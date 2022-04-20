Pop Culture’s Most Iconic Weddings

Becca Wolfley is a freelance writer and real estate agent based in Los Angeles, CA. Her love of writing and fascination with language keeps her busy, when she's not working in real estate. In her free time, she loves running and writing comedy.

2022 boasts the biggest number of weddings in decades. If you’re looking for creative inspiration for your own nuptials, look no further.

For the last two years, lovebirds have delayed wedding plans and engagements until full celebrations could be had. These postponements have led to a wedding boom. 2022 is expected to boast 2.5 million weddings, the largest number of nuptials since 1984.

With this surge in ceremonies and receptions, brides, grooms, and attendees are all looking for some creative inspiration. Let’s look through Shutterstock’s Editorial collection and gather inspo from imagery that’s iconic, casual, over-the-top, and even colorful.

Ready to walk through some of the most iconic weddings in pop culture history?

Two Torrid Affairs: Liz Taylor and Richard Burton

Out of the gate with a fire-emoji romance, I’m gracing you all with the tumultuous tale of Liz and Dick.

You’ll have to read up on the full saga of romance in Vanity Fair or Vogue, because I aim to stick to the weddings here: Yes. That’s plural. Elizabeth and Richard were married twice!

Their romance ensued on the set of 1963’s Cleopatra while both were married to other people. The affair was no secret, and Burton and Taylor married only nine days after Taylor’s divorce to Eddie Fisher.

The wedding was held on March 15, 1964 (coincidence it was on the Ides of March? Jury’s out). Because of the affair, the wedding was even condemned by the Vatican—but that didn’t stop the couple from holy matrimony.

Taylor wore an adorable yellow mini dress—a popular style at that time—which was also favored by 60’s starlet brides like Sharon Tate and June Carter Cash.

Taylor had hyacinths and lilies woven throughout long brunette braids. It was a flower crown that could put Coachella attendees to shame.

Burton didn’t give Taylor an engagement or wedding ring. Instead, Taylor boasted an emerald Bulgari brooch Burton gifted to her, which sold in 2011 for over 6.5 million dollars.

And for the resolution to the romance? The couple lived out a lavish lifestyle with homes, jets, and jewels, but riddled with alcoholism, drug addiction, and a myriad of fights for over a decade’s time.

They divorced in 1974 only to be remarried in 1975 on the banks of the Chobe River in Botswana. Their second marriage lasted less than ten months. Iconic.

Casual in Cancun: Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

Let’s transition from glitz and glam to a super casual wedding with recently renewed public interest. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee got married a mere four days after their “first date” in Cancun, and they did so in minimal-material fashion.

The Playboy model-turned-Baywatch babe hit it off with the Mötley Crüe drummer at a New Year’s Eve party in 1994. Weeks later, Lee would follow Anderson (uninvited) to Cancun on one of her work trips.

Lee would later write in his band’s autobiography, “When we finally fell asleep, that was the first time the entire night that we stopped looking into each other’s eyes.” (Gag.)

After spending just four days together, the two married on February 19, 1995. The ceremony was held on Cancun’s seaside. Pamela wore a white string bikini, fit for a Baywatch bombshell.

Their engagement rings consisted of tattoos of each other’s names. That’s one way to put a ring on it!

Defying Gendered Fashion: Bianca Perez & Mick Jagger

In 1971, rock star Mick Jagger and Nicaraguan actress Bianca Perez-Mora Macias attempted a private town hall wedding in St. Tropez, France.

What made the wedding iconic wasn’t the romance itself, but the stunning Yves Saint Laurent skirt and blazer Bianca wore—with nothing underneath.

We wouldn’t know of this unconventional fashion choice if it weren’t for French media laws. They had allowed photographers to take photos freely, as the town hall was on public grounds.

The attention Perez’s suit received elevated it to icon status, inspiring female celebrities to suit-up for formal affairs to this day.

American and European Royalty: Grace Kelly & the Prince of Monaco

In 1955, actress Grace Kelly traveled to Monaco for a photo shoot. Upon her arrival, Prince Rainier then took Kelly on a tour of his residence, including the palace’s very own zoo.

After a year of simple communications, the prince eventually proposed to Kelly at her family home in Pennsylvania.

The wedding, and the weeks leading up to it, were bonkers. Kelly traveled, along with sixty-five family members and friends, to Monaco for the ceremony.

At the dock, over 20,000 people waited to greet her. Over 1,500 journalists followed the events. The public hype for the wedding got so intense, that the French riot police had to be called in.

There were two ceremonies over two days—the first being religious and the second a civil/legal wedding. Both ceremonies were broadcasted on television by MGM to over thirty million viewers (in exchange for ending Kelly’s contract).

MGM also gifted Kelly her gorgeous wedding dress, which was designed by Helen Rose and worked on by over thirty seamstresses.

After what Prince Rainier called “the biggest circus in history,” Grace would retire from acting and the two would live happily ever after (with some affairs here and there).

British Pomp: Princess Diana and Prince Charles

Much like Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier, the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles was an international sensation. Over 600,000 people were in the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the couple, while 750 million viewers tuned in via television.

There were 3,500 church guests, three choirs and orchestras, and twenty-seven wedding cakes! Diana’s ball gown still inspires voluminous wedding and prom dresses to this day.

Diana rolled up to St. Paul’s Cathedral in a glass carriage. The wedding ceremony was traditional and elegant, but not without fault.

In fact, Diana even mixed up Charles’ formal name while reciting her vows. (After all, they went on twelve dates and the guy has four names. What do you expect?)

After the ceremony concluded, the couple greeted the public outside of Buckingham palace. The day ended with fireworks above Hyde Park and 100 beacons lit up across the country.

New Royals: Prince William and Catherine Middleton

With respect to the late Princess Diana, it feels only right that her son’s royal wedding be added to the list. The two met in college in 2001 and would be married a decade later.

William gifted Kate with the same engagement ring Charles gave to Diana. But, beyond that, their two weddings were quite different.

William and Kate tended to be more private, at least comparatively. They also had a lot more decision-making power in the process.

The couple chose a spring wedding, instead of a winter one. For gifts, Charles and Diana received $6,000, but William and Kate asked guests to make charitable donations.

Instead of carriages, William and Kate rolled up in a Bentley and Rolls-Royce, respectively.

An American Institution: John F. Kennedy & Jacqueline Lee Bouvier

Possibly the most classic American wedding, John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Lee Bouvier in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport, Rhode Island in 1953. While pretty in pictures and on paper, the wedding was a dumpster fire.

John’s dad and Jackie’s mom constantly argued over plans. Because Joe Kennedy paid for the event, he ended up dictating much of the wedding’s direction. Kennedy knew it would draw publicity, which he hoped would help his efforts to get to the White House.

This meant that Jackie, a fashionista and style icon, was pressured to wear a traditional American gown she hated. The night before the wedding, Jackie’s biological father got too drunk and couldn’t walk her down the aisle.

JFK’s face was scratched from a touch football game the day before. And, because Joe invited a thousand more people to the reception, a traffic jam was caused on the way there—it took Jackie and John two hours to get to their reception.

Needless to say, the drama didn’t end on their wedding day. In fact, entire books have been written on this iconic, all-American marriage, if you choose to indulge yourself.

Expense in the Aughts: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

There’s no debate that Katie Holmes and Tom Cruises’ wedding was one of the most extravagant of the new millennium. Why? The expenses, honestly.

The wedding took place in 2006 at the 15th-century Castello Orsini-Odescalchi in Italy, with a price tag of about $3 million.

The wedding was a Scientology ceremony and Holmes sported two different dresses. A fleet of limousines escorted celebrity guests to the castle. The reception featured a performance by Andrea Bocelli. Even the party favors consisted of $700 sunglasses.

The reception followed through the night and into the morning. The marriage, however, ended after six years in a very public and messy divorce.

Bollywood over Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The famous musician and the Bollywood actress would unite in holy matrimony to become known as “Chonas.” Nick Jonas and Priyanka were very public about their engagement from the start and there’s no doubt they made some money off of it too!

The two united their religions and cultures to cultivate three-days of ceremony and celebration. The first two days consisted of an Indian mehendi, sankeet, and pheras, while the third day was the traditional Christian “white wedding.”

