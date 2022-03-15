Podcaster Starter Kit: Software and Equipment You’re Going to Need

Logan Baker is a freelance video editor, cinematographer, and photographer based in Denver, Colorado. When he's not working you can find him endlessly searching eBay for film cameras he can't afford.

Ready to start your podcast? Well, using your phone won’t cut it, so you’ll need to invest in some gear. In this article, we’ll point you in the right direction for everything you’ll need to get your fresh podcast online.

Hosting

Whenever it comes to essential podcasting tools, your first thought isn’t usually about where to host it, which is why I’ve placed it first on this list.

This is one of the most critical aspects of creating a podcast and reaching an audience. One of the first steps you’ll need is to establish an RSS feed. What’s an RSS feed? Let’s talk about it real quick.

Why You Need an RSS feed!

If you’re unfamiliar with this service, essentially, RSS acts as a middleman between your podcast episodes and distributors—think Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, etc. When trying to upload, these popular sites will ask for your “RSS URL,” so you’ll 100% need this to host your podcast on this and multiple platforms.

So, how do you make one? All you have to do is enter all the basic information about your podcast: title, description, cover art, and a few tags to help categorize it all. It’s super simple, and I’ve included a tutorial below that walks you through the process (made by Rev, who we’ve written a number of times and standby them as a service).

You’ll upload the audio file to the RSS feed. So, when you take the URL to the big distributors, all the information you uploaded to RSS will populate. It provides this information so they can verify everything.

It might take a little while to upload your podcast, so be patient and expect to wait a little bit. It’s always best to have your podcast ready to upload days before the scheduled release due to the inconsistency with the RSS deliverable.

So, now that we have that covered, let’s backtrack a bit and start talking about the various editing platforms, mixers, headphones, and microphones that you can check out.

First up, the best hosting site.

Best All Around Recommendation: Buzzsprout

Buzzsprout is an incredible resource that will get your podcast streaming on all major outlets. It has a user-friendly interface that you can try out for free. (They allow you to upload two hours of content per month for ninety days at no charge.)

More importantly, Buzzsprout gives you a treasure trove of information on how your users interact with your show. It includes everything from regional audiences to several downloads to which service is getting you the most plays. It will even tell you which devices your users are using.

Buzzsprout can also optimize the audio and handle the metadata. You just give them the audio file, and then they take care of everything.

Buzzsprout also offers the ability to add chapters to your podcast to make the episodes easier to navigate. So, if you decide to break your podcast into different segments such as news, guest interviews, reviews, and tutorials—highly recommended—your users can skip directly to the chapter they want.

If you decide to sign up after ninety days, you’re looking at costs of $12-$24 per month. Here’s a breakdown of their pricing:

Price:

Free for two hours of content/month (podcasts are deleted after 90 days)

$12 for three hours/month

$18 for six hours/month

$24 for twelve hours/month

Pro Choice: Transistor

Transistor is a high-quality company that already publishes some extremely successful podcasts. The prices are set to scale with you. As your podcast grows in popularity and crew size, you can upgrade to more expensive packages.

You can scale your subscription with Transistor as your podcast grows. Image via Transistor.

So, you can open up your podcast to additional users with Transistor, and even create multiple podcasts if you have more than one idea.

But, honestly, one of the most enticing aspects of this service is that they offer a built-in podcast website for your show, complete with a dedicated URL.

Here’s a brief run-through of the pricing structure and what to know about picking this specific platform (it’s good news!)

I recommend checking out both of these companies’ free trials to determine which one works best for you.

Editing Software

There are plenty of audio editing software options out there, and each caters to different skill levels and intended uses. Here are a few recommendations for editing a professional-quality podcast.

Best for Beginners: GarageBand

GarageBand is free for Mac users, and it’s easy to use. Image via GarageBand.

If you have a MAC OS, you can get GarageBand for free. There’s a good chance it’s already installed on your machine. This software will be the most user-friendly and intuitive for beginners, affording you all the essential tools to handle intros, outros, music, ads, EQ, multiple audio tracks, importing, and exporting.

Logic Pro X

A step up from GarageBand (also for Mac), Logic Pro X uses the same interface, but it offers more advanced tools. You can import your timelines from GarageBand into Logic Pro and continue working on them.

So, think of this as a 2.0 version for GarageBand, and be sure to check out the Logic app, which also offers some pretty cool features. You can get Logic Pro for a one-time fee of $199.99.

Free Professional Choice: Audacity

Audacity can seem complicated at first, but as you start to learn your way around it, you’ll find a professional, powerful, and free audio editing tool that can handle all of your podcast-editing needs.

Audacity can be challenging to learn at first, but it can handle all your professional podcast editing needs. Image via Audacity.

Audacity is a mainstay in the podcast market because it can handle anything at no cost. If you need a little help with the learning curve, check out this article:

Also, it’s worth noting that this program is used more than any other program for podcast editing. While that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best option or doesn’t have its downsides, it’s hard to shake the feeling that it’s overall a quality option for you to try.

Here’s a walk-through of the software to know what to expect before opening it up.

Paid Professional Option: Hindenburg Pro

Our friends over at PremiumBeat have already covered why Hindenburg is our program. Still, in short, it offers a free trial, the full version is only $95, and its creators designed it specifically for spoken audio (not multi-track layering.) The interface is exceptionally intuitive, so it’s perfect for beginners.

You should check out this trial before looking at the other DAWs (digital audio workstations) mentioned here. If you don’t think it’s worth the cash, shift to another option.

If you want to see another in-depth breakdown of editing software ranked, with insight into what each of them offers, check out our recent article below! There’s enough information in here to completely set you up for success—and then some.

Microphones

The first two considerations when searching for the microphone that suits your podcast and budget are dynamic vs. condenser and XLR vs. USB.

Let me break these things down briefly. (If this is nothing new for you, feel free to scroll ahead to my microphone recommendations below.)

Dynamic Microphones

Dynamic microphones are durable and resilient. Image via PrinceOfLove.

Dynamic microphones are most commonly found at your local music venue. They’re perfect for rock shows since they’re durable, moisture resistant, extremely resilient mics that record loud sounds well.

They don’t require any external power to operate, so they should be ready to go once you have one plugged in.

I wouldn’t recommend using a dynamic microphone for your home studio. However, I would suggest one if you have a traveling podcast on the road or need a microphone to capture loud live events.

Condenser Microphones

A condenser microphone is perfect for controlled environments. Image via PrinceOfLove.

A condenser microphone is for controlled environments, making it perfect for podcasts. These are much more sensitive than dynamic mics, and generally have a much louder output. You’ll need power to amplify your condenser mics, so this is something to consider.

Look at systems with phantom power options (the ability to send electricity through the line to an external source like your microphone). These mics tend to be on the pricier side, but they’re well worth it. Just be sure to take good care of them since they’re much more fragile than dynamic mics.

Lavalier Microphones

Lavalier microphones, or lavs, are lovely for video. They can capture some solid audio while being barely visible on camera.

But, when you don’t have to worry about video, you can find microphones that are much better suited to creating a podcast. Even if you’re filming yourself recording your podcast, use some microphones created for the studio and leave the lapel mics for your next video shoot.

XLR Input

XLR connector for microphone cables. Image via Fernati2007.

The three-pin XLR is the most common and essential cable in the audio world. You’ll find these with all of your high-end microphones, which means that you won’t be able to plug straight into a computer with a microphone that uses these cables.

If you purchase XLR microphones, you’ll either need to buy an audio interface or a mixer that you’ll then run out to your computer—which I’ll cover later in this article. For the highest-quality podcast with multiple guests, running XLR microphones into a mixer is by far the best option for quality.

If you’re on the move and want to keep your footprint small, you can run up to four XLR microphones into a portable Zoom H6 recorder that has live mixing options. Then, you can later dump the recordings straight to your computer to edit and master.

A Zoom H6 recorder with live mixing options. Image via Zoom.

USB

Black USB microphone for podcasting. Image via Random Photo Gallery.

These are becoming more and more popular because they’re user-friendly, and you can plug them straight into a computer.

Some people turn their noses up at USB microphones but, in my experience, you can still get a good-sounding product at an affordable price without needing to know too much about audio.

Beginner Mic for a Budget: Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Microphone Gen2

Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Microphone Gen2. Image via Amazon.

A condenser microphone that can get you decent sound for around $50? It sounds too good to be true, and for some audiophiles, it is, but it’s a good place to start for the bargain.

This is the successor to this mic’s highly successful and popular first generation, which has almost five stars online and glowing reviews. The first gen’s only feature was a mute button (which is highly useful for shows that feature multiple guests).

Still, the second generation includes a built-in zero-latency headphone amplifier (so you can immediately hear what the mic sounds like as you use it), a more durable design, a gain knob to control volume, two cardioid capsules (so you can record what’s just in front of the mic), or the option to use an omnidirectional function to record the entire room.

It still comes with its handy metal stand to sit on a desk. It’s USB-based, so there’s no need for an interface or mixer. Instead you can adjust levels on your computer’s editing software.

The Semi-Pro: Blue Yeti USB Microphone

A Blue Yeti USB microphone. Image via Marmalade Photos.

This microphone has quickly become the prosumer podcast standard. It’s the most common microphone for non-professional podcasts. It features a USB out and a XLR to give you options. It also includes a nice tabletop stand, gain control, mute button, and zero-latency output. It consists of a tri-capsule array of three condensers to offer four different pickup patterns.

While it wouldn’t be the best scenario, you could even have two people record on this microphone if you absolutely had to, as it can record in both directions.

Suppose you wanted to eliminate any unwanted sounds caused by vibrations. In that case, you could take this microphone to the next level by removing the tabletop stand and attaching it to a Blue Radius III shock mount, then connect that to a Heil PL2T boom stand so that the microphone is shock resistant and can swivel directly toward you.

This microphone is an excellent choice for the price. I own one—it’s one of the mics we have in our studio—and I even bought a pair for my parents’ podcast.

Blue Yeti Microphone – $99.99

Pro Level Mic: Shure SM7B

Shure SM7B microphone. Image via Shure.

If you’re watching a video of a professional podcast recording, most likely, this is the microphone you’ll see. I would consider this mic to be the industry standard for podcast recording. It has an incredible range, and it’ll give you top-notch quality.

This microphone is best-suited for quiet spaces or an actual studio, as it’ll pick up so much of what’s going on in the room. I highly recommend using the A7WS windscreen that ships with the mic to help cut back on any plosives or popping sounds you might make.

Shure SM7B – $399.00

This mic is sturdy, built like a tank, and has an incredible frequency response of 50 to 20,000 HZ. Note, however, that there’s no shock mount for this microphone. Invest in a pole arm if this is the microphone you land on. I’ve listed a few options for stands and poles below.

Boom Arm With Pop Filter – $53.99

Shure Stand (made by Shure) – $489

Auray Stand for Desk – $12.95

Headphones

Affordable Quality: Audio Technica ATH-M20x

Audio Technica ATH-M20x. Image via Audio Technica.

Coming in at just under $50 with almost the same frequency range as the Sony headphones (below) with 15 HZ to 20k HZ, these will go completely over the ear and offers a friendly, clear, flat sound (no boosted bass), so you have the perfect idea of how you actually sound.

This is a solid choice for your podcast, and it’s cheap enough to pick up some pairs for your guests.

Audio Technica ATH-M20x – $49.00

Pro Level: Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphones

Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphones. Image via Sony.

These closed-back headphones have become synonymous with quality. They have a frequency response of 10 HZ to 20k HZ, a cable that’s longer than you should ever need, and they’ll provide you with some of the best sound quality on the market.

Many professionals use them, and you can find them right now for under $100. This is my go-to pair of headphones for editing audio and listening to music—I absolutely love them. Sometimes, they can become uncomfortable after long periods (multiple hours straight), but I can’t ever see myself not having a pair of these headphones.

Sony MDR7506 Headphones – $99.99

Mixers and Audio Interfaces

These tools bridge the gap between your microphones and your computer. They allow you to live-mix your levels, take in multiple XLR inputs (and sometimes USB—though not recommended), and then output each channel to your computer.

Some things to look for: Headset volume adjustments to control levels for yourself and your guests, and if they do indeed run off of phantom power, will you need an external power source for your microphones? (Please note that your microphones don’t need phantom power to make sure that the switch is left off.)

The RØDECaster Pro

RØDECaster Pro. Image via RØDE.

This podcast production studio comes complete with four headphone inputs that have customizable volume knobs for each host and four XLR inputs with phantom power.

It also houses eight sound pads to program custom sounds, a microSD card slot, and a touchscreen—and it’s Bluetooth compatible.

It even double-checks with you when the power button is hit to make sure you want to turn off the mixer, to prevent you from losing any valuable recordings.

This machine is incredibly impressive and will take your podcast to the next level.

RODECaster Pro – $599

Focusrite Scarlett 18i8 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface

Focusrite Scarlett 18i8 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface. Image via Focusrite.

Take your XLR microphones, run them to this box, run a single USB to your computer, and then use the digital mixer on your DAW to control levels for your podcast. This thing is compact, and it has four mic inputs, two instrument inputs, and dual headphone buses built into a sleek, compact design.

This model is made for a larger podcast group, but Focusrite offers smaller (and cheaper) models if you only need two—or even just a single microphone input. I’ve used these in the past for recording and streaming audio, and I’m a fan—I especially like how easy they are to transport.

Make a travel pack out of one of these, a couple of mics, and a laptop with a DAW, and boom—you can record a podcast anywhere that accommodates a carry-on.

FocusriteScarlett 18i8 – $419.99

Pro-Choice: Yamaha MG10XU USB Mixing Desk

Yamaha MG10XU USB Mixing Desk. Image via Yamaha.

With more of a traditional mixer setup, this Yamaha has ten inputs with phantom power, and has USB connectivity to run straight into your audio editing software. It has some quality preamps to give you the sound you hear on professional podcasts.

One of the best things about this mixer is that it has the SPX FX, which allows you to add reverb, distortion, and modulation, allowing for more creative freedom to explore different sounds for your show.

Yamaha MG10XU – $219.99

Computers and Studio

Mac vs. PC won’t make much of a difference unless you plan on using Garageband or Logic Pro for editing (because those programs are made specifically for Mac). Make your setup compatible for travel with a laptop, or set up a sweet home studio with a stationary desktop—whatever fits your style best.

If you do create a home studio, be sure to check any air vents, machine sounds, or extraneous noises that might bleed through from another room, by sitting quietly in whatever room you’ve chosen as a studio. Of course, smaller, carpeted rooms will be better than large open rooms with hard floors.

If you want to learn how to build your own little space for excellent quality sound recording, the good people over at DIETY Microphones published this stellar tutorial for doing this on a budget.

Check it out below:

Like any aspect of production, whether it’s video or audio, the first steps are always the most difficult. But, once you find a good groove for the recording and editing process, it’s all quite simple.

Remember, it’s okay for your podcast not to sound incredible at first—this is a game of trial and error. Practice truly makes perfect, and you’ll get there in no time with these tools.

Cover image via Bibadash.