The Anatomy of Pinterest Board Design

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

What goes into a Pinterest board that drives engagement? Whether you’re creating a board to save helpful tips and tricks for your favorite hobby, to grow the audience of that side-hustle blog, or to drive product sales for your 9-to-5 job, the secret to Pinterest board design isn’t so secret after all.

This guide walks you through the basics of what a Pinterest board is, what you need to include, and how to make one—plus creative real-world examples and super-easy Pinterest templates to help you get started.

Let’s go!

What Is a Pinterest Board?

Pinterest boards from yours truly—Shutterstock’s Pinterest profile, that is!

If Pins are the building blocks of Pinterest, boards are where everything comes together. Pinterest boards are nothing more than curated collections of Pins, giving you an easy way to organize hundreds or even thousands of Pins from any number of creators (including yourself).

Beyond organizing, Pinterest boards are a way to drive engagement on the platform.

Pinners can:

Find boards by searching keywords or going to the Saved tab of any Pinterest profile

tab of any Pinterest profile Follow boards to see the boards’ content in their own feeds

Create and join group boards to collaborate and share ideas

You could choose to keep your boards secret, but why hide a good thing? The best Pinterest boards are made for sharing and discovery.

What Goes into a Pinterest Board?

All you need is a title and some Pins. Image via Nordstrom.

There’s not a whole lot that goes into a Pinterest board. In fact, the only required elements are a title and some Pins.

If you were to add all the optional bells and whistles available, then you’d still only have these four basic elements:

A board title

A brief description

Board sections

Pinned Pins (or Idea Pins)

Your Pinterest profile name, image, description, and follower count will also be displayed on every board by default.

How to Create a Pinterest Board in Two Steps

1. Create the Board

Just a couple of clicks to make a new board.

Creating a Pinterest board is easy. Go to your Pinterest profile, click the + button, and then choose Board. Name the board anything you’d like. (Only after you create your board will you be able to add a board description or sections.)

Pro tip: Keep your boards bite-sized by giving each one a clear, well-contained theme.

2. Add Pins

Save some Pins to your board or, better yet, create your own.

With your board created, Pinterest will prompt you to add Pins. Save suggested Pins from other creators, or skip this step and upload your own. (Check out our guide to Pinterest Pin design to learn how to create your own pro-level Pins.)

Pro tip: Pinterest boards are basically 95% Pins, so it’s important to be choosy about what you add. Quality over quantity every time.

All About Pinterest Board Covers

A Pinterest board cover is simply the largest photo on each board’s display card. Image via Brilliant Earth.

After you’ve created your Pinterest board and added some Pins, you’ll have a new option available: Adding a Pinterest board cover.

Pinterest board covers are somewhat confusing, so here’s what you need to know:

Pinterest board covers are not separate images you upload (like a Facebook cover might be). Instead, you can select your board cover from among the Pins already saved to that board.

Pinterest board covers do not appear anywhere on the Pinterest board itself. Instead, board covers are visible from the Saved tab of your Pinterest profile, where all boards are displayed.

tab of your Pinterest profile, where all boards are displayed. If you don’t set a specific Pin as the board cover, then the first Pin on the board will be automatically featured in its place.

How to Create a Pinterest Board Cover

First create a Pin (using the Pin template above, even!) and then make it your board cover.

To create a Pinterest board cover, you’ll first need to create a Pin and save it to your board. You can create a Pin in any design software, but we’re partial to PicMonkey because it’s extremely easy to use and offers quick but powerful design customizations.

Oh, and there’s tons of perfectly sized templates for Pins just ready for the choosing.

Here’s how to make a Pin and set as your board cover:

Open PicMonkey and click Create new > Templates. Type “Pinterest” in the search bar and choose your favorite. (Or start from the Pin template library instead.) Customize the template with your logo, upload a gorgeous photo, add text, experiment with fonts—and you’re done! Click Download from the top toolbar to get a web-ready PNG or JPG. Now, open Pinterest, click the + button, and choose Pin. Upload your newly created image, add any text details (title, description, etc.), and choose the correct board. Now, go to that board from your Pinterest profile, click the three dots next to the title, then click Edit board. Now click the + button at the top to change the board cover. Then, select the Pin you just uploaded.

Pinterest Board Cover Examples

Because Pinterest board covers are really just Pins, the same best practices apply. Use eye-catching photos alongside colors, fonts, and effects that fit your overall brand.

Food & Wine’s Pinterest profile is a perfect example of eye-catching board covers with just photos.

Yum, yum, and yum. Image via Food & Wine.

You could also add text overlay to the board covers to create a cohesive look and tell Pinners what to expect from each board.

Easy Blog Emily uses Pinterest board covers to reinforce brand.

Sephora takes a middle road by featuring a mix of Pinterest board covers. Some photos clearly belong to the same aesthetic family, while others don’t. It still works!

These board covers are varied yet feel curated. Image via Sephora.

6 Inspiring Pinterest Board Ideas for Business or Pleasure

Want more ideas for your Pinterest board design, content, or covers? Here are some real-world examples to emulate.

1. Vision Board

In this one, motivational quotes with consistent typography make for an inspiring Pinterest vision board. (The pink palette and bold attitude would certainly be right at home on Elle Woods’ Pinterest board!)

Motivational Quotes Pinterest board by Herincome.

2. Brand Board

Pinterest boards are the perfect spot to capture your brand and embody your aesthetic, especially if you’re a creative who’s using the platform to generate leads.

Upload and save Pins that match your vibe, just like Julie W. Design has done below.

Pinterest board = mood board. Image via Julie W Design.

3. Personal Board

Personal Pinterest boards can be used for anything and everything. Each Pinner can have up to 2,000 boards—so it’s safe to say you won’t run out of space for all your ideas.

Pin anything you find inspiring.

4. Group Board

Group boards allow the creator to invite collaborators and can be used for personal purposes (e.g. planning a group vacay), as well as business purposes (e.g. building an audience).

This House and Home group board has over a hundred collaborators.

5. Shopping Inspiration Board

To create a cohesive look, Target’s Food and Drink board uses well-staged flat-lay photos in the same style and color family.

Rather than selling directly, each Pin links to a resource with tips and tricks.

The subtle value prop (“same day delivery”) makes Pins more compelling. Image via Target.

6. Rich Pin Product Board

If you’re using Pinterest to sell products, you can help Pinners navigate your inventory by creating different boards for different types of products. Be sure to make those products into rich Pins, too.

On Naked Nutrition’s product board, each Pin has an unmistakable call-to-action.

Plan, Pin, and Repeat

Ready to map out your ideas in a vision board template?

The takeaway? Creating Pinterest boards is incredibly easy. The harder part is filling those boards with high-quality, engaging Pins—and lots of ‘em! To make it a little easier, begin your creative process with some designer-made Pin templates.

You can also get an idea of what your Pinterest boards will look like before creating a million new Pins by mocking up a vision board in PicMonkey.

Change up the photos, play around with text overlays, and upload your logo to see how individual Pin ideas might look when laid out in a board format.

Then, follow the instructions above to create your board in Pinterest and start gaining those followers.

Cover image via dodoit.