Pregnancy Announcement Design Ideas for Every Member of the Family

If there’s one thing you can expect when you’re expecting, it’s a lot of excitement. How will you share this news with the ones who are closest to you?

Creating your pregnancy announcement gives you the opportunity to deliver the news in a way that feels special. It also helps you make sure that everyone in your life can be part of this moment.

Need some inspiration before sending out announcements of your own? Check out these pregnancy announcements for families to get all of the design ideas you need.

What Is a Pregnancy Announcement?

A pregnancy announcement is a way to let friends and family know you’re expecting, or that you’ve given birth. You can make your own announcement with a unique design, photos from a maternity shoot, or even photos of your baby after they’ve arrived.

Why Are Pregnancy Announcements Important?

This is the first time many people will hear about or see your baby. It’s also the perfect opportunity for you to connect with your loved ones as you move into this next chapter of your life.

Plus, it’s fun to create something beautiful that will act as a vehicle to share your exciting news.

Types of Pregnancy Announcements

Every baby is different and every pregnancy announcement should be too. Look through these announcement types to find one that suits you and your family best.

First Baby

View this image via Pablo Bauza.

If you’re pregnant with your first child, you may not need to say much in your announcement. A simple image of you and your partner holding a baby item will be enough to send the message.

You can choose to include more details inside the card if you wish.

More Than One Baby

View this image via butterflycreative.

Ensure that each new arrival in your life gets the attention they deserve with an announcement for twins . . . or triplets . . . or quadruplets . . . quintuplets!?

If you know the biological sex of each baby before you send out the announcement, include it in your design to make the card extra special.

Second or Third Child . . . and Beyond

View this image via Olga Savina.

If you’ve sent out pregnancy announcements before, you can be even more creative as you expand your family. Get siblings in on the fun and have them join you as part of the photo you feature in the announcement.

Pregnancy Announcements for Family Members

Once you know what type of pregnancy announcement you need, you can tailor the design to who you’re sending it to.

Let’s look at a few examples of pregnancy announcement designs for various family members

Pregnancy Announcements for Father or Husband

View this image via arum widyaningsih.

Finding out that you’re pregnant is an incredible moment. You can make it just as incredible and surprising for your husband or the father of the child. Choosing imagery that matches their interests will make the announcement card a special keepsake.

Pregnancy Announcements for Grandparents

View this image via design all.

If your parents seem to be sitting on the edge of their seats waiting to hear they’ve got a new title, choose this design. If you have a child already, you can add in extra text to show that another grandchild is on the way.

Pregnancy Announcements for Siblings

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Siblings often play a key role in our lives growing up, and now your sibling can play a part in your child’s life.

Surprise your sibling with a pregnancy announcement card that reveals their new aunt or uncle status. You can also give a hint about what the baby’s first name will be if you already know.

Preparing Your Pregnancy Announcement Cards

Design is just the first step. Here’s a closer look at the process of making sure your loved ones receive the announcement.

Choosing In-Person vs. by Mail

Delivering announcement cards in person can help you create wonderful memories as you’ll witness the surprise when people see the news. However, this may not be possible if you have a lot of friends and family on your list. In that case, you may choose to send by mail.

Either way, start by considering the most common card and envelope sizes to ensure that every card gets printed perfectly.

Cards Envelopes 4.25 x 5.5 A-2 4.5 X 6.25 A-6 5 x 7 A-7

How to Print

Printing your own pregnancy announcement cards is simple if you have the right items on hand. Choose a matte or glossy finish paper based on your preference. Ideally, you’re looking for paper between 250 and 400 grams per square meter (GSM) for this type of project.

You’ll also want high-quality photo ink if your announcement includes pictures. Alternatively, you can send your design to a professional print shop.

Creating Digital Announcements

Don’t want to go through the process of printing cards? No problem. Just download your image or design (JPG or PNG recommended.) After that, choose an alternative delivery method that works for you (email, social, etc.).

There’s a lot to think about when you have a baby on the way, but don’t forget to enjoy the moment and celebrate it with others.

Using a design tool, like PicMonkey, makes it easy to create your own perfect pregnancy announcement card, something you and your child are sure to look back on fondly.

Cover image via stockpexel.