A Practical Guide to Pinterest Business Content

Now is a better time than ever to get your Pinterest content strategy on lockdown.

With 431 million active users, Pinterest has proven itself a force to be reckoned with in the social media space. In 2020, Pinterest reported their largest year-over-year increase to date—largely due to the massive amounts of recipes, information on hobbies, and DIY interior decorating hacks that the pandemic demanded. More than just active users, Pinterest’s stats are quite unique.

While some of their active users are on the decline since the world has started to normalize, their revenue is stronger than it has ever been. There’s a reason for that—advertisers have found value in working with Pinterest to market to their users.

Even with a dip in monthly active users at the beginning of 2022, marketers are seeing ROIs that make advertising on Pinterest worth it. Users are visiting Pinterest largely in hopes to discover new products.

According to data gathered by Hootsuite, here are some of the reasons advertising on Pinterest is so impactful:

Pinterest users are 7x more likely to say Pinterest is the most influential platform for buying decisions.

Pinterest’s quarterly advertising reach is growing at 6.2% compared to Facebook’s 2.2%.

45% of Americans with a household income over $100,000 are Pinterest users.

Pinners are 66% more likely to give new brands a chance—and stay loyal.

Users are mostly DIYers, at home cooks, and those looking for creative inspiration. There’s a captive audience in several niche spaces, making Pinterest a powerful social media marketing tool.

Many brands look to Instagram to post visual content. However, Pinterest has quietly become an essential marketing channel for many brands.

If Pinterest isn’t part of your digital strategy, you may be missing out on ways to grow your customer base. Check out these practical tips on how you can create Pinterest content that has better results for your business.

Utilize Templates to Make Outstanding Pinterest Content

Image via PicMonkey.

PicMonkey offers a free trial and hundreds of professionally designed social media marketing templates. The tools are top-notch and you can customize your brand kit to add things like your company’s colors, logos, and any sort of icons or custom art your company might utilize.

Making the templates work for your brand is a breeze. Here are some gorgeous examples from the template library.

Images via PicMonkey.

It’s important as you’re going about designing your Pins, you create a compelling narrative about your brand using carefully chosen visuals for your pins.

Select visuals for your Pinterest board that builds a story or follows a similar visual theme. Connecting your product or services with a situation will go a long way in leaving a memorable imprint on your audience.

Try using visuals in your pins that add a personal feel to your content. Or, consider visuals that subtly show how customers will benefit from what you have to offer. Show them how your product can help solve their problem or enhance their project—and stop their scroll.

Pinterest is unique in that the users are there for discovery—not to interact with their friends. Therefore, they’re far easier to convert.

Types of Ads on Pinterest with Examples

Pinterest offers a variety of ad types and methods to engage with your intended audience.

Idea pins (new in 2022)

Try on product pins (new in 2022)

Video ads

Shopping ads

Carousel ads

Collection ads

Idea Pins

Some also call these “story pins.” Idea pins offer either a short video or up to twenty images that will be fed to a targeted user in their feed.

These ads generally explore the steps of a recipe or offer a how-to from start to finish.

Image via Pinterest.

Try On Product Pins

Try on Product Pins offer the user to test your product with an augmented reality experience—much like we’ve seen brands Warby Parker and several other fashion and cosmetics brands utilizing.

It’s a truly unique ad experience and, as the year progresses, we can’t wait to see the conversion numbers.

Image via Pinterest.

Video Ads

Video ads function similarly to the way they do on most social media platforms. Here is a full list of specs and how to set up your Pinterest Video Ad campaign on Pinterest.

Shopping Ads

Once you have set up your Pinterest Shop, you can create Pinterest shopping ads. Shopping ads offer a one-click purchase process for Pinterest users to buy something from your Pinterest Shop.

These are powerful because they catch your potential customer early in their discovery and inspiration process.

Image via Pinterest.

Collection Ads

Pinterest Collection Ads also work in tandem with your Pinterest Shop. They offer one large “hero” and two secondary pieces of creative in a mobile feed.

Once clicked, the add transforms into a full screen shopping experience where you can link to twenty-five additional items (and add creative for them, as well).

Image via Pinterest.

Carousel Ads

A Pinterest Carousel ad is the perfect way to put multiple products on display. It can also be a creative way of telling your brand’s story. It looks like a normal pin but has opportunities to scroll just as they work in Instagram or Facebook.

Video from Pinterest via YouTube.

Use the Pinterest Analytics Tool

Image via Pinterest.

Make sure you’re always thinking about tracking and conversion on owned and paid content. Like many of the other social channels, Pinterest has a native analytics tool called Pinterest Analytics to help businesses better understand their audiences and content performance.

Pinterest Analytics is free to anyone with a business account and offers all sorts of useful data points to help improve your pin content. It allows you to learn about the people who engage with your business and what they’re into.

Pinterest Analytics tells you what website traffic came from what Pinterest content. It also offers metrics on impressions, clicks, and saves for your content. These metrics will help refine your strategy and show what works and what doesn’t.

Cover image via Photographee.eu.