Perfect your professional skills at home—and pick up new ones—with this roundup of easy-to-follow photography tutorials on YouTube.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite photography tutorials on the Shutterstock Presents and Shutterstock Tutorials YouTube channels for photographers to learn from home. Now is the perfect time to catch up on all those skills you’ve wanted to master in your photography. These tutorials are perfect to learn from home, no matter where you are in the world.

The Shutterstock Tutorials YouTube channel offers instruction on many skills from photo editing using Lightroom to food photography, the latter of which has risen in popularity as people are looking for ways to entertain themselves while cooped up indoors. The Shutterstock Presents YouTube channel has inspirational videos of creative artists around the world. Learn their stories and unique skills to get inspired by other creatives in the Shutterstock community.

After all, it never hurts to add a new skill to your arsenal. Or, better yet, add a new sample of work to your portfolio. Who knows, it might even allow you to get a new client while working from home.

Here’s a roundup of some of our favorite photography tutorials to help you edit and create photos like a pro. And if you’re a videographer? Check out this filmmaking roundup blog post for some additional great videos featuring video tips and tricks.

Photography Tutorial: How to Quickly Edit Photos in Lightroom

In this video tutorial, our team explores how to quickly edit photos in Lightroom. We start by talking about why beginners don’t need to be afraid of this program, even if its interface can seem complicated to the untrained eye. The video breaks down the various tools within Lightroom including Exposure & Contrast, Highlights, Shadows, Whites & Blacks, Temperature & Tint, and a whole lot more.

Who the video is for: Photographers who edit their own work and are new to Lightroom, or want to make their workflow as fast as possible.

Where can I find additional information: Check out this blog post for additional tips and tricks on editing with Lightroom.

Photography Tutorial: How to Make Artificial Light Look Natural

With everyone cooped up indoors under government stay-at-home orders, people are turning to baking and cooking to fill the time. What better way to showcase this than by setting up a home studio to photograph food? In this video, food photographer, photography educator, and Shutterstock Presents: Artist Series star Joanie Simon gives tips on how to make artificial light look natural when shooting photos indoors.

Who the video is for: For home studio novices looking to shoot pictures of food or still life that look great and sell.

Where can I find additional information: Be sure to check out Shutterstock Presents: Artist Series on Joanie Simon for more on her background as a successful food photographer and photography educator. For even more inspiration, check out this blog post on what’s trending in food photography for 2020.

Photography Tutorial: 6 Cheap Ways to Light Your Portrait Images

This video covers six cheap ways to light up your next portrait photography shoot, as well as other basic portrait photography tips. By minimizing your lighting setup, you’ll not only lighten your load and save on back pain but also time and money (who doesn’t need that). Some inexpensive lighting tips include using handheld light as well as bulb or string lights.

Who the video is for: While we don’t encourage photographers to go out to take portraits right now, if you live with someone you’d like to shoot, these are some easy and quick tips to create the right lighting to get that perfect portrait or self-portrait.

Where can I find additional information: For all the tips and tricks for lighting up portraits, check out this blog post.

Photography Tutorial: Camera Fundamentals Series

The first video in the series teaches you more about the iris and how to use it properly to expose your shots. The second video covers shutter speed and how to use it to customize the look of your shots. The final video covers how to properly expose an image by understanding the basics of ISO.

Who the video is for: Budding photographers who want to learn the fundamentals of camera functions to get the best result possible.

Where can I find additional information: To learn more about the iris, check out this blog post. For shutter speed, read more here. And for understanding the basics of ISO, check out this post.

Photography Tutorial: Understanding White Balance

This video covers what you need to know about white balance. While auto-balancing features on today’s equipment takes the guesswork out of white balance, this video covers why it’s still important to learn its fundamentals. The video covers the kelvin scale to understand different color temperatures (cold, warm, and neutral) from different light sources, including artificial, candlelight, and daylight.

Who the video is for: New photographers and videographers who want to go beyond today’s auto-balancing features.

Where can I find additional information: The video is supplemented by this blog post, which gives a full description of white balance as well as the impact of RAW stills and video.

We hope these online photography tutorials help inspire you to create great work and learn a new skill from home. Whether you’re trying something new or editing old work, we can’t wait to see what you create next.

Top image by Gorodenkoff.

