Find inspiration as five photographers share their most powerful images and what they’d like to see more of in mainstream depictions of early motherhood.

According to a recent survey conducted by Motherly, eighty-five percent of Millennial moms say that society does not do a good job of understanding and supporting mothers. When compared with previous years, more moms than ever want the government to do better when it comes to childcare and leave policies.

We consume more images today than ever before, and it’s crucial that mothers see themselves represented and supported in the media. That starts with photography that celebrates the ups and downs of parenting, portrays pregnancy and early motherhood honestly, and does away with the unrealistic expectations so often placed on new moms.

We asked five photographers to tell us about some of their most powerful images, as well as share their best tips. Together, we can help create more truthful, validating, and representative photographs of parenting.

Photographer Muna Mesic: “Their hearts are literally beating for two. That’s an amazing subject to be able to photograph.”

Capturing a playful moment in a pregnant woman’s life. Image by Muna Mesic. Gear: Nikon D750 camera, Sigma 35mm 1.4 lens. Settings: Exposure 1/400 sec; f2; ISO 650.

Instagram

“Every photo tells a story, but this story is one of my favorites. I created this picture while photographing my friend when she was pregnant with her daughter Ella. I am so happy that I was able to freeze these little moments with her beautiful belly full of life.’

Witnessing the transformation of a woman’s body through photography tells the story. Image by Muna Mesic.

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to see women’s bodies during this transformation, and I find that for some women, these photography sessions can help with their self-love. Bringing another human into the world is magic, and we should celebrate it as such.’

The natural beauty in pregnancy makes for an amazing subject. Image by Muna Mesic.

“A lot of women have hesitations about being captured while pregnant, when their body isn’t in its usual state. But their bodies are doing magnificent things, and their hearts are literally beating for two. That’s an amazing subject to be able to photograph.’

“When I photograph expectant couples, I also like to ask how they met. Pregnancy is a time to reflect on the journey that led you to become a family in the first place.”

Photographer Mareen Fischinger: “I photographed myself with the help of my husband before and after the birth [of my son]”

An authentic look at the relationship between a mother and her baby. Image by Mareen Fischinger / Westend61.

Website Instagram

“This is my second son about a week or so after his birth. It was part of a series of images from that day that were supposed to be real and authentic, with real skin colors and real imperfections.’

Capturing important moments serve as a time capsule for the future. Image by Mareen Fischinger / Westend61.

“I also wanted to have these photos as a memory for ourselves as a family. I photographed myself with the help of my husband before and after the birth. We did so much together during this time. I decided not to breastfeed since I had so much trouble with breastfeeding after my first pregnancy. So, feeding the baby with formula was also an important activity we shared when caring for our child.’

Be mindful of placing the mother at ease before the shoot. Image by Mareen Fischinger / Westend61.

“I have always been good at photographing children because I know how to address them and make a shoot playful. When approaching a baby or newborn, it is important to talk to their mothers in a calm and warm voice. Having had children of my own, I know that new mothers are sensitive, and the baby feels indirectly what the mother does.’

“Things do not always go as planned at photo shoots, and sometimes you just can’t get exactly what you initially wanted. For that reason, when I shoot new babies at their homes with their families, I know how to adapt to a new place and all its possibilities very quickly.’

Societal restraints often prohibit a mother from openly nurturing her infant. Image by Mareen Fischinger / Westend61. Gear: Canon 5D Mark III camera, Canon 24-70 mm lens. Settings: Focal length 67mm; Exposure 1/160 sec; f2.8; ISO 320.

“New mothers face so much pressure from our society. On one hand, they are looked down upon when they decide not to breastfeed their newborns, but at the same time, they are often judged for breastfeeding in public. That’s why representation is so essential in these kinds of images.’

Highlighting the reality of motherhood, the beauty and the strife, are important aspects to convey. Image by Mareen Fischinger / Westend61.

“It’s so important to highlight real moments, where mothers don’t have their hair done perfectly and aren’t always smiling. The outside world (and mothers ourselves) need to see these moments represented to understand what it’s really like when you have had a child. No more time for yourself, always a mess at the house, and the constant feeling of not being enough. Of course, these topics don’t always sell because they aren’t always shiny, but they should be the norm in parenting magazines.”

Photographer Carrie Yuan: “I wanted to make a photo that documented the amazing work my body did”

This self-portrait embodies the necessary sacrifices made for the life that was created. Image by Carrie Yuan. Gear: Nikon D700 camera, Nikon 50mm 1.8 lens. Settings: Exposure 1/100 sec; f6.3; ISO 2000.

“The idea for this self-portrait began with me wanting to document the residual stretch marks from my twin pregnancy. I had a difficult twin pregnancy, with preterm labor at thirty-two weeks, was admitted to the hospital overnight and prepared to deliver my babies prematurely.’

“Thankfully, the doctors were able to stop my contractions, and I went home on bed rest. Most women lament pregnancy-induced stretch marks, but when mine appeared on my belly at thirty-four weeks, I rejoiced, as that meant the babies were growing and I was still pregnant.’

“I was able to carry the twins to thirty-six weeks. So, after they were born I wanted to make a photo that documented the amazing work my body did to bring them Earth-side. A humorous aside for anyone that knows my twins is that this photo perfectly captures their different personalities. My daughter on the left is screaming her head off, while her brother on the right has an expression that says, ‘Dude. Chill.’’

It’s important to capture the complexity of parenthood. Image by Carrie Yuan.

“It’s helpful to understand that pregnancy and early parenthood can be an emotionally challenging period. It’s a mistake to assume that pregnancy and motherhood are one-hundred percent joyful, because that’s just not the reality for many women.’

“It can be a complex time filled with love and joy, juxtaposed with fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and feelings of inadequacy, depending on the individual’s journey. Approaching your subject with sensitivity, empathy, and without assumptions will go a long way in capturing meaningful images.’

The intimate visual stories of motherhood are universal themes. Image by Carrie Yuan.

“It’s important for me to tell these intimate stories of motherhood because being a parent can be so incredibly difficult (and also amazing and rewarding). There’s a universal relatability in these visual stories. I was really scared to share that self-portrait of me and my twins when I first made it, but it has been so warmly received, and that was a real lesson to me.’

Depicting the struggles of parenthood are important simply because it presents realistic images of what new mothers should expect. Image by Carrie Yuan.

“I wish we saw more images that honestly and authentically depict the struggles of early parenthood, instead of idealizing or romanticizing the experience. I likely had unrealistic expectations of what my experience of motherhood would be because I never saw images depicting the hard parts. I truly believe we can find humor and parental solidarity in images that universally depict the struggles and non-glamorous parts.”

Photographer Breanna Peterson: “Birth stories transcend all social groups”

The connection between a new mother and her newborn is a powerful image to capture. Image by Breanna Peterson. Gear: Nikon D750 camera, 35mm f/1.4 lens. Settings: Exposure 1/250 sec; f2.2; ISO 1600.

Website Instagram Facebook

“I photographed this image of my sister and my niece, just a few days new. I wanted to capture both their connection with one another, as well as my sister’s journey into motherhood. It was a dark spring day, but I used the light of their window, to the right of the subject.’

“Motherhood is powerful. It is also messy and chaotic and confusing and so incredibly beautiful. I want to capture all of this in my images. I approach every session with the mindset of ‘What images would I want to look back on some day?’ and that guides me. It is also such a fleeting time, perhaps one of the slowest-moving times in our motherhood journey, but somehow also the absolute quickest to disappear.’

The journey into motherhood is intimate and unique. Image by Breanna Peterson.

“Birth stories really seem to transcend all social groups. During my newborn sessions, clients often share bits and pieces of their birth story, and it seems almost therapeutic to be given a platform where they can talk about it freely. Spending this time at my sessions, documenting a mom making this journey into motherhood (or continue her journey), is incredibly rewarding.’

Giving your subject the leeway to feel comfortable and natural in their surroundings is key. Image by Breanna Peterson.

“Pregnancy and early motherhood are filled with so many varying emotions, so it is important to make a connection with your client during the session. Connections happen through conversation, as well as giving space as needed. I always want my newborn sessions to feel relaxed, and often remind clients it’s okay to take time whenever they need it.’

When necessary, give your subject a moment to relax, off camera. Image by Breanna Peterson.

“If the baby (or mom) needs a break, this is a great opportunity to walk around the house and take detail shots — of ultrasound photos on the fridge, flowers on the table, congratulatory cards, nursery décor, etc. Those little moments help tell the overall story, and also helps clients relax when they need some time away from the camera.’

“Relatedly, it’s been wonderful to see more people wanting newborn images in their homes, and this is a trend that I hope continues. I am passionate about photography that tells a story and captures the reality of what we’re living.’

Representing the struggles of motherhood is an important aspect to portray. Image by Breanna Peterson.

“I want moms to understand that it’s real to have birth plans go awry, to have struggles feeding your baby, to be exhausted because you were up all night with a fussy baby and couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Motherhood is so hard and so incredibly wonderful at the same time, and photos that capture all those feelings hold so much power, especially as your babies quickly become teenagers.”

Photographer Patricia Becaroto: “I would love to see more raw images that depict the reality of these first months with a baby at home.”

It’s quite beautiful to show the connection between a mother and her newborn. Image by Patricia Becaroto / Addictive Creative. Gear: Nikon D750 camera, Sigma Art 35mm f1.4 lens. Settings: f1.4.

“I photographed this family on two previous occasions — the first time with her oldest daughter when she was six months old, another session when she was pregnant with this baby, and this session a few months after her birth. They are a family that I am very fond of, and we have become great friends.’

“The session was at home, and it was a lifestyle session so the photos were authentic and natural. I wanted to show the beautiful connection they had between them. This photo was taken in her bedroom while we were taking a break to feed the baby. I asked permission to take pictures of her while she was breastfeeding, and she happily agreed. In the end, these very intimate photos were her favorites.’

Patience is often accompanied by unexpected gems. Image by Patricia Becaroto / Addictive Creative.

“Be patient, and leave room for improvisation. It’s okay to keep some ideas (photos) in mind, but in this type of session, anything can happen, and you have to be able to adapt and make the most of any situation.’

“It is also very important to have empathy and put yourself in the shoes of the parents (especially the mother). These are very special and emotional moments for them, but they are also very vulnerable and sensitive, so be respectful and don’t put any pressure on them.’

Create artistic moments that encapsulates reality. Image by Patricia Becaroto / Addictive Creative.

“I would also love to see more raw images that depict the reality of these first months with a baby at home. It seems that we mostly just see images of happy moments, with calm babies, loving moms, and everyone smiling, but for me, the images that most reach my soul are those that represent reality. Sometimes, reality is a crying baby and the mom trying to comfort him, for example. You can create these types of images in a very sensitive and artistic way.’

The authentic, honest representations of family life are the ones often captured accidentally. Image by Patricia Becaroto / Addictive Creative.

“I think that the images that best tell our history and form part of our family legacies are those that are authentic, honest, and natural. In my opinion, that’s the beauty of images that aren’t ‘posed’ (that does not mean ‘not directed!’). If you observe with patience and sensitivity and go unnoticed, you will be able to capture indelible memories and intimate moments. These are the real gems.”

Cover image by Breanna Peterson.

