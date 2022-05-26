Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

10 Ways to Pick Unique Stock Photos (and Avoid Clichés)
Business

10 Ways to Pick Unique Stock Photos (and Avoid Clichés)

Let’s examine ten overused stock image tropes—and how you can choose unique substitutes that will still convey your message.

Often, we fall into the same trap with images that we do with words: We default to familiar choices because they’re comfortable.

But, you know what happens when we don’t push our boundaries? We stagnate, and we don’t grow. It’s okay, it happens to all of us from time to time. (Who among us hasn’t used corporate blah blah in the office when there were more unique and insightful ways to express our thoughts?)

Now, it takes a bit of intentionality, but you can break free from choosing images that feel somewhat predictable.

Here, you’ll find ten new ways to approach old scenarios visually.

1. Joyful People Don’t Have to Be Jumping

Two people jumping up in the air in joy against mustard yellow background
Image via Roman Samborskyi.

Sometime in the last ten years, the universal symbol for happiness became jumping. Whether in magazines, catalogs, billboards, or websites, jumping people are everywhere.

Just buy a new house? Jump in front of it. Just buy a new ball gown? Jump in it! Like your sandwich? By God, jump with it in your hand.

There must be more original ways to denote happiness. One of my personal favorites is just a nice smile. But, if that’s not animated enough, what about clapping, laughing, karate kicking, dancing, or any of the things we actually do to signify we’re psyched?

Black and white image of a soccer team celebrating a win on field
Portrait of beautiful woman smiling at the camera
Sweet senior couple slow dancing in their living room
Wedding guests clapping at outdoor wedding ceremony

There are a ton of different, non-real ways, to show joy in photography. Images via Rawpixel.com, Victoria Chudinova, Rawpixel.com, and Gorodenkoff.

2. Show Off the Sun Without the Burn

Sunburned man pretending to cry while sitting on the beach
Image via AJR_photo.

Okay, first things first, it literally hurts to see someone moving the strap of their swimsuit across their violently scorched shoulder to expose the virgin skin underneath. Ouch.

Second, no one in 2022 should be getting that burned.

Third, you know all those sunset pictures you’ve taken (that are admittedly quite pretty)? Why not use one of those to demonstrate how powerful the sun’s rays can be—even when it’s not directly overhead.

That might actually get people to think twice about going out in the sun unprotected.

Silhouette of kids playing in water fountain in a park
Los Angeles skyline at dusk
Young woman in bathing suit and sun hat sitting in a pool
Silhouette of a vintage fan backlit by the sun
Sliced figs next to glasses of water with long shadows

Protect yourself in the sun. And demonstrate this responsibility in your photos. Images via Alex Berger, Toms Auzins, BigPixel Photo, MDV Edwards, and TabitaZn.

3. Switch Up the Blurry Hurry

Stylish woman walking the city streets with blurred background
Image via GaudiLab.

The last time that photographic conceit worked was in 1998, when Alanis Morrisette released the “Thank U” video. It featured her peacefully standing nude in the middle of the street as the rest of the world zipped by in a blur. But, we’ve seen that setup a ton since then.

For me, nothing says slow the eff down more than a shot of an awkward fast-walker. A less comedic, more chic way to express the need to slow down? A Manolo-clad foot tapping the brake.

Cute woman walking her dog in the park
Back of a woman wearing headphones sitting in the park
Man sips on coffee at cafe
Yellow tennis shoes by car brake

Coffee breaks—or hitting the literal brakes—are other ways to show slowing down. Images via LightField Studios, Farknot Architect, wavebreakmedia, and fongbeerredhot.

4. A Bright Future Doesn’t Equal Feet on Your Desk

Lazy office worker with his feet on his desk napping
Image via Stock-Asso.

Ah, the great resignation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings and turnover remain at an all-time high. This will be a news story for a while—so we must find a new way to depict it visually.

What are other ways to say “I’m leaving my day job to follow my muse?” How about a trailhead, an empty journal, or a blank canvas?

Stylish man writing in a journal by the river
Blank canvas on a wooden easel surrounded by paint brushes
Woman smiling against colorful tiled background
Casual man waving to friends as he leaves work

There are other ways to depict today’s Great Resignation. Images via Rawpixel.com, Chamille White, asife, and BAZA Production.

5. Let People Just Eat

Woman standing happily eating a salad
Image via Prostock-studio.

There are just so many food-oriented tropes. Women laughing alone with salads is perhaps the most famous. Bracing oneself for a not-bite—a.k.a. opening wide and posing with a gigantic burger—is another example.

And, too often, food tropes can appear gendered or make commentary on body types. Let’s not do this anymore, shall we?

I want to see old people eating cake with their hands, people of all body types snarfing pizza without judgement, or simply anyone furiously licking the sides of the cone so that their ice cream doesn’t melt all over their hands.

Because, that’s how people really eat!! All people.

Senior woman laughing while snacking on the couch
Friends eating at outdoor restaurant
Brother and sister eating outside
Man playfully feeding his girlfriend a snack at a restaurant
Two friends playfully taking a selfie while snacking

People eating doesn’t always have to make a statement. Images via Volodymyr Baleha, Kzenon, Happy Together, Nemanja Novakovic, and Kaponia Aliaksei.

6. Build Tension Outside of Portraiture

Stressed man with his face in his hands surrounded by pushy coworkers
Image via vectorfusionart.

You know what this one looks like. Brow furrowed, fingers pressed against forehead/temples/eyes. When a subject I’m reading about is giving me anxiety, I just can’t look at another person in the clutches of what looks like a migraine!

So, what are some new approaches to angst that are perhaps a bit less on the nose? Mother Nature rarely gets it wrong. How about roiling waters? Ominous skies? Or the tension of a sheet of ice starting to crack?

Cracked statue of a woman wearing a toga
Ominous clouds indicating a storm
Giant dark tidal wave
Silhouette of a woman with paint that looks like hair coming out of her head

Do these images make you feel anxious? Good! Images via Pierre Lizet, ABrazzeal, Charlie Blacker, and Black Salmon.

7. Fully Represent Love

Woman piggyback riding on boyfriend's back
Image via Halay Alex.

I’m glad that mainstream media depictions of relationships are no longer solely focusing on hetero couples. But wait, what about those tepid shots of two women or two men gazing at each other in that way that says “we’re gay”—but really doesn’t.

Here’s the thing. When people are really into each other, they embrace, they kiss, they get naked, they . . . well, you get the picture (ha, see what I did there?).

Also, people across the entire gender spectrum need to be represented in romantic relationships. If we believe that love is love, which I do, then let’s show it, not just hint at it.

Two women touching noses in blue light
Woman kisses her girlfriend on the head at a restaurant
Man kisses his wife on the head with sunlight in the background
Couple embracing with bright sunlight in background
Senior couple smiling at the camera with their arms around each other

Go all-in on intimacy. Images via Beatriz Vera, Natalie magic, DisobeyArt, pikselstock, and Robert Reed.

8. There’s More Than One Way to Relax

Woman napping serenely on a couch
Image via fizkes.

This is the only way we can relax, right? Great, just checking. I realize that it’s relaxing to sleep, but what I’d like to see is how to relax while I’m awake. And not just meditating/in savasana.

What says relaxing to me? Toes in the sand at the beach, a leisurely bike ride through the forest, paddle boating. A closed laptop?

Woman painting on large colorful canvas
Girl asleep sitting up with paper cutouts of open eyes on her face
Woman stands next to her bike on the beach at sunset
Woman paddling a canoe at sunrise
Person reading a book with cute dog in their lap

I feel soothed by these pictures, already. Images via Gorodenkoff, MAYA LAB, soft_light, Popartic, and Iryna Kalamurza.

9. Show Destination Diversity

Woman in red beret sits in front of Eiffel Tower
Image via Anele Nova.

I may be dating myself, but does anyone else remember that 1992 General Foods International Coffee ad with the two women reminiscing about their senior trip to Paris over their decidedly faux French coffee?

That’s how any photos that are meant to invoke Paris and feature the Eiffel Tower, a baguette, a mime, or a woman wearing a beret make me feel.

At the risk of sounding très snobby, France is a pretty diverse place when it comes to its terrain and archetypes. Give me an old man in the lavender fields of Provence, or a close-up of Mont Saint Michel any day. I’ll know the country you’re talking about without gagging on my coffee.

Women shopping at outdoor market in France
A man walking up the famous steps of Montmatre towards Sacre Coeur with morning light
Narrow street with brightly colored buildings in France
Lavender bunches placed on display to sell
Beautiful view of the famous and historic tidal island of Le Mont Saint-Michel with sheep grazing on fresh green grass fields with early morning light
French man biking in the country

Let’s skip cheesy shots of international locales, shall we? Images via Paul Maguire, M.lim, Ilse Niewold, M. Vinuesa, MarcantonioBartelloni, and thieury.

10. Say Goodbye to Gendered Stereotypes!

Mother and daughter having a spa day together
Image via Natali Brillianata.

I’m a middle-aged lady and, guess what. When I get together with my girlfriends, I drink. Sometimes to excess! But don’t pigeonhole women into simply clinking wine glasses or laughing with salads (see #5).

Here are some other things we do when we get together: eat, go to shows, take road trips, and anything men do . . . sometimes even in heels.

Transgender Latin woman wearing pink with pink headphones works on her computer
Woman eating a slice of pizza and drinking a beer on outdoor restaurant patio
Woman running down a road in the fall
Two female friends walk arm in arm down a sidewalk while shopping

Images via Marcos Castillo, simona pilolla 2, Maridav, and Monkey Business Images.

Cover image via B-D-S Piotr Marcinski.

