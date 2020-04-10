Share this: Facebook

Photojournalism can put photographers in risky positions, like those working during COVID-19. Hear from Shutterstock Editorial Contributors on the front line.

Photojournalists do more than just tell stories—they document unprecedented moments in history. They are at the forefront of world events and crises, documenting pivotal moments like the COVID-19 pandemic. As governments around the world enforce national and city-wide lockdowns, social and/or physical distancing, and stay-at-home orders to “flatten the curve” of this pandemic, photographers are taking extraordinary risks.

Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10605766c). Two women wearing face masks walk past a mural reading “Stay Home Life Is Beautiful” amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA. 07 Apr 2020.

While many businesses have slowed down or stopped altogether, the news hasn’t. In past times of hardship such as wars and other catastrophic events, photojournalists recorded what was happening to keep the public informed. This includes Shutterstock Editorial Contributors, who are creating content on the coronavirus outbreak. With this in mind, we spoke with a few of these contributors on why they’re still working during COVID-19.*

*Editor’s Note: Shutterstock does not recommend that people go out and photograph the pandemic. Please follow the health advice of your local government. For ideas and inspiration on how to stay busy during the pandemic and practice social distancing, here are some tips on how to create imagery that represents disease outbreak.

During these unprecedented times, why are you choosing to still work?

Erik Pendzich is based in New York City, the epicenter of the Coronavirus in the U.S., and is constantly shooting content.

Erik: “From the moment I first picked up a camera over thirty years ago, I’ve always felt a strong urge to document the world around me. Photography has been with me every moment since then and a camera is always at my side.’

“Once again, my lifelong hometown of New York finds itself the unfortunate star of another tragedy. I feel the need to provide coverage of these times, not only because of their newsworthiness but as a document of my own life and experiences.”

Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (10591692w). Construction of temporary FEMA hospital at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. New York, USA, 23 Mar 2020.

Laura Thompson is currently based in Virginia, where, at the time of writing, there were 2,878 confirmed cases—compared with 131,830 in New York—according to The Guardian. A couple of weeks ago when Laura was taking pictures, there were fewer cases than present and everyone was still in denial and gathering in crowds.

Laura: “When my freelance clients started canceling at the beginning of March, I decided to go to my hometown of Roanoke, Virginia. As I drove into town, I was surprised that non-essential stores were open and that people were everywhere.’

“This made me curious about what stories are happening here. I started driving around the next night to see how the city was responding. I want to be able to document what is happening here in a suburban town and how they retain their sense of community.”

Photo by Laura Thompson/Shutterstock (10590067e). Diner Texas Tavern is open, with barstools roped off and signs posted with advisories about the COVID-19 outbreak, Roanoke, Virginia. USA, 20 Mar 2020.

Michele Eve Sandberg is a Miami-based photographer who describes herself as an investigative reporter. Miami is another area in the U.S. with a high number of confirmed cases, with the latest count standing at 13,629.

Michele: “I am still working because as a photojournalist, I feel it’s my duty to keep the public informed on how this virus is affecting all of us. Visual content is very important because I feel it’s necessary for the public to see how the virus is affecting their lives daily. Hopefully, we will stop the spread.”

Why do you think photojournalism is important right now?

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock (10602308ab). Atmosphere on Lincoln Road during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach, Fla. Lincoln Road is usually very crowded. Restaurants and stores are usually open till late in the evening. Stores are mostly now closed and restaurants if open are only serving takeout. Miami, USA. 03 Apr 2020.

Erik: “The world is on complete pause right now and the still image is a powerful tool that can provide insight and context to the story. These photographs will serve as an archive to educate and preserve these events of the world for future generations.”

Laura: “Photojournalism is important because not everyone is living the same story right now. Interactions between people in smaller towns are different than they are in dense cities. I think it’s hard for people to give up their familiarity with each other. I’m curious to see how that unfolds over the coming weeks.”

Photo by JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10596528h). Cellist Jodi Beder performs a daily concert on her front porch to help her neighbors deal with boredom brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Washington, DC suburb of Mount Rainier, Maryland, USA, 28 March 2020.

Michele: “Photojournalism has and always will be important. The public needs to be informed: not just in writing, but also in visual content.’

“Writing about a crowded beach of college kids is one thing, but actually seeing what’s going on sends a larger message to the public. In this instance, it’s the “wow” factor. Photos have a stronger impact to the public as well as to those out in the forefront covering the news.”

What are you doing to stay safe?

Photo by RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10597938c). Thai Buddhist monks wear face shields during morning alms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Bangkok, Thailand, 31 March 2020.

Erik: “Since the start of this outbreak, members of the press are now observing social distance when covering an event. Some venues now require your body temperature to be taken and hands to be sanitized prior to entry.’

“For personal safety, I now carry a ziplock bag with disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer, disposable safety gloves, and a face mask. I also ride my bike to events to avoid public transportation.”

Laura: “Most of my photos are taken from a distance. I’m primarily shooting from the car or with a long lens. I’m not touching any surfaces where avoidable, wiping down any surfaces I do touch, and disinfecting my camera. I’m coughing and/or sneezing into my shoulder to minimize any spread of my own germs and washing my hands regularly.”

EXCLUSIVE: In support of those most in need, Shutterstock will be donating 10% of all sales of this content to the charity GiveDirectly, Inc. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (10593472s). John and Stephanie Stislow and daughters Mira and Nona pose for “Words At The Window: Self Isolation and the Coronavirus,” a portrait series by Shutterstock Staff Photographer Stephen Lovekin, shot around the Ditmas Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. USA, 23 Mar 2020.

Read on for one photographer’s personal project “Words at the Window” on photographing self-isolation.

Michele: “I’m very conscious to take the necessary precautions advised by the health professionals. Even though I am out and about covering the Coronavirus pandemic daily, I stay at least six feet away from people and am constantly washing my hands, using sanitizer, and keeping my equipment clean.’

“Long lenses are also important in keeping my distance from people while I’m documenting society. I generally use a zoom lens, which is very light and goes up to 300mm—it’s my street shooter.”

To all those photojournalists out there documenting history right now, please stay safe. We thank you for the incredible contribution you’re making to society during this unprecedented time.

Top image: Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10596601i). A train attendant wearing a protective face mask stands on a train to Wuhan, at the railway station in Beijing, China, 29 March 2020. Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, partly lifted the lockdown allowing people to enter the city after more than two months.

