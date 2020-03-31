Share this: Facebook

Building the perfect portfolio is simpler than you might think. Follow these tips to pick the right images to showcase your photography to clients.

Spring is often associated with renewal and starting fresh so it’s a perfect time to think about giving your photography portfolio a spring clean. Not to mention, given what’s going on in the world at the moment with COVID-19, many creatives are looking for projects to keep their businesses going.

So, where do you start when you’re picking photos for your photography portfolio? Here are some tips to help you put your best portfolio forward.

Less is more. Image by Mallmo.

Deciding which photos to choose is probably the hardest step, especially since you created these images and are likely emotionally attached to them. Some sources might put a number on it (an article by Format said to only include 10% of your output). But, it might be easier for you to think in terms of modernist architecture pioneer Mise van der Rohe’s design philosophy, “less is more.”

Below are some objective ways to think about what to include and what not to when picking photos for your portfolio.

Follow Trends

Shutterstock contributor LightField Studios, a photography studio based in Ukraine says they’re constantly studying trends in different fields and all kinds of businesses around the world. Before taking a photo, LightField Studios Manager Yuliia Oliinyk said they put themselves in their clients’ shoes: “We ask questions like, ‘Who are we taking this image for?’ and ‘If we were the client, what would we like to see in this photo?’”

Create images with the client in mind. Image by LightField Studios.

She added: “It’s important for us to help our clients complete their set task faster and easier, whether they are designers, bloggers, or large companies that want to advertise their products using our photos.”

Study Relevant Keywords in your Industry

On the blog, we’ve previously talked about the importance of keywording your work correctly. This is definitely something you want to pay attention to, especially when your portfolio is online. In order to boost your chances of your work being seen, it’s a good idea to do some keyword research using tools such as SEMrush or Ahrefs to uncover popular search terms for images. For example, if your portfolio includes pictures of food, try to find out how people search for that. Determine if they say “food photography” or “pictures of food.”

Think about how you keyword your images. Image by Viktor Kochetkov.

If you’re already a Shutterstock contributor, you’ll know that we have a keywording tool built into our platform that will suggest keywords when you upload an image. Take advantage of this and eliminate some of the guesswork!

If keywording images on your own website, make sure your images include captions to accurately describe each image. This includes where it was taken, when, and by whom, as well as model and property information. Try to use keywords that people would enter when they’re searching for a particular image instead of just describing it. For example, keywords for an image of a cat playing with a ball of yarn might include: cat, play, cat playing, ball, yarn.

Yuliia advised: “We take keywords that describe the image in the best way and that we know are definitely used for the theme we’re working with.”

Keep Seasonality and Trending Topics in Mind

Put your best seasonal images on display. Image by romeovip_md.

Seasonality plays a large part in what will be in demand at certain times of year. So curate your portfolio and give it a refresh from time to time with this in mind. For example, for those who celebrate Easter, April would be a good time to consider showcasing images that include pastel palettes, furry friends (think bunnies), and egg decorating.

A good place for this type of content on your website would be a “Recently Shot” or “Seasonal Photographs” section of your website or blog. That way, you don’t have to change your main featured images and can refresh your portfolio with timely content that people might be searching for.

Also keep in mind current events when deciding what to include. For example, on Shutterstock we’ve created curated collections to help people visually communicate the COVID-19 pandemic, such as our Working From Home, Social Distancing, COVID-19 Info, and COVID-19 Visual Support galleries.

Keep your content up-to-date with current events. Image by Gargonia.

Get Inspired By the Work of Other Photographers

Even if you’re working from home, there are lots of ways to explore what other photographers around the world are shooting and how they’re doing it. She said: “By processing a lot of information and capturing the details, you can get new ideas for your own photoshoots.”

Yuliia said she keeps an eye out for IPPAwards2020, International Photography Awards 2020, Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, Sony World Photography Awards, and other relevant sources of inspiration. Many public events might not be happening this year because of government lockdowns and rules around social distancing, self-isolation, and quarantine. But, a number of these sites still feature previous years’ winners as a source of inspiration.

To get a “behind the scenes” of how other artists create their work, you might also want to check out our Shutterstock Presents: Artist Series for ideas of what to shoot.

These are just some ideas to help you get sorting. But above all, remember that quality, not quantity, will get your portfolio noticed. Happy sorting!

Top image by Good Studio.

