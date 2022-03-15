What It’s Really Like to Shoot the Oscars

Charles Manning is an actor and writer, based in New York City. He was previously the style director for Cosmopolitan.com and the digital director for The Daily Front Row. When he isn't acting or writing, he enjoys cooking elaborate meals, building things, and snuggling with his adopted geriatric cats.

The Academy Awards is Hollywood’s biggest night—and for an entertainment photographer, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Chris Pizzello has been photographing the Oscars for nearly three decades. He loves it. “It’s history,” he says. “It’s the one that matters most of all the awards shows.”

After last year’s surreal, socially-distanced show at a Los Angeles railway station, the Oscars are back at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 27, and Pizzello will be back in the booth, capturing the whole thing.

Here, he shares insights into what it’s really like to capture Hollywood’s biggest night.

Shutterstock: How did you get into this in the first place?

Chris Pizzello: I was a regular stringer for the Associated Press [AP] for years, covering everything—sports, news, features, all that stuff—and as time went on, I noticed that a lot of the other AP photographers didn’t like covering entertainment events.

SSTK: Why not?

CP: Entertainment events are very publicist-driven—kind of stagey—and photojournalists don’t like being told where to stand and what to do. But, I kind of see it as a challenge. There are limitations, of course, but you can still get a great photo. So I sort of made entertainment my focus.

SSTK: When did you start working the Oscars?

CP: Probably 1997—the Courtney Love year, when she was nominated for The People vs. Larry Flynt. They put me in the arrival line with an early prototype digital camera. Those cameras were very, very, very buggy back then, and I think I got one usable photo, because there was bright sunlight and those early cameras had trouble with high contrast on sunny days. But, I got one beautiful photo of Courtney Love with her arms up in the air.

SSTK: I can’t believe they did that at the Oscars, just experimenting with new equipment like that.

CP: It would never happen today, because entertainment is so important—you can’t take a risk like that. But back then, it was a different media universe. And, we had other people shooting with regular cameras as well, so I guess they figured they could just take a chance and see what they got.

SSTK: Were you nervous that first time?

CP: I didn’t get nearly as nervous back then. I was a kid, really. I get much more nervous for the Oscars now.

SSTK: What’s the most challenging part of shooting the Oscars?

CP: The pressure, really. It’s the one that matters most of all the awards shows. It’s the end of the awards show circuit. And, like, you see all these people over and over again, all the same nominees, at the Critics Choice Awards or the Producers Guild, and if you miss someone at one, you just get them at the other. But, the Oscars, that’s history, so you really want to have a good day.

SSTK: Are there technical differences between the Oscars and other awards shows?

CP: The security is much more intense. The atmosphere is unlike any other show. If you really look hard, you can see snipers on the rooftops along Hollywood Boulevard. There are helicopters buzzing overhead. Your credentials are checked several times. And, you can’t just wander around by yourself. All the shows are like that to an extent, but at the Oscars, in particular, it’s just very regimented.

SSTK: What’s your favorite part of the show to shoot?

CP: I’ve shot almost every aspect of the show. One thing I haven’t done, that I would like to, is the photo room. That seems like the easiest [thing to do]. It’s this little room they come to after they leave the stage.

They come in holding their statues and it’s a very well lit room, and there are like fifty or sixty photographers in there and those photos end up being really important, historic photos.

Also, I feel like the Oscars is the most well-catered show and the food is all right outside that photo room. So, people have a great time shooting that assignment.

For a long time, I was on arrivals [red carpet, before the show] and then I’d do the Governors Ball after the show. That was tough.

SSTK: Why?

CP: Well, the Governors Ball is dark and chaotic and you’ll be waiting for people to arrive, so you can get those shots, and then you’ll hear that someone is in the back getting their Oscar engraved and you have to decide where you want to be.

You have to make a lot of split-second decisions like that. And, all the different lighting conditions can be quite challenging, photographically. I don’t really miss doing it.

My favorite thing is shooting the actual show. That’s when the really historic photos are taken. It’s an interesting gig because you’re way up in the top of the Dolby, inside the lighting booth, and there’s only space for like four or five photographers up there and they don’t pipe in the sound very well, so you’re shooting the show and it’s almost silent, but you can hear the lights all humming and you’re way up high, shooting with like a 600 millimeter lens.

It’s the one show of the year where I have to have a rig—one tripod with a camera shooting with a 600 millimeter lens and another camera with a slightly shorter lens to get wider shots, and then a third lens to get really wide shots of the whole theater.

It’s a lot to think about, because you want to get everything. It’s what I like best though, because it’s movie history.

SSTK: What’s your favorite Oscars moment you witnessed firsthand?

CP: I mean, obviously, number one would be the year they named the wrong winner. Those photos will be used forever and that was by far the weirdest thing that’s ever happened in probably my entire career.

And, not just at the Oscars. It was interesting because that year I had been right with all of my predictions. Like, we run a pool at the AP just for fun—we do it for bragging rights—and I remember I was right on that year and I had picked La La Land to win Best Picture.

But then the La La Land producer got up there and was accepting the award and I started seeing something happening in the background—this guy with a headset, looking sort of frantic—and I’m on my headset with my editor and she’s like, “What’s going on? I’ve never seen that before.”

And, you started to become aware that something was wrong. And then, sure enough, they come up to Jimmy Kimmel and then the producer for La La Land kind of had to say, “There’s been a mistake,” and holds out the card with Moonlight on it. And that’s the photo. That moment. And me, I just want [to take] the best photo. That was probably the most published photo I’ve ever shot.

SSTK: What does it mean to take a great Oscar’s photo?

CP: It’s all about capturing that moment. I can think of a few great ones, like when Parasite won [Best Picture, 2020] and [Bong] Joon Ho came on the stage and Jane Fonda handed him his Oscar and the look on his face, it was just one of those moments. And, it’s better than a photo of him just up there talking. It’s him reacting to what just happened. It’s photojournalism.

Or when Guillermo del Toro won Best Director [for The Shape of Water, 2018] and for some reason I followed him with my camera when he went back to his seat and I don’t know who he was looking at, but he picked up his Oscar and he looked up and it was like he was looking right at me. I’m really proud of that one.

SSTK: There are lots of moments, I’m sure, that those of us watching at home never get to see.

CP: Absolutely. I love taking more candid photos, and like, before the show I’m always keeping an eye on the audience because that’s when you get those weird combos like Nicole Kidman saying “hi” to Tom Hanks or Will Smith. Celebrities introducing themselves to each other. And it’s dark, so it can be a challenge, photographically, but you can get some really great photos.

I also love the audience shots when they announce the winners. If you can get their reaction in their seat, that’s always a great photo because it just hits them like a lightning bolt.

SSTK: But in order to get those photos, you must have to decide in advance who you think is going to win and then focus on them. You can’t find them after the fact, because the moment will have passed.

CP: That’s one thing I’m pretty good at, because I cover all the awards shows and things tend to follow a pretty predictable arc. Also, I watch a lot of movies and I’ve gotten pretty good at knowing what the Academy will like.

SSTK: So, who will you be training your camera on in the audience this year?

CP: I’m not sure. It seems like it’s pretty much wide open this year. Power of the Dog seemed like the early favorite, but lately it seems like CODA might be the one. It’s really a very tight race this year.

SSTK: What about Best Actor?

CP: I thought Benedict Cumberbatch did a great job, but I think I’m gonna be trained on Will [Smith] this year. He’s been extremely popular for a long time and he’s been nominated before, but hasn’t won, and he’s at that stage in his career where it’s like, “It’s time to give it to Will.” Plus, he was great in that movie [King Richard].

SSTK: Best actress?

CP: Jessica Chastain? She was the big surprise of the SAG Awards and you could tell from the photos of her at those awards that she was pretty surprised herself.

It’s hard to predict, though, because there’s no overwhelming favorite, but maybe Jessica, because the main voting body for the Oscars in each category is people from that category, so after the SAGs, I’d say my money is on her.

SSTK: Who are your favorite celebrities to shoot?

CP: I go for the really glamorous stars. My number one of all time is Halle Berry. She’s just an extraordinarily photogenic woman. It’s very hard to take a bad photo of her. She always comes through for me. Oscar gold every time.

SSTK: What would you change about the whole process, if you could?

CP: I’d love to be a little closer, if I could. And maybe not so high up, because sometimes we’re shooting someone accepting their award and like, Daniel Day-Lewis, the last time he won, he never looked up! And there’s just not a lot you can do about that.

And look, every position has its problems, like shooting from the side can be really hard, but sometimes even that really pays off, like when they announced the wrong winner, La La Land, and the guys on the side got the photos of Warren Beatty coming out holding the card and you could see on the card that they had called the wrong winner. I went through my stuff like crazy the next day trying to find a photo like that, but I was straight on, so I couldn’t see it.

SSTK: At least someone got it.

CP: Yeah, and it’s always sort of a team effort, especially for these big awards shows, and we always have editors we’re working with, so it’s not like I have to do everything myself.

I’ve got my headset on and I’m in constant contact with my editor, Paula Muñoz. If I’m missing something, she’ll let me know, or she might say something like, “Oh, your stuff is looking a little orange, could you check your white balance?” Or, she might ask me to get a tight shot of a necklace or something. It’s so helpful. I really can’t stress that enough.

SSTK: Even though I personally question the relevance and importance of the Oscars, and awards shows in general these days, it still seems like a pretty cool job to work overall.

CP: It’s also the one time you actually get to see a lot of these stars out. I remember back in the ‘90s, when I was covering movie premiers, and you’d see Bruce Willis one night and Arnold Schwarzenegger the next night, and then Tom Cruise. They were out like every night. I feel like they’re not out as much these days. Or maybe because of social media, they don’t really need us [like they used to].

But they all show up to the Oscars.

Cover image via Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.