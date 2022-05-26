10 Ways to Pick Unique Stock Photos (and Avoid Clichés)

Didi Gluck is the VP, Editorial Content Leader at Manifest, an award-winning content marketing agency in New York City. She lives in Manhattan with her two kids, husband and two cats.

Let’s examine ten overused stock image tropes—and how you can choose unique substitutes that will still convey your message.

Often, we fall into the same trap with images that we do with words: We default to familiar choices because they’re comfortable.

But, you know what happens when we don’t push our boundaries? We stagnate, and we don’t grow. It’s okay, it happens to all of us from time to time. (Who among us hasn’t used corporate blah blah in the office when there were more unique and insightful ways to express our thoughts?)

Now, it takes a bit of intentionality, but you can break free from choosing images that feel somewhat predictable.

Here, you’ll find ten new ways to approach old scenarios visually.

1. Joyful People Don’t Have to Be Jumping

Sometime in the last ten years, the universal symbol for happiness became jumping. Whether in magazines, catalogs, billboards, or websites, jumping people are everywhere.

Just buy a new house? Jump in front of it. Just buy a new ball gown? Jump in it! Like your sandwich? By God, jump with it in your hand.

There must be more original ways to denote happiness. One of my personal favorites is just a nice smile. But, if that’s not animated enough, what about clapping, laughing, karate kicking, dancing, or any of the things we actually do to signify we’re psyched?

There are a ton of different, non-real ways, to show joy in photography. Images via Rawpixel.com, Victoria Chudinova, Rawpixel.com, and Gorodenkoff.

2. Show Off the Sun Without the Burn

Okay, first things first, it literally hurts to see someone moving the strap of their swimsuit across their violently scorched shoulder to expose the virgin skin underneath. Ouch.

Second, no one in 2022 should be getting that burned.

Third, you know all those sunset pictures you’ve taken (that are admittedly quite pretty)? Why not use one of those to demonstrate how powerful the sun’s rays can be—even when it’s not directly overhead.

That might actually get people to think twice about going out in the sun unprotected.

Protect yourself in the sun. And demonstrate this responsibility in your photos. Images via Alex Berger, Toms Auzins, BigPixel Photo, MDV Edwards, and TabitaZn.

3. Switch Up the Blurry Hurry

Image via GaudiLab.

The last time that photographic conceit worked was in 1998, when Alanis Morrisette released the “Thank U” video. It featured her peacefully standing nude in the middle of the street as the rest of the world zipped by in a blur. But, we’ve seen that setup a ton since then.

For me, nothing says slow the eff down more than a shot of an awkward fast-walker. A less comedic, more chic way to express the need to slow down? A Manolo-clad foot tapping the brake.

Coffee breaks—or hitting the literal brakes—are other ways to show slowing down. Images via LightField Studios, Farknot Architect, wavebreakmedia, and fongbeerredhot.

4. A Bright Future Doesn’t Equal Feet on Your Desk

Ah, the great resignation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings and turnover remain at an all-time high. This will be a news story for a while—so we must find a new way to depict it visually.

What are other ways to say “I’m leaving my day job to follow my muse?” How about a trailhead, an empty journal, or a blank canvas?

There are other ways to depict today’s Great Resignation. Images via Rawpixel.com, Chamille White, asife, and BAZA Production.

5. Let People Just Eat

There are just so many food-oriented tropes. Women laughing alone with salads is perhaps the most famous. Bracing oneself for a not-bite—a.k.a. opening wide and posing with a gigantic burger—is another example.

And, too often, food tropes can appear gendered or make commentary on body types. Let’s not do this anymore, shall we?

I want to see old people eating cake with their hands, people of all body types snarfing pizza without judgement, or simply anyone furiously licking the sides of the cone so that their ice cream doesn’t melt all over their hands.

Because, that’s how people really eat!! All people.

People eating doesn’t always have to make a statement. Images via Volodymyr Baleha, Kzenon, Happy Together, Nemanja Novakovic, and Kaponia Aliaksei.

6. Build Tension Outside of Portraiture

Image via vectorfusionart.

You know what this one looks like. Brow furrowed, fingers pressed against forehead/temples/eyes. When a subject I’m reading about is giving me anxiety, I just can’t look at another person in the clutches of what looks like a migraine!

So, what are some new approaches to angst that are perhaps a bit less on the nose? Mother Nature rarely gets it wrong. How about roiling waters? Ominous skies? Or the tension of a sheet of ice starting to crack?

Do these images make you feel anxious? Good! Images via Pierre Lizet, ABrazzeal, Charlie Blacker, and Black Salmon.

7. Fully Represent Love

I’m glad that mainstream media depictions of relationships are no longer solely focusing on hetero couples. But wait, what about those tepid shots of two women or two men gazing at each other in that way that says “we’re gay”—but really doesn’t.

Here’s the thing. When people are really into each other, they embrace, they kiss, they get naked, they . . . well, you get the picture (ha, see what I did there?).

Also, people across the entire gender spectrum need to be represented in romantic relationships. If we believe that love is love, which I do, then let’s show it, not just hint at it.

Go all-in on intimacy. Images via Beatriz Vera, Natalie magic, DisobeyArt, pikselstock, and Robert Reed.

8. There’s More Than One Way to Relax

Image via fizkes.

This is the only way we can relax, right? Great, just checking. I realize that it’s relaxing to sleep, but what I’d like to see is how to relax while I’m awake. And not just meditating/in savasana.

What says relaxing to me? Toes in the sand at the beach, a leisurely bike ride through the forest, paddle boating. A closed laptop?

I feel soothed by these pictures, already. Images via Gorodenkoff, MAYA LAB, soft_light, Popartic, and Iryna Kalamurza.

9. Show Destination Diversity

I may be dating myself, but does anyone else remember that 1992 General Foods International Coffee ad with the two women reminiscing about their senior trip to Paris over their decidedly faux French coffee?

That’s how any photos that are meant to invoke Paris and feature the Eiffel Tower, a baguette, a mime, or a woman wearing a beret make me feel.

At the risk of sounding très snobby, France is a pretty diverse place when it comes to its terrain and archetypes. Give me an old man in the lavender fields of Provence, or a close-up of Mont Saint Michel any day. I’ll know the country you’re talking about without gagging on my coffee.

Let’s skip cheesy shots of international locales, shall we? Images via Paul Maguire, M.lim, Ilse Niewold, M. Vinuesa, MarcantonioBartelloni, and thieury.

10. Say Goodbye to Gendered Stereotypes!

I’m a middle-aged lady and, guess what. When I get together with my girlfriends, I drink. Sometimes to excess! But don’t pigeonhole women into simply clinking wine glasses or laughing with salads (see #5).

Here are some other things we do when we get together: eat, go to shows, take road trips, and anything men do . . . sometimes even in heels.

Images via Marcos Castillo, simona pilolla 2, Maridav, and Monkey Business Images.

Cover image via B-D-S Piotr Marcinski.