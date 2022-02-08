How to Build the Best Pizza for your Next Ad Campaign, According to AI

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Pizza snobs beware: Nowadays, data can determine what makes the perfect pie—or at least the most clickable one.

Deep dish or thin crust? Meat lovers or vegetarian? People have a lot of opinions about what makes a pizza good. Think about it: Pizza has caused rivalries between cities. It’s inspired chefs from around the world to put their own spin on crust, sauce, and toppings.

While we’ll never have a definitive answer about what makes the perfect pie, data can tell us what makes pizza conclusively clickable.

Every day, Shutterstock.AI studies billions of data points across its library to determine what image elements are most engaging to audiences. With this daily analysis, artificial intelligence surfaces what will boost click-through rates (CTRs) and what will drop them.

When applying AI’s power to pizza, we’ve learned:

What toppings get the most clicks? Meat? Veggie?

Which sauces score points for marketing campaigns?

Are there any unique crusts—like bagels or baguettes—that people like best?

Let’s feast our eyes on what makes cheesy, gooey, savory, and saucy slices so clickable.

Image via YesPhotographers.

The Most Clickable Meat Comes from the Sea

When looking at which toppings are most clickable, many of us would assume pepperoni tops the list. While the spicy sausage might be a favorite for orders across the U.S., artificial intelligence tells us that seafood tends to be the most clickable online.

In fact, today’s most-clickable meat is shrimp. Its CTR has risen 186% over the last two years. Shrimp is accompanied by other fishy frontrunners, too.

Data says that fish—such as the polarizing anchovy—has had its CTR rise 18% since this time a year ago. And, surprisingly, crab is clickable too, with the same CTR as ham.

They may not be your first choice, but AI says these are the most clickable. Images via Kei Shooting, stockcreations, andreaciox, and karim waled.

If something from the sea doesn’t strike your fancy, data tells us that a couple other meaty toppings are trending.

Meatballs are today’s second-most clickable meat. In fact, their CTR has risen 142% since this time last year.

Also, as aforementioned, ham is just as clickable as crab. This means that proteins like prosciutto or Canadian bacon can crown your pie—and make it more engaging with consumers.

AI gives you permission to ham it up! Images via dmnapat, VadimZosimov, Daniel Reiner, Alexandralaw1977, and Elenadesign.

AI Says Go for Garlic

In 2022, plant-based diets are more popular than ever. If you prefer to go green with what you eat, AI tells us that several vegetarian-friendly toppings make today’s most-clickable list, too.

Out of all vegetables measured, one Italian favorite stands out above the rest: garlic. Garlic’s clickability has remained high over the last three years, and it’s grown 27% within the last year alone.

Just behind garlic comes the increasingly-popular avocado. While the CTR of avocado hasn’t quite caught up to garlic, it’s doubled since 2020.

Garlic and avocado are always a favorite. Images via Seba Tataru, Andrea De la Parra, Krasula, YuliiaHolovchenko, and roythephotographer.

Beyond these top-two toppings, a few other vegetables make the most-clickable shortlist. Eggplant is having a moment right now, with a CTR that’s skyrocketed 490% since last year.

Cauliflower, which has had a recent surge in popularity thanks to cauliflower-based alternative foods, has seen its clickability rise 54% since last year.

Cauliflower crust is all the rage! Images via Alessio Orru, AS Food studio, Nataliya Arzamasova, Brent Hofacker, and Elena Veselova.

Unexpected Sauces Are Engaging

History tells us that tomato-based sauce is the traditional and original pizza sauce. Despite this fact, data tells us that some unconventional twists on sauce are engaging with consumers.

For example, barbecue sauce is extremely clickable today, with a CTR that’s risen 261% over the last year.

Perhaps it’s because we’re in the midst of Super Bowl season, but nacho cheese has also seen its clickability surge 46%. Cream-based sauces like alfredo have also gone up 106% in clickability over the last year.

Let’s get weird—throw in an egg. Images via Mikhaylovskiy, Carey Jaman, Brent Hofacker, Dmitry Lobanov, StefanChase, Africa Studio, and Maslova Valentina.

Another sauce, albeit a controversial one, has been continuously making waves over the last few years. Ranch is a popular dipping sauce for pizza in Midwest America, and it’s as popular as ever.

While ranch held its peak popularity in 2020, it’s held a strong CTR ever since. In fact, it’s the second-most clickable sauce today, just under barbecue.





Bready Bases Are Best

Of course, traditional-looking pizzas have held strong CTRs across the last three years. While it’s easy for advertisers to lean on the food’s consistent clickability, we’ve wondered what twists on tradition will boost audience engagement.

AI says that a few varieties of bready bases are boosting click-through rates.

Out of all types of bread measured, sub rolls are the most-clickable right now. Their CTR has risen a whopping 1,018% over the last year alone.

This data indicates that perhaps it’s time to swap out a slice for a pizza hoagie. French bread pizzas are also popular with consumers, as AI tells us that baguettes are particularly clickable right now.

Break with tradition by choosing a different base. Images via Mironov Vladimir, AS Food studio, and Vojtech.Postulka.

Always a childhood favorite, pizza bagels are making a comeback. Just behind our other bready bases, bagels have seen their CTR surge 271% over the last year.

This means that, whether they’re frozen or gourmet, nothing beats the comfort a pizza bagel brings—and audiences online agree!

They could be fancy. They could be frozen. But the pizza bagel is eternal. Images via Brent Hofacker 2, YSK1, and Carey Jaman.

Cover image via Aleksey Bobyliov.