Portraits of Impactful Women at Work

Anna Davies is a writer and content strategist based in Jersey City, NJ. She has written for The New York Times, The New York Post, Glamour, Conde Nast Traveler, Parents, and others.

To honor Women’s History Month, we’ve partnered with CARE International to showcase three women who champion gender equality.

At a time when anger and divisiveness can feel like the main emotion driving collective rhetoric, some women use their platforms to champion change.

While some people—both online and IRL—champion equity daily, we’ve partnered with CARE International to focus on three extraordinary women who stand up for what they believe in.

This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to celebrate these women who can add “activist” alongside “actress” in their biographies.

Happy International Women’s Day from CARE International and Shutterstock! Images via Stellar_bones.

Hollywood’s Most Impactful Feminists

The women we’re featuring in this blog post are at three very different stages of their careers. They show that, no matter where you’re at in life, championing for equal rights and opportunities for all genders (i.e. the definition of feminism) is timeless.

Today, we’ll dive into the career of the teenage breakout star of King Richard, Saniyya Sidney. We’ll also examine the work of millennial icon Sophia Bush. Then, we’ll delve into the legacy of Hollywood legend Laura Dern.

Images via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock, Jay L Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock, and David Buchan/Shutterstock.

All three women exemplify that you can use your large platform and captivating voice as springboards for social change. By speaking up for the most vulnerable, they are inspiring others to campaign for equality and social change, at local and global levels.

Saniyya Sidney: Showing that Representation Matters

For the fifteen-year-old breakout star of King Richard, art is one way to express her activism. Fresh from her star-making turn as Venus Williams in a Will Smith-directed biopic, Sidney has just signed on to play real-life civil rights activist Claudette Colvin.

Colvin was just fifteen when she refused to surrender her seat on the bus in segregated Alabama. Her activism led to a court battle that helped end segregation within her state. Unfortunately, at least until now, her story has been largely untold.

“(I am) honored and awe-inspired to play the exquisite real life superhero Ms. Claudette Colvin,” Sidney tweeted. “May her courage be celebrated. Her story be ever remembered.”

Sidney portrayed her friend Venus Williams onscreen. Soon, she will be portraying Civil Rights activist Claudette Colvin, as well. Images via Kiyoshi Ota/EPA/Shutterstock, Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock, and Vasha Hunt/AP/Shutterstock.

She is adding another real-life icon to her performance roster. Sidney will play Sasha Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady.

Playing iconic Black luminaries has led Sidney to finding her own voice. On playing Venus Williams in King Richard, she said: “I grew up with Venus and Serena. I’ve been inspired by them since I was little . . . literally they opened doors for young girls like me . . . They were making a difference. And I wanted to, too.”

Along with taking on these important roles, the star is using her own voice to speak out against injustice, starting with the need for more representation in Hollywood.

Images via ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, Jacob Yakob/LD/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock, Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock, and Jacob Yakob/LD/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock.

Every child needs to feel represented in storytelling. I’ve been trained to believe the point of being an actress is to create a connection with the audience. Meaning EVERYONE in the audience. When a person feels included or heard, it helps them have more compassion to also want to help others to feel the same. Saniyya Sidney for Authority Magazine

Sophia Bush: Inspiring Action Through Social Media

Bush is an actress known for her work on One Tree Hill and Chicago PD. She also starred in countless other film and television projects in a career spanning more than two decades.

Through her time in Hollywood, Sophia Bush became a household name, and she uses that recognition to inspire action.

Bush frequently speaks openly and earnestly on countless issues. In her online activism, she has discussed sexual harassment, taking care of one’s mental health, environmental issues, and voting rights. In addition to participating in social change conversations, she also now spearheads movements for justice.

Case in point: She co-founded I am a voter, a nonpartisan voter registration platform that offers text reminders and updates of upcoming elections.

She also cofounded Fashionkind, an online showcase and retail site for sustainable luxury designers.

Images via MediaPunch/Shutterstock, Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock, Broadimage/Shutterstock, and Broadimage/Shutterstock.

“Once I was working in television and I realized I had this great big platform where I could have conversations with substance, that really was where I began,” Bush said about her activism.

She also encourages others with a platform to speak up on the issues that matter most to them, too. “The more that we can use our platforms to have these conversations and make sure people know what’s going on, the better,” she added.

And she’s aware that she’s not doing the work alone.

I’ve built an incredible community of other activists across the country and in other parts of the world who are fighting the good fight, as well. And, on the hard days, it’s those people who remind me that this is a marathon and we are all running it together. That keeps me feeling activated and inspired. Sophia Bush for Glamour

Beyond social media, you also can tune into Bush’s podcast-turned-digital platform, Work in Progress. Here, she interviews people who inspire and challenge her ideas.

Podcast discussions stem from Bush’s own “aha” moments that made her realize she could be both a work-in-progress and a masterpiece. Image via Broadimage/Shutterstock.

Laura Dern: Advocating for the Environment and Equality

With an extensive film career spanning over three decades in Hollywood, Laura Dern has never been afraid to speak out for what she believes in, be it the fight against climate change or for LGBTQ+ equality.

Images via Deana Newcomb/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock and David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Many of the projects she currently works on have their roots in environmental advocacy.

If we have no planet, nothing else matters, so I think in everything we do, being mindful of our planet is huge. Laura Dern for Allure

She also focuses attention on vulnerable populations, especially women and children. In 2019, she worked extensively with Mónica Ramírez, an attorney representing migrant children at the border.

She has also been vocal about pay parity, both in Hollywood and across industries.

Image via Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto/Shutterstock x2, Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, and Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

Women who hold power, and even female leaders, have been bred to believe that they can’t speak up about injustice. Our grandmothers and even our mothers’ generation were not allowed to speak up safely. And, so, we’ve got to do it for them. They raised us well. Laura Dern for PureWow

Find more inspiration in her activism on Instagram and Twitter.

Cover image via Gregory Pace/Shutterstock, Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock, and Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.