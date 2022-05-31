Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Get to Know the Preppy Aesthetic
Get to Know the Preppy Aesthetic

The preppy aesthetic is back—but with a slight twist thanks to dark (and light!) academia. Dark academia fashion is ivy league-inspired with a romantic, gothic twist pulled from literature and art, in homage to films like Dead Poets Society and Sherlock Holmes.

Here, we dive into the evolution of everything preppy, with a focus on what’s cool today.

Dark academia watercolor illustration
Image via Depiano.

The Origins of the Preppy Aesthetic

Prep aesthetic hearkens back to the early 1900s when upper class leisure activities included polo, sailing, and rugby. This dovetailed into both sport-based and sport-inspired clothing that included equestrian detailing, nautical stripes, and tailored suiting.

These trends grew further as Brooks Brothers became an on-campus retailer at Harvard, Yale, and Princeton. Now, Ivy League schools became beacons of the growing fashion.

At first, this style was an act of collegiate rebellion but, in time, became a normalized standard of Ivy league education. The trend crossed from a male-heavy focus to include women in the 1930s.

When Levy’s introduced “Lady Levis” in 1934, the aesthetic was here to stay.

Black and white photo of stylish woman sitting on couch drinking coffee
Man in a 1950s Brooks Brothers cap from behind
Harvard college student wearing stylish coat and scarf entering a building
Male model in stylish Brooks Brothers suit
Black and white photo of college kids in stylish attire standing on the street talking

Images via Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Ralph Morse/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock, William Grigsby/Conde Nast/Shutterstock, and Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

The style came back into focus in the 1950s. It evolved with more denim, and a sexier, tighter fit. The look evolved further in the ’80s with the release of the tongue-in-cheek writings of The Official Preppy Handbook, and iconoclasts Brooke Shields and Princess Diana.

Golfer on the cover of GQ magazine
Portrait of the winning Oxford boat crew
Prince Charles and Princess Diana sitting on a bench in Scotland
Preppy fashion model walking down street in New York
Outdoor scene from the movie Dead Poets Society
1983 portrait of tennis player Bjorn Borg in striped Polo shirt and khakis
Model in clunky knit sweater, black scarf, and beanie
Actress Carrie Fisher in Izod outfit and head wrap
Portait of a woman in striped shirt, casual coat, and khaki skirt
1990s male model in preppy sweater and shorts
Model in black and white sweater dress and fashionable white hat
Model in stylish wool suit standing on the sidewalk

Images via Peter Levy/Condé Nast/Shutterstock, Chris Barham/ANL/Shutterstock, Photonews Scotland/Shutterstock, Neville Marriner/ANL/Shutterstock, Snap/Shutterstock, Clive Limpkin/Daily Mail/Shutterstock, David O’Neil/ANL/Shutterstock, Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock, Chris Barham/ANL/Shutterstock, Shutterstock, David Crump/ANL/Shutterstock, and Michael Brennan/ANL/Shutterstock.

Then, in the late ’90s, J.Crew reached mass appeal. Brittany Spears and contemporaries twisted “prep” and revved up the sexuality of the aesthetic.

At the same time, J.Crew brought the style into bright colors, whimsical details, and a poppy aesthetic similar to its preppy roots.

Singer Britney Spears holding a giant tennis ball at the US Open tennis tournament
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and singer Britney Spears posing with fashion attire

Images via DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock and DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

The aesthetic waned in relevance in the 2010s as athleisure took center stage. Now, though, prep is experiencing a resurgence.

Actress Brooke Shields rollerskating down a sidewalk
Model Christy Turlington standing in a doorway wearing a red swim dress

Despite its wane in popularity, Southern Prep has continued to rule supreme in fraternity and sorority-heavy campuses. Images via Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast/Shutterstock and Kobal/Shutterstock.

What Does Preppy Look Like in 2022?

Driven in part by dark and light academia trends, the preppy aesthetic is seeing a resurgence. It’s now at the forefront of fashion.

According to InStyle, “Fall 2020 collections like Chloé and Michael Kors featured mid-length skirt suits; Burberry had collegiate sweaters; Versace broke out the rugby stripes, and Dior included a ton of plaid and neckties.”

According to Elle Canada: “This season’s divergence from preppy style’s squeaky-clean image is through a more suggestive, sexier, and sometimes dark bent. It’s positioned as a backlash to the long-time dominance of influencer-led ‘California rich’ aesthetics, where ostentatious displays of wealth generate social-media clout. Dubbed the ‘old-money aesthetic’ by TikTokers or sometimes ‘dark academia,’ it offers up a scholastic, bookish vibe with subversive undertones and major sex appeal, as if Chuck Bass had a love child with Hermione Granger. Miuccia Prada put it best at the spring/summer 2022 Miu Miu show: ‘Strange is not strange anymore.’”

Closeup portrait of modern preppy college student
Dark floral illustration pattern
Preppy college student from behind in photo studio
Wrought iron street lamps in Italy
Vintage books stacked with lit candle beside them
Woman carrying vintage leather purse with feathers
Illustration of black and white tartan pattern
Closeup of a three piece brown suit
College student studying under a lamp in a dark library at night
Stylish man in suit coat and bow tie sitting on outdoor steps

Images via mentatdgt, Kova Rose, mentatdgt, makalex69, Jelena990, victoria_michelle_photo, SeamlessPatterns, FleetwingPhotography, Mariia Korneeva, and LightField Studios.

“In the past 100 years, preppy style has changed very little, but this season we see its modern twist in proportion, with a focus on volume and cuts,” explains Montreal-based stylist Amanda Lee Shirreffs in an interview with Elle.

Why Is the Preppy Aesthetic Making a Comeback?

Today’s preppy aesthetic is all about feeling upbeat and financially secure, while distancing itself from the pandemic’s heaviness.

It comes complete with sweater vest, old books, hardwood interiors, and pleated skirts. Still, it might have a bit more irony than in the past. It’s prep with an edge.

According to the Zoe Report, “Now, showing your stripes (both literally and figuratively) is about subtlety and ease with a gym-class-chic vibe, to boot.”

There’s something indelible about prep—it’s anti-hype, even in a moment when it’s on trend. Its subtle loafers, denim, and Tartan requires swagger to show up in another form: you.

Perhaps that’s another reason why Gen Z are falling for it. Prep removes the swagger of hype brands and replaces it with a subtle, edgier, and intellectual focus on personal authenticity

Vintage leather bag with cotton buds resting on top
Chinese herbal tea and decanter next to leather bag and glasses on old wooden table
Closeup portrait of pretty young woman in library
Closeup of tweed purse
Back view of a woman in school girl uniform walking down a sidewalk
Antique living room with old leather chair and bookcase
Handsome senior man reading a book in a messy library
Closeup of woven loafers in a grass setting

Images via Kai Beercrafter, anutr tosirikul, bodnar.photo, EQRoy, Wirestock Creators, Dm_Cherry, Dmytro Gilitukha, and Victoria Chudinova.

Preppy Subgenres: Southern Prep, Northeastern Prep, Americana Prep 

There are nuances to the modern understanding of prep that are driven by geographic associations. 
Southern prep is bright, colorful, and whimsical. Many would consider it a result of the 1980s Yuppie, rather than Ivy League school prep culture.

Bright pink pants and plaid belt next to penny loafers and plaid shirt
Brightly colored paisley pattern
Brightly colored tartan illustration
Preppy couple carrying their pug puppy who is wearing a bow tie
Preppy woman in white sheer blouse on pink background

Images via Ryan Garrett, EVA105, Svetlana Kononova, Tara Lynn and Co, and Victoria Chudinova.

Northeastern prep is typified by academic and collegiate styles, with a preference for plaid, navy, cream, and tweed. It feels more upscale, British, and skews towards wealthy or haute couture aesthetics.

This classically sporty lifestyle (crew, rugby, sailing, 1950s football, etc.) has evolved and, most recently, has been personified and typified by TV shows like Gossip Girl.

However, at its heart, Northeastern prep has a “focus on social achievement, uniformity of style, propriety, proper decorum, and class distinction.”

Group of friends on a yacht in the ocean
Nautical sail boats on linen texture background
Three preppy models walking down train track
Preppy young woman in green sweater and black rimmed glasses
Nautical fishing ropes pattern
Portrait of a man with a mustache wearing a green diamond sweater vest

Images via 4 PM production, Nautical Moods, Nicole Glass Photography, mentatdgt, Kolesov Sergey, and AJR_photo.

Americana Prep is more completely American-focused in its aesthetic. Think: Ralph Lauren, jeans, American flags, and polo players. This aesthetic is steeped in the preppy lore of the American traditions that were prominent at the turn of the century.

A recent Coveteur article noted that American Prep is “Toeing the line between minimalist and maximalist . . . Often a tad patriotic, not only in style and hues, the American flag and ‘USA’ often make an appearance. Add a dash of Western, and you’ve got yourself a look.”

Adorable chihuahua dog outdoors in a sweater sitting on plaid blanket
Young man in sweater and beanie posing in front of lake
Woman wearing striped button down shirt and khakis
Pretty woman smiling for the camera in orange sweater
Red, white, and blue plaid pattern
Woman wearing a red sweater drinks a smoothie at a restaurant

Images via Lesia Kapinosova, BublikHaus, mentatdgt, Yuricazac, genach_man, and Look Studio.

Have Some Preppy Inspiration

Historically, preppy styles have come into fashion following moments of unrest and uncertainty. The return to classic aesthetics highlights a desire for normalcy, structure, and social standardization.

Try leaning not just into a preppy aesthetic, but with a twist of academia to remain highly relevant.

“If you’re trying to picture what this might look like in your mind, think about the Hogwarts castle from the Harry Potter films. The long dark stone corridors, dim library, dark forest, grand hall, and dark-colored uniforms are all perfect examples of a Dark Academia setting,” shares Glamour.

Envelope with a wax seal next to paper
Stylish woman in tweed suit stands next to bicycle
Portrait of woman in tweed jacket in front of window
Stylish woman in tweed coat and yellow tinted sunglasses and beret stands in street
Portrait of a goth schoolgirl outside campus building
Young woman in beret and sunglasses carrying red journal stands against a tree
A blonde student with a textbook in her hands pensively looks into the distance against the background of the autumn forest
Stacked vintage books
Closeup of a wooden chess board
Open paperback book on dark background

Images via Julia_Martyniuk, Prostock-studio, lermont51, Look Studio, alexan888, Alla Tsyganova, lilith_alexandra, Jiri Hera, Stokkete, and Andrea Colvile.

Or maybe try light academia, just in time for summer. Think: Greek, neoclassical, and all shades of cream. 

Light academia concept with pastel colors of Greek statue head and florals
Happy woman in long beige coat walking across cool architecture
Table with coffee cup, backgammon game, open journal, and candles
Three vintage Greek statues
Decorative detail of an ancient Ionic column
Greek statues on floral background in watercolor illustration
Stylish young woman in beret and sunglasses carrying leather backpack

Images via Depiano, Svitlana Sokolova, Aaron K Gary, lorenza62, Respiro, Depiano, and Victoria Chudinova.

Cover image via lilith_alexandra.

Design
