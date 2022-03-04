8 Creative Ideas and Techniques for Photographing Flowers

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Discover how to shoot flowers in a way that’ll make your photography stand out from the rest. We’re here to show you how to dazzle.

Flowers lend themselves perfectly to photography. They make for beautiful subjects—ranging in vibrant colors, textures, and patterns—and they (generally) stay still.

So, perhaps it comes as no surprise that flowers are a favorite subject among photographers. On Shutterstock, for example, a simple search of “flower” yields 36,892,648 results.

Given flower photography’s popularity, it’s prudent to explore creative alternatives for capturing flora in new, exciting ways.

With that in mind, here are some creative tips and techniques for capturing next-level flower photography.

1. Use a Backlight to Make Flowers Glow

Want to add a radiant glow to your flower photography? Use a backlight. This is achieved when the light source is beaming from behind the flower, making the petals appear almost translucent. A beautiful golden halo also surrounds each petal, and warm light is cast over the rest of your shot.

It’s important to note that backlit photography requires a specific lighting angle, which can only be achieved (with natural light) when the sun is low in the sky. That means you’ll have to shoot early or late in the day to catch sunrise and sunset. Shooting later in the afternoon won’t offer much directional light as the sun points down on the horizon rather than across it.

Tip: Don’t include the sun directly in the frame. If you do, chances are you’ll end up with a big, white blob in your image. Instead, place the sun just outside the frame. You’ll end up with a brilliant, bright sky without the image being blown out.

Add a radiant glow to your flower photography by using a backlight. Images via Sunshine Seeds, Sunny_Smile, Peter Cripps, Rana Khoury, and saitanya.

2. Switch Up Your Perspective

Rethink how you capture flowers by taking the shot from a unique perspective. Don’t be afraid to move around and experiment with different angles and focal lengths.

This could mean taking a photo from behind the flower to reveal an alternative point of view. Or perhaps focus solely on the petals or stamen. Shooting down from up above offers an aerial view, zooming out provides context, and zooming in reveals stunning details.

For those detail shots, a macro lens can take your flower photography to the next level, revealing a breathtaking perspective that isn’t available to the naked eye.

Explore different perspectives behind the lens to level up your flower photography. Images via Hatmidi, iraua, frissimedia, Kokhanchikov, and Leo_botanist.

3. Take Striking Silhouettes

You might be inclined to capture bright, colorful photos of flowers in stunning detail, but silhouettes offer a breathtaking alternative perspective. Reducing the flower to a simple outline produces a beautiful graphic shape against a bright sky, bringing closer attention to lines and form.

It’s not enough to rely on your camera’s auto-exposure settings to achieve this effect. In auto mode, your camera will try to “fix” the image by averaging out the light in your scene to illuminate the flower. In doing so, it will hamper the silhouette photo you desire.

Spot-or-partial-metering mode is a nice option if you know how to use it. As the name suggests, spot metering allows you to base exposure on a tiny percentage (or spot) of the image space—around 2 to 5%.

By focusing on the sky and pressing the AE lock button (a little button typically featuring an asterisk near your right thumb when holding the camera), your camera will bias its default settings. This will produce an underexposed photo of your subject, a flower, rendered into a silhouette.

Use spot metering mode to underexpose your subject, a flower, rendered into a silhouette. Images via Rusty Goldfish, Christina Conrad, Vasily Gureev, and Stan_de_kumar.

4. Focus Through Flowers

Add dimension, framing, and abstract pops of color to your flower portrait by shooting through another flower. Imagine the secondary flower as the supporting act to the primary flower (the subject of your shot).

Ultimately, it’ll become a colorful blur in the foreground, giving your photo a more professional and visually intriguing look.

Shoot through flowers to add pops of color to the foreground of your flower portrait. Image via Mike Pellinni and Kaentian Street.

To achieve this effect, adjust your position so the secondary flower in the foreground sits between the lens and the primary flower. The closer the secondary flower is to the lens, the better the shot.

5. Add Dew Droplets to Bring Flowers to Life

Have you ever noticed how the most stunning flower photos often feature petals covered in dewdrops? When it comes to shooting flower photography, a photographer’s secret weapon in their camera bag is a water mister. Spraying flowers with water adds a shimmer, sparkle, and shine that brings the shot to life.

Better yet, add glycerin to your water mixture to help the water molecules bond together to make larger droplets.

Mist flowers with water to add some shine and life into your shot. Images via allme and gornostay.

6. Use a Shallow Depth of Field

Using a shallow depth of field renders only a small part of your subject in focus, allowing it to appear more distinct from its background, which appears blurred. This heightens the focus on the flower, demanding attention from the viewer.

To get a shallow depth of field, it’s essential to use a wide aperture—i.e., a low f-stop number, such as f/2.8 or f/4. Get as close to the flower as possible while increasing the distance between the flower and the surrounding background.

Create a greater separation from your subject and the background by using a shallow depth of field. Images via Maria Timofeeva, Girlgirl, and Digital Photo.

7. Minimize Camera (and Flower) Shake

When shooting with a shallow depth of field, your camera and the subject must remain as steady as possible to avoid camera blur. That’s why photographing flowers on a windy day isn’t recommended, as even the slightest breeze can throw off the entire photo. Even those with a steady hand can’t avoid the dreaded camera shake.

A tripod (and a calm day) are essential when shooting flower photography, as it provides stability to capture sharp images. A remote shutter or timer also prevents camera shake, which can sometimes occur when you reach for the shutter-release button.

Another great accessory is a clamp, such as a McClamp, which keeps flowers and leaves still in a breeze.

Use a tripod to reduce camera shake and the risk of blurry photography. Image via Tanes Ngamsom.

8. Approach Flower Photography Like Portraiture

Many of the key principles for capturing portraiture apply to flora. This includes uncluttered backgrounds, and the use of wide apertures or long lenses to ensure the subject remains sharp before a blurred background.

Good lighting is essential. If you find you don’t have enough light when shooting flower photography, consider using a reflector to fill in areas that lack it.

Simply bounce the light by catching the sun at the right angle, and reflect it onto the flower.

Use a light reflector to redistribute light to areas that need it in the shot. Images via nnattalli, IrenaStar, Marina Malades, gornostay, Marina Malades, and macro.viewpoint.

Finally, don’t forget to stop and smell the roses—or the tulips or daffodils or irises—while you’re at it. You’re creating something beautiful.

Cover image via Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB.