you think it speaks to their style as much as their spirit.

6. What Would Your Friends Do in The Hunger Games?

Beyond comparing your friends to a compelling era or figure, it’s also fun to imagine what they’d do in the The Hunger Games. Predict who would be fending off enemies, gathering berries, or falling asleep.

And, let the debates begin.

7. Why _____ Is Underrated

Remember what we said about hot takes? Spice things up at your presentation night with a provocative topic that will have your guests defending what they consider overrated.

8. Tour Your Dream House

Make this presentation slideshow template your own in PicMonkey.

Welcome your guests to the good life and give them a virtual tour of your dream mansion, and then have them do the same. (It’s called manifesting—ever heard of it?).

How to Make Your Presentation Night Slideshow

Now that you know how fun presentation night ideas take shape, you’re ready to learn how make your presentation night slideshow.

1. Choose Your Theme and Topic

Choose your theme and topic for your presentation night slideshow. Then, consider how one fits with the other.

2. Pick Your Presentation Tool

Pick which tool you’ll use to make your presentation night slideshow. If you’re using PowerPoint or Google Slides, double-check the pros and cons of each.

You can also customize your own presentation night slideshow template with Shutterstock Create.

3. Swap Images, Graphics, Text

In Shutterstock Create, click Photos and Video > Add photo to add images. Choose from Shutterstock’s stock library, or import your own.

Click Graphics > Add text to add text.

4. Choose Colors

Click Change color to change your text’s color. This will open up the color picker. Choose from preset color swatches or type the hex code.

5. Download and Export

Download your presentation night slideshow as a PNG, JPG, or MP4 file. Shutterstock Create subscribers can also download as a PDF file.

If you download as a PNG or JPG, your file will export as a .ZIP file.

If you download as an MP4, you can export as a single video file or individual files.

Despite its use of productivity tools we use in offices and classrooms, presentation night is a way to play with the structure of a game night and learn more about your friends.

So, get creative, have fun, and remember to double-check your work before presenting.

