How to Build the Best Pizza for your Next Ad Campaign, According to AI
How to Build the Best Pizza for your Next Ad Campaign, According to AI

Pizza snobs beware: Nowadays, data can determine what makes the perfect pie—or at least the most clickable one.

Deep dish or thin crust? Meat lovers or vegetarian? People have a lot of opinions about what makes a pizza good. Think about it: Pizza has caused rivalries between cities. It’s inspired chefs from around the world to put their own spin on crust, sauce, and toppings.

While we’ll never have a definitive answer about what makes the perfect pie, data can tell us what makes pizza conclusively clickable.

Every day, Shutterstock.AI studies billions of data points across its library to determine what image elements are most engaging to audiences. With this daily analysis, artificial intelligence surfaces what will boost click-through rates (CTRs) and what will drop them.  

When applying AI’s power to pizza, we’ve learned: 

  • What toppings get the most clicks? Meat? Veggie? 
  • Which sauces score points for marketing campaigns?
  • Are there any unique crusts—like bagels or baguettes—that people like best? 

Let’s feast our eyes on what makes cheesy, gooey, savory, and saucy slices so clickable.

Slice of pizza with crust bones surrounding it on a pink background
Image via YesPhotographers.

The Most Clickable Meat Comes from the Sea

When looking at which toppings are most clickable, many of us would assume pepperoni tops the list. While the spicy sausage might be a favorite for orders across the U.S., artificial intelligence tells us that seafood tends to be the most clickable online. 

In fact, today’s most-clickable meat is shrimp. Its CTR has risen 186% over the last two years. Shrimp is accompanied by other fishy frontrunners, too.

Data says that fish—such as the polarizing anchovy—has had its CTR rise 18% since this time a year ago. And, surprisingly, crab is clickable too, with the same CTR as ham. 

Closeup of shrimp and calamari pizza
Top-down view of a full pizza topped with seafood
Marinara pizza with fillet of anchovies with full garlic cloves and black olives on the side
Top-down view of anchovy and basil pizza

They may not be your first choice, but AI says these are the most clickable. Images via Kei Shooting, stockcreations, andreaciox, and karim waled.

If something from the sea doesn’t strike your fancy, data tells us that a couple other meaty toppings are trending.

Meatballs are today’s second-most clickable meat. In fact, their CTR has risen 142% since this time last year.

Also, as aforementioned, ham is just as clickable as crab. This means that proteins like prosciutto or Canadian bacon can crown your pie—and make it more engaging with consumers. 

Top view of hand taking a slice of meat pizza on a black background
Closeup of meatball, mushroom, and ham pizza
Closeup of meatball and roasted vegetable pizza
Figs, asiago, gorgonzola dolce, speck (lightly smoked prosciutto) pizza
Top-down view of prosciutto pizza

AI gives you permission to ham it up! Images via dmnapat, VadimZosimov, Daniel Reiner, Alexandralaw1977, and Elenadesign.

AI Says Go for Garlic

In 2022, plant-based diets are more popular than ever. If you prefer to go green with what you eat, AI tells us that several vegetarian-friendly toppings make today’s most-clickable list, too. 

Out of all vegetables measured, one Italian favorite stands out above the rest: garlic. Garlic’s clickability has remained high over the last three years, and it’s grown 27% within the last year alone.

Just behind garlic comes the increasingly-popular avocado. While the CTR of avocado hasn’t quite caught up to garlic, it’s doubled since 2020. 

Closeup of garlic and herb pizza
Top view of avocado pizza with chili flakes on wooden cutting board
Cloves of purple and white garlic with rosemary garnish featured on a wooden table
Veggie pizza with tons of green vegetable toppers
Top view of cheese pizza with garlic cloves on the side

Garlic and avocado are always a favorite. Images via Seba Tataru, Andrea De la Parra, Krasula, YuliiaHolovchenko, and roythephotographer.

Beyond these top-two toppings, a few other vegetables make the most-clickable shortlist. Eggplant is having a moment right now, with a CTR that’s skyrocketed 490% since last year.

Cauliflower, which has had a recent surge in popularity thanks to cauliflower-based alternative foods, has seen its clickability rise 54% since last year.

Closeup of delicious neapolitan pizza with eggplant
Top view of pizza topped with eggplant, salami, corn, and mozzarella
Closeup of pizza topped with eggplant
Pizza topped with tomato slices on a wooden cutting board
Cauliflower green pizza with spinach, zucchini, and asparagus

Cauliflower crust is all the rage! Images via Alessio Orru, AS Food studio, Nataliya Arzamasova, Brent Hofacker, and Elena Veselova.

Unexpected Sauces Are Engaging

History tells us that tomato-based sauce is the traditional and original pizza sauce. Despite this fact, data tells us that some unconventional twists on sauce are engaging with consumers.

For example, barbecue sauce is extremely clickable today, with a CTR that’s risen 261% over the last year. 

Perhaps it’s because we’re in the midst of Super Bowl season, but nacho cheese has also seen its clickability surge 46%. Cream-based sauces like alfredo have also gone up 106% in clickability over the last year. 

Closeup of pizza with pesto, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, and chili peppers
Applewood smoked BBQ shrimp flatbread pizza on a cutting board
BBQ chicken pizza with onions and cilantro
Top view of four cheeze pizza on wooden table
Chicken nacho pizza on a purple background
Margarita pizza with basil leaves and eggs - yes eggs - on wooden table
Top view of cheesy pizza topped with chicken

Let’s get weird—throw in an egg. Images via Mikhaylovskiy, Carey Jaman, Brent Hofacker, Dmitry Lobanov, StefanChase, Africa Studio, and Maslova Valentina.

Another sauce, albeit a controversial one, has been continuously making waves over the last few years. Ranch is a popular dipping sauce for pizza in Midwest America, and it’s as popular as ever.

While ranch held its peak popularity in 2020, it’s held a strong CTR ever since. In fact, it’s the second-most clickable sauce today, just under barbecue. 

Closeup of chicken pizza drizzled with ranch dressing
Chicken and bacon pizza drizzled with ranch dressing


Row of different flavored whole pizzas
Midwestern delicacies are so polarizing, yet so delicious. Images via Hihitetlin, Danyel Morace, and Zu Kamilov.

Bready Bases Are Best

Of course, traditional-looking pizzas have held strong CTRs across the last three years. While it’s easy for advertisers to lean on the food’s consistent clickability, we’ve wondered what twists on tradition will boost audience engagement.

AI says that a few varieties of bready bases are boosting click-through rates. 

Out of all types of bread measured, sub rolls are the most-clickable right now. Their CTR has risen a whopping 1,018% over the last year alone.

This data indicates that perhaps it’s time to swap out a slice for a pizza hoagie. French bread pizzas are also popular with consumers, as AI tells us that baguettes are particularly clickable right now.

Top view of ham and cheese french bread pizza garnished with rosemary
Chicken and tomato french bread pizzas in a row
Three baguette pizzas topped with roasted veggies

Break with tradition by choosing a different base. Images via Mironov Vladimir, AS Food studio, and Vojtech.Postulka.

Always a childhood favorite, pizza bagels are making a comeback. Just behind our other bready bases, bagels have seen their CTR surge 271% over the last year.

This means that, whether they’re frozen or gourmet, nothing beats the comfort a pizza bagel brings—and audiences online agree! 

Hamburger pizza bagel
Mini pepperoni pizza bagels
Pizza bagels with pesto sauce
Top-down narrow view of homemade pizza bagels on a wooden board

They could be fancy. They could be frozen. But the pizza bagel is eternal. Images via Brent Hofacker 2, YSK1, and Carey Jaman.

Cover image via Aleksey Bobyliov.

