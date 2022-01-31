5 Best Sites to Boost Your Photography Skills

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Do you dream of becoming a photographer—or, becoming an even better one? Here, five resources that will help.

With the beginning of each new year, people feel inspired to begin journeys of self improvement. In 2022, this often looks like focusing on one’s mental health or trying out a more plant-based diet. While many self-improvement trends focus on personal well-being, they can also extend to your professional career.

Photographers, take note. We have some ideas to keep you inspired to grow your career throughout 2022.

To start, we’ve compiled a list of the top five educational destinations where you can boost your photography skills this year. Whether you’re just getting started, or a seasoned pro looking to learn from the best, these destinations can provide support.

Get ready to level up. Images via Kichigin.

1. Best Educational Resource: Shutterstock Academy

We’re kicking things off with our very own photography education destination, Shutterstock Academy. Our digital academy is made for creators by creators.

While we’re focusing specifically on photography within this blog post, Shutterstock Academy offers curated educational content for graphic designers and videographers as well. No matter where your creative interests lie, you can find content that offers fresh perspectives and tricks of your trade.

Starting with the basics, Shutterstock Academy offers visitors introductory materials, focusing on subjects like starting a photography business and photography fundamentals.

If you’ve been in the photography game for a while though, you can find more intensive content, focused on things like:

Lighting tips: Whether natural or in a studio, how can you use light to make a statement?

Whether natural or in a studio, how can you use light to make a statement? Photo gear: Get insights into today’s best lenses, props, bags, lights, and more.

Get insights into today’s best lenses, props, bags, lights, and more. Portraiture: Learn how to take authentic, beautiful photos of anyone, anywhere.

Learn how to take authentic, beautiful photos of anyone, anywhere. Phone Photography: Sometimes, your best bet is the phone that fits in your pocket. Learn how to make the most of your iPhone or Android.

Becoming a photographer may not be a snap, but the right resources can make it easier. Images via Rawpixel.com, Sergey Nivens, Jacob Lund, and Kozlovalova.

2. Best for Beginner Photographers: Alison

If you’re just beginning to approach your photography ambitions, Alison’s photography courses are the perfect places to get started. Alison is an organization whose mission statement states that “free education, more than anything, has the power to break through boundaries and transform lives.”

Their free online curriculum includes courses that cover the basics of composition, lighting, landscape photography, and equipment. As users level-up, they can take deeper dives into how to make the most of their own digital cameras. They can also learn how to use today’s most advanced photo editing software– such as Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

Similar to Shutterstock Academy, Alison also offers blog posts that focus on fun and inspirational subject matter. You can learn what type of photographer you are—or what kinds of opportunities await as you advance your skills.

Alison is an awesome destination for introductory classes and inspirational blog posts. Images via Piyaset, Ljupco Smokovski, and Branislav Nenin.

3. Best for Photography Pros: Fstoppers

If you’re already a seasoned pro, you should bookmark Fstoppers in your browser. This online community is aimed at educating and inspiring photographers, as well as videographers, and all other creative professionals.

Fstoppers has made itself known as a trusted resource on tutorials and photography gear reviews. Beyond that though, it functions as a community, where professionals can connect with peers who share similar interests.

For example, if you’re particularly interested in learning more about long exposure photography or astrophotography, you can join one of Fstoppers’ community groups. There, you can ask questions, collaborate with other pros, or simply show off your successes.

This is your opportunity to collaborate with pros who are just as skilled as you are! Images via Marti Bug Catcher, Gorodenkoff, Volodymyr Burdiak, and JonMilnes.

4. Best for Photography Gear Reviews: PetaPixel

Comprehensive and honest, PetaPixel is the premier destination for photography equipment reviews. While the site also offers tutorials and photography spotlights, we think its insights into the latest and greatest gear make it stand out above the rest.

Of course, their writers are experts in the field themselves. PetaPixel’s equipment reviews detail the latest in cameras, lenses, lighting, and accessories.

They even give in-depth looks into phones and photo editing software, so readers of all skill levels and interests can make informed decisions on their purchases. With each review, experts test products extensively, so they can provide detailed feedback, pros, and cons to their readers.

Beyond specific product reviews, PetaPixel also offers equipment guides. These guides are comprehensive lists of their staff’s best picks for photography and computer equipment, software, websites, and books.

Guides are trusted resources for curious minds who are just starting to think about their next big photography purchase.

Before you spend money on new gear, be sure to read its reviews. Images via 2p2play, Rawpixel.com, and EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE.

Digital Photography Review really has it all. It’s a one-stop shop for anything and everything photography-related (except film, that is). Their goal is to “serve as the most comprehensive database of consumer digital cameras on the Internet.” And, we can’t think of anyone who outdoes them.

Beyond loads of equipment reviews and buyers’ guides, Digital Photography Review offers readers equipment hubs that host thousands of highly-detailed looks into cameras, lenses, phones, and more.

They also have galleries that showcase a variety of photos, each of which was taken with that gallery’s specified camera.

Consider this your one-stop shop for all things photography. Images via MYDAYcontent, Rawpixel.com, Rawpixel.com, RB_Media, and Jaromir Chalabala.

Bonus: Explore Design and Videography Classes

Are you looking to grow your career in other areas? Want to build your skill set beyond photography? Shutterstock Academy’s content covers graphic design, videography, audio production, and more.

Elevate your personal and professional projects with hours of tutorials, tons of practical tips, and hundreds of free creative assets.

Get started at Shutterstock Academy.

Cover image via Sansakrit.