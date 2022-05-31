Get to Know the Preppy Aesthetic

Kristina Libby is a writer, artist and technologist living and working in NYC. Find her here: www.kristinalibby.com.

The preppy aesthetic is trending again . . . this time with a dark academia twist! Explore the edgy prep style in design, fashion, and more.

The preppy aesthetic is back—but with a slight twist thanks to dark (and light!) academia. Dark academia fashion is ivy league-inspired with a romantic, gothic twist pulled from literature and art, in homage to films like Dead Poets Society and Sherlock Holmes.

Here, we dive into the evolution of everything preppy, with a focus on what’s cool today.

The Origins of the Preppy Aesthetic

Prep aesthetic hearkens back to the early 1900s when upper class leisure activities included polo, sailing, and rugby. This dovetailed into both sport-based and sport-inspired clothing that included equestrian detailing, nautical stripes, and tailored suiting.

These trends grew further as Brooks Brothers became an on-campus retailer at Harvard, Yale, and Princeton. Now, Ivy League schools became beacons of the growing fashion.

At first, this style was an act of collegiate rebellion but, in time, became a normalized standard of Ivy league education. The trend crossed from a male-heavy focus to include women in the 1930s.

When Levy’s introduced “Lady Levis” in 1934, the aesthetic was here to stay.

The style came back into focus in the 1950s. It evolved with more denim, and a sexier, tighter fit. The look evolved further in the ’80s with the release of the tongue-in-cheek writings of The Official Preppy Handbook, and iconoclasts Brooke Shields and Princess Diana.

Then, in the late ’90s, J.Crew reached mass appeal. Brittany Spears and contemporaries twisted “prep” and revved up the sexuality of the aesthetic.

At the same time, J.Crew brought the style into bright colors, whimsical details, and a poppy aesthetic similar to its preppy roots.

The aesthetic waned in relevance in the 2010s as athleisure took center stage. Now, though, prep is experiencing a resurgence.

Despite its wane in popularity, Southern Prep has continued to rule supreme in fraternity and sorority-heavy campuses. Images via Arthur Elgort/Conde Nast/Shutterstock and Kobal/Shutterstock.

What Does Preppy Look Like in 2022?

Driven in part by dark and light academia trends, the preppy aesthetic is seeing a resurgence. It’s now at the forefront of fashion.

According to InStyle, “Fall 2020 collections like Chloé and Michael Kors featured mid-length skirt suits; Burberry had collegiate sweaters; Versace broke out the rugby stripes, and Dior included a ton of plaid and neckties.”

According to Elle Canada: “This season’s divergence from preppy style’s squeaky-clean image is through a more suggestive, sexier, and sometimes dark bent. It’s positioned as a backlash to the long-time dominance of influencer-led ‘California rich’ aesthetics, where ostentatious displays of wealth generate social-media clout. Dubbed the ‘old-money aesthetic’ by TikTokers or sometimes ‘dark academia,’ it offers up a scholastic, bookish vibe with subversive undertones and major sex appeal, as if Chuck Bass had a love child with Hermione Granger. Miuccia Prada put it best at the spring/summer 2022 Miu Miu show: ‘Strange is not strange anymore.’”

“In the past 100 years, preppy style has changed very little, but this season we see its modern twist in proportion, with a focus on volume and cuts,” explains Montreal-based stylist Amanda Lee Shirreffs in an interview with Elle.

Why Is the Preppy Aesthetic Making a Comeback?

Today’s preppy aesthetic is all about feeling upbeat and financially secure, while distancing itself from the pandemic’s heaviness.

It comes complete with sweater vest, old books, hardwood interiors, and pleated skirts. Still, it might have a bit more irony than in the past. It’s prep with an edge.

According to the Zoe Report, “Now, showing your stripes (both literally and figuratively) is about subtlety and ease with a gym-class-chic vibe, to boot.”

There’s something indelible about prep—it’s anti-hype, even in a moment when it’s on trend. Its subtle loafers, denim, and Tartan requires swagger to show up in another form: you.

Perhaps that’s another reason why Gen Z are falling for it. Prep removes the swagger of hype brands and replaces it with a subtle, edgier, and intellectual focus on personal authenticity.

Preppy Subgenres: Southern Prep, Northeastern Prep, Americana Prep

There are nuances to the modern understanding of prep that are driven by geographic associations.

Southern prep is bright, colorful, and whimsical. Many would consider it a result of the 1980s Yuppie, rather than Ivy League school prep culture.

Northeastern prep is typified by academic and collegiate styles, with a preference for plaid, navy, cream, and tweed. It feels more upscale, British, and skews towards wealthy or haute couture aesthetics.

This classically sporty lifestyle (crew, rugby, sailing, 1950s football, etc.) has evolved and, most recently, has been personified and typified by TV shows like Gossip Girl.

However, at its heart, Northeastern prep has a “focus on social achievement, uniformity of style, propriety, proper decorum, and class distinction.”

Americana Prep is more completely American-focused in its aesthetic. Think: Ralph Lauren, jeans, American flags, and polo players. This aesthetic is steeped in the preppy lore of the American traditions that were prominent at the turn of the century.

A recent Coveteur article noted that American Prep is “Toeing the line between minimalist and maximalist . . . Often a tad patriotic, not only in style and hues, the American flag and ‘USA’ often make an appearance. Add a dash of Western, and you’ve got yourself a look.”

Have Some Preppy Inspiration

Historically, preppy styles have come into fashion following moments of unrest and uncertainty. The return to classic aesthetics highlights a desire for normalcy, structure, and social standardization.

Try leaning not just into a preppy aesthetic, but with a twist of academia to remain highly relevant.

“If you’re trying to picture what this might look like in your mind, think about the Hogwarts castle from the Harry Potter films. The long dark stone corridors, dim library, dark forest, grand hall, and dark-colored uniforms are all perfect examples of a Dark Academia setting,” shares Glamour.

Or maybe try light academia, just in time for summer. Think: Greek, neoclassical, and all shades of cream.

