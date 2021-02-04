Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Let’s explore the top pocket-sized cameras for professional photographers in 2021 to discover your favorite pick.

As a photographer, I know that while some cameras may be touted as the best, they may not work the best for you and what you need. Whether it’s budget, operating systems, or general feel, a camera is an intensively personal choice for a photographer.

The same goes when you’re selecting a small pocket-sized camera for on-the-go photography. I personally love having a pocket-sized camera (the Fujifilm X100F), as it encourages me to carry my camera wherever I go. However, some photographers may find that they need a more professional, high-quality pocket-sized camera, depending on what they want to shoot and where they want to sell the images.

Find the camera that works for your lifestyle. Image by Rawpixel.com.

In today’s article, we’re discussing a few pocket-sized cameras currently in the market to help you make a choice on what’s right for you. Whether you’re looking into getting a pocket-sized camera for traveling (in the future) or just want to be able to carry around a camera easier, we’re sharing a few things to look for as professional photographers.

Benefits to Pocket-Sized Cameras

There are plenty of benefits to having a pocket-sized camera as part of your photographic arsenal. Here are a few of those benefits:

Street photography is a little easier when you’re not carrying a massive DSLR, allowing you to whip out your camera quicker for in-the-moment captures.

Travel photography is safer and less intimidating. Taking portraits of people you encounter on travels is a lot less overwhelming for them when the camera is small.

Having a pocket-sized camera encourages you to bring your camera with you more often—rather than just on professional jobs—to see what you capture on a regular day.

Having a small camera can provide you an opportunity to get closer to your subjects. Image by Dan Sedran.

8 of Our Favorite Pocket-Sized Cameras

In no particular order, here are some of our favorite pocket-sized cameras that we’d recommend to professional photographers looking to add a small camera to their gear.

1. Fujifilm X100V

The Fujifilm X100V is an upgrade from the X100F (the camera I shoot with), and is well-known as being an excellent choice for compact cameras. Its pocket-sized, beautiful design is one of the reasons I was drawn to the Fujifilm line of pocket-sized cameras.

I don’t actually mind the fixed focal length of 23mm f/2, as I always shoot with fixed lenses on my Canon 5D Mark IV. So, this is nothing new. 23mm is a perfect focal length for shooting travel landscapes, while the aperture and improved autofocus performance makes it work for quality portrait photography, as well. The one consideration I have with the Fujifilm X-series range is that they aren’t fully weatherproofed. I live in a very rainy part of the world (Vancouver Island), so this makes shooting in these conditions rather challenging/impossible.

The Fujfilm X100V. Editorial Image by Lukmanazis.

Give us a one-liner: A retro-inspired compact camera for professionals without the Leica price tag.

Specifications:

Price: $1,399 USD on B&H Photo & Video

$1,399 USD on B&H Photo & Video Sensor: 26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS

26.1 MP X-Trans CMOS Lens: 23mm f/2 – fixed

23mm f/2 – fixed Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen

3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen Continuous shooting: 11fps (mechanical), 30fps (electronic)

11fps (mechanical), 30fps (electronic) Footage: 4K

Benefits:

The exterior style of the camera embodies a retro, almost film-like feel.

Tilting touchscreen.

Autofocus improvements from the previous X100F.

4K video capabilities.

Negatives:

The camera itself isn’t fully weather-sealed and requires a filter to complete weather-sealing.

Fixed focal length with no zoom capabilities.

2. Leica Q2

The holy grail of small professional cameras, Leica’s Q2 is a fixed 28mm f/1.7 that features professional-grade image quality and is dang beautiful to look at. With a HUGE full-frame sensor (47.3MP, to be precise), the Leica Q2 is aimed at photographers wanting a powerful, yet small, camera that packs a punch. This is the go-to camera for professional street and fashion photographers who are searching for a fixed lens that produces a top-quality image.

The camera itself is waterproof and features a 4K video shooting option. The luxury option with a ton of German-crafted detail, this is the top camera in our pocket-sized list of go-to’s.

The Leica Q2 camera with accessories. Editorial Image by 19 STUDIO.

Give us a one-liner: A luxury option for the discrete pro photographer that creates high-quality, full-frame imagery.

Specifications:

Price: $4,995 USD on B&H Photo & Video

$4,995 USD on B&H Photo & Video Sensor: 47.3 MP full-frame

47.3 MP full-frame Lens: 28mm f/1.7 fixed

28mm f/1.7 fixed Monitor: 3 inch fixed

3 inch fixed Continuous shooting: 20fps

20fps Footage: 4K

Benefits:

Beautiful German-engineering with high-quality Leica glass.

Top of the line image quality.

4K video capabilities.

Negatives:

The most expensive compact option.

Fixed screen that does not tilt.

Can be hard to find—hello waitlist!

3. Fujifilm X100F

The camera that was replaced by the X100V, the X100F, still holds a special place in my heart. If the X100V is out of your price range, or if you find a used X100F, here’s a little on what you need to know. Similar to the X100F, the retro-look of the camera is what originally drew me to this camera. (I know. I should’ve been more concerned about specs, but what can I say).

The hybrid viewfinder is incredibly helpful, as well as a large APS-C sensor, which keeps image quality high. I use this camera and shoot in Fuji’s RAW setting for clients all the time. Personally, I don’t love using the Film Simulation modes as my client work requires a certain kind of editing. However, they’re incredibly helpful if you’re simply shooting travel, documentation, or personal work that you want to add a little pizazz to.

The Fujifilm X100F. Editorial Image by William Mai.

Give us a one-liner: Even with the new X100V, the X100F remains the choice camera for street-shooters and travel photographers on the go.

Specifications:

Price: $899 USD on B&H Photo & Video

$899 USD on B&H Photo & Video Sensor: 24.3 MP X-Trans CMOS

24.3 MP X-Trans CMOS Lens: 23mm f/2 – fixed

23mm f/2 – fixed Monitor: 3.0 inch

3.0 inch Continuous shooting: 8fps

8fps Footage: 1080p

Benefits:

The exterior style of the camera embodies a retro, almost film-like feel.

Easy camera to shoot with.

Built-in Film Simulation modes for easy editing.

Negatives:

The camera itself isn’t fully weather-sealed and requires a filter to complete weather-sealing.

Fixed focal length with no zoom capabilities.

Only 1080p for video.

4. Sony RX100 VII

There’s a lot packed into this Sony RX100 VII. One of the best things—it’s an incredible 24-200m zoom wide to telephoto equivalent lens that maintains quality throughout the zoom. The autofocus is another huge plus of this camera, using one of the many different AF modes including Sony’s Real-Time Eye AF, which consistently tracks faces and, most importantly for portrait photography, the eyes! The handy tilt screen is something we love as a lot of Sony users shoot video, which makes it great for vloggers. Paired with 4K video, it’s the camera to beat.

The Sony RX100 series. Editorial Image by Birgit Reitz-Hofmann.

Give us a one-liner: If you love a zoom and don’t want to compromise on quality, the Sony RX100 VII is the compact camera for you.

Specifications:

Price: $1,298 USD on B&H Photo & Video

$1,298 USD on B&H Photo & Video Sensor: 20.1 MP CMOS

20.1 MP CMOS Lens: 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 zoom lens

24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 zoom lens Monitor: 3-inch touch and tilt

3-inch touch and tilt Continuous shooting: 20fps

20fps Footage: 4K

Benefits:

960fps high frame rate is exceptional for a compact camera.

Includes a 3.5mm mic jack for vloggers and videographers.

Outstanding zoom range.

Negatives:

Battery life is poor—around 260 shots or 30 minutes of 4K video.

Design isn’t the greatest/most useable. We recommend purchasing a grip.

5. Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III

This is one of the steeper prices for a Canon compact camera. However, the top-notch specs will speak for the price. It’s essentially a DSLR in your pocket, so it’s perfect for professionals who need a smaller camera for on-the-go moments.

If you carry a massive DSLR on a regular basis, the Canon PowerShot G1 X Mark III might be a good option for a secondary. The zoom lens covers a 24-72 equivalent focal range, but handy for travel—it retracts into the body when not capturing images. It also features a 24MP APS-C sensor that you’ll also find in the EOS 80D DSLR and EOS M mirrorless cameras—so you know it’s good.

Give us a one-liner: A high-quality professional compact camera that acts like a DSLR on-the-go.

Specifications:

Price: $999 USD at B&H Photo & Video

$999 USD at B&H Photo & Video Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C

24.2MP APS-C Lens: 24-72mm f/2.8-5.6 equivalent

24-72mm f/2.8-5.6 equivalent Monitor: 3.0-inch touchscreen

3.0-inch touchscreen Continuous shooting: 7fps

7fps Footage: 1080p

Benefits:

Compact camera with a large sensor size—perfect for professionals.

High-quality images that rival a professional DSLR or mirrorless.

Negatives:

Aperture is f/5.6 at full zoom.

For the price, users expect 4K video.

Battery life is lower than some other options (approx. 200 shots).

6. Ricoh GR III

A minimalist, compact 24MP camera with a fixed 28mm f/2.8 lens, the GR III has been a long time coming in the brand’s line of compact cameras. This is the ideal camera if you’re traveling and concerned with carrying a big, abrasive camera because of its hide and shoot design. The images are impressive and, although there are no bells and whistles, photographers who use the Ricoh praise it for its simplicity (taking a note from Leica lovers). It’s simple, easy-to-use, and a perfect camera for slipping into your bag or pocket for any photo-taking adventure.

Give us a one-liner: A minimally designed pocket-friendly camera that is quality and a discrete option for travel photographers.

Specifications:

Price: $896.95 USD at B&H Photo & Video

$896.95 USD at B&H Photo & Video Sensor: 24MP APS-C

24MP APS-C Lens: 18.3 (28mm equivalent) f/2.8 fixed lens

18.3 (28mm equivalent) f/2.8 fixed lens Monitor: 3.0-inch touch-sensitive screen

3.0-inch touch-sensitive screen Footage: 1080p

Benefits:

Shake reduction image stabilization.

Minimal and simple design makes it easy to shoot in the streets or on the go.

Light body weighing in at 257 grams.

Negatives:

No weatherproofing on the camera.

No built-in viewfinder.

7. Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II

This is a good Canon camera to have in your gear bag if you aren’t 100% committed to shooting professional with a smaller camera, but want to experiment and have an option when necessary. While the specs on this camera aren’t as good as some of the other options on this list, it’s incredibly pocketable, has a more flexible zoom lens, and is an excellent option if you want to shoot video, as well (hello, 4K). This one is for the photographers who can take an (amazing) photograph with their smartphone, but want to step it up a bit.

Give us a one-liner: A pocket camera perfect for vloggers and bloggers with a solid zoom range—you’ll never want to snap a photo with your phone again.

Specifications:

Price: $899 USD at B&H Photo & Video

$899 USD at B&H Photo & Video Sensor: 20 MP BSI-CMOS

20 MP BSI-CMOS Lens: 8.8-44mm f/1.8-2.8 zoom (equivalent 24-120 mm)

8.8-44mm f/1.8-2.8 zoom (equivalent 24-120 mm) Monitor: 3.0 inch

3.0 inch Continuous shooting: 30fps

30fps Footage: 4K

Benefits:

5x quality zoom lens.

Selfie LCD and 4K video—perfect for content creation.

In-lens ND filter to help shoot in various light conditions.

Negatives:

No mic input, so bloggers will need to have an external source.

Autofocus isn’t as spot-on as high-end pocket-sized cameras.

8. Sony Cyber-Shot RX1R II

Basically the Sony equivalent of a Leica Q2, this is the best compact camera in Sony’s range of compact cameras for professional photographers. Though pricey, it packs a serious punch in its full-frame body. Featuring 42.4MP, it’s absolutely huge sensor size allows for some quality imagery and good dynamic range. The stunning fixed 35mm Carl Zeiss Sonnar f/2 is everything you need for a high-quality professional camera and features a beautiful bokeh and macro feature within the camera. This camera has a ton of style and creates a beautiful image with incredible detail and quality.

Give us a one-liner: Crafting a top-quality image with detail, a professional-grade camera for photographers who want to shoot with a small kit.

Specifications:

Price: $3,298 USD at B&H Photo & Video

$3,298 USD at B&H Photo & Video Sensor: 42.4 MP BSI CMOS full-frame

42.4 MP BSI CMOS full-frame Lens: 35mm f/2 fixed Zeiss Sonnar T*

35mm f/2 fixed Zeiss Sonnar T* Monitor: 3.0-inch tilt screen

3.0-inch tilt screen Continuous shooting: 5fps

5fps Footage: 1080p

Benefits:

The quality image provides a beautiful bokeh and incredible image detail.

Build quality is solid and features an impressive design.

ISO performance is top-notch.

Macro feature built-in camera.

Negatives:

Poor battery life.

Expensive for a compact camera.

No touchscreen.

Weatherproofing is non-existent on the camera.

Top editorial image by William Mai.

Need more gear inspiration? Check out these articles: