Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

Log In Sign Up
Blog Home Editorial What It’s Really Like to Photograph Mardi Gras
What It's Really Like to Photograph Mardi Gras
Editorial

What It’s Really Like to Photograph Mardi Gras

By on

Checking in with photographer Amy Harris, who has been documenting Mardi Gras in New Orleans for nearly a decade.

Photojournalist Amy Harris isn’t one to miss a Mardi Gras in New Orleans. “It’s so unique,” she says. ”It’s almost like being in another country. And, it hasn’t been commercialized like other festivals, with sponsorships or whatever. It’s really and truly authentic.” 

Although Harris shoots everything from fashion shows to political protests, she is perhaps best known for her work as a festival and concert photographer, something she fell into by chance.

“I was out taking pictures [in Tokyo] and some guys in a band walked up and asked if I was a photographer.” Harris worked as an engineer at the time and only took photos as a hobby during her many international work trips. But, she had a big camera, so the guys invited her to shoot their show that night at Billboard Live with American R&B singer Mario.

“After that, I fell in love with music photography. I came back to the U.S. and started working as a sort of intern at a weekly newspaper, photographing the music scene in and around Cincinnati.”

Since then, she’s hooked up with numerous top photo agencies, including Shutterstock, Corbis, and AP, and has covered “basically every major music festival in the U.S.”

Woman with purple hair attending Mardi Gras
The Krewe of Cork parades in the French Quarter with a woman wearing a fancy red head dress
Woman performs on stage wearing colorful outfit and head dress during Mardi Gras
Images via Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Shutterstock, and Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Often, her work brings her to New Orleans, which has a rich and distinct musical history, and is home to numerous festivals throughout the year. A few years ago, she bought the apartment of a friend of hers and has been living in the city part-time ever since.

“I wish I could live here full time,” she says, “but it’s just not logistically possible.” Still, she spends as much time in the area as she can and almost never misses Mardi Gras. “I’ve had [almost] every experience you can have at Mardi Gras. I’ve been in a crew and rode in a parade. Some years, I participate and some years I just photograph.” 

Last year, Mardi Gras was cancelled [because of COVID]. “It was awful,” says Harris. “People were trying to dance on the street and being stopped by police. It was like being in Footloose.” 

Two men wearing costumes sit on a dumpster during Mardi Gras
A woman applies lipstick to her friend while dressed in costumes during Mardi Gras parade
A house incorporates the Bernie Sanders meme into its decorations for Mardi Gras
A house is decorated in a Big Freedia theme during Mardi Gras
A costume clad couple pose seductively toward the camera
Images via Amy Harris/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Shutterstock, and Amy Harris/Shutterstock.

This year, however, Mardi Gras is back, and Harris is going to do her best to split her time between participating and documenting the festivities for work, something she admits is hard to do. “It’s so tempting to just want to go have fun and not take pictures,” she says.

“Every time I bring my camera out, I’m almost like ‘I wish I hadn’t done this.’ I mean, you walk down the street and everyone’s drinking and having fun. Everyone’s so friendly. It’s a real challenge to stay focused.” 

A reveler poses for a photo as they celebrate Mardi Gras
Man playing the trumpet on the street during Mardi Gras
Reveler wearing a brightly-colored bird costume during Mardi Gras

Images via Amy Harris/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Shutterstock, and Amy Harris/Shutterstock.

But stay focused you must. Especially if you’re lugging around expensive camera equipment and hoping to take some quality photos.

If that is your goal, Harris has some tips to help you out.

1. Be Prepared for Massive Crowds

The crowds at Mardi Gras are huge, especially along the parade routes, and can be difficult to navigate. If you think you’ll be able to just slip onto one of those balconies in the French Quarter and photograph the festivities from above, think again. Space in those buildings and on those balconies is reserved in advance and access can cost a small fortune. 

Closeup of the horns section of a band marching in Mardi Gras parade
Colorful Mardi Gras crowd dancing in the street
Images via Amy Harris/Shutterstock and Amy Harris/Shutterstock.

2. Be Patient

“Nothing moves fast here,” says Harris. “It’s not like on the East Coast or even in Cincinnati, where I live. Things just move at a different pace here. The people are super nice and super friendly and everybody’s happy, for the most part, but you have to be really patient.”

Reveler clown riding his bike down the streets during Mardi Gras
Image via Amy Harris/Shutterstock.

3. Come Early

“A lot of people think of Mardi Gras as just one day—this year, it’s March 1—but [the celebrations] go on for weeks before that,” Harris says. “Of course, Mardi Gras day is a huge spectacular thing, but leading up to that, there are parades with giant floats that go all over town, and concerts. It’s kind of magical. And, there are lots of opportunities to take photos.”

Big Freedia performs during Shorty Gras presented by the Krewe of Freret at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans
Mannie Fresh performs during Shorty Gras presented by the Krewe of Freret at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans
Walter Harris of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs at the Krewe du Kanaval Mardi Gras Ball
Images via Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, and Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

4. Don’t Limit Yourself to Bourbon Street

There’s a lot more to Mardi Gras than partying on Bourbon Street. “Mardi Gras is actually very family-friendly,” says Harris. “People go out with their entire family to watch the parades. The school bands march and play. There are concerts. People dress in costumes.”

Man plays the trumpet at a porch party during Mardi Gras
Porch party Grand Marshall waves to the crowd
Man in green and black horned head dress smiles as the camera

Images via Amy Harris/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Shutterstock, and Amy Harris/Shutterstock.

Last year, when Mardi Gras was cancelled, people started putting on porch concerts to support local musicians and hired float builders to create custom installations for their homes. “They’ve kept it going this year,” Harris says. “So, there are houses all over town that have sort of been transformed into [static] floats.”

Mardi Gras is a huge industry in New Orleans, and its impact and influence can be seen all over the city. Not just on Bourbon Street.

5. Get a Buddy

When Harris shoots protests and other potentially dangerous events, she often has a buddy, so they can keep an eye on each other.

Mardi Gras shouldn’t be dangerous, but it’s always a good idea to have someone to check in on and with, especially if you’re new to the scene. 

Friends partying during Mardi Gras
Image via Amy Harris/Shutterstock.

“Realistically, people need to be safe,” Harris says. “Stay with the crowds. Don’t walk down dark alleys. Especially with expensive camera gear. Stay where there are people.”

6. Let Yourself Have Fun

There’s a reason Harris and millions of others love Mardi Gras and come back to New Orleans year after year. “It’s really about immersing yourself and forgetting your troubles,” Harris says. “A lot of people come here year after year and meet their families and friends. It’s a tradition.”

The United States Air Force Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps performs on Bourbon St. during Mardi Gras
Image via Amy Harris/Shutterstock.

“I got to cover Carnival in Colombia one year and sometimes I think of going to see what it’s like in other parts of the world, but then I’m always like, ‘No. I don’t want to miss [Mardi Gras in New Orleans],’” she adds. It’s that special, and you can’t fully appreciate it until you experience it for yourself. 

Check out more images from Amy Harris and other Mardi Gras photographers below.

High School marching band playing Mardi Gras parade
Woman dressed in neon green feathers walks down the street during Mardi Gras
Man with beads around his neck having fun in a crowd during Mardi Gras
The Krewe of Red Beans marches during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans
A member of the Krewe of Zulu adjusts his hat as their parade rolls on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans
Director Spike Lee with colorful beads around his neck enjoying Mardi Gras
Flambeaux, a group who recreate how night parades were lit up with torches before electricity, walk in front of the float of actor Bryan Cranston of "Breaking Bad"
Krewe of Freret members dance at a pre-parade party at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans
Charlie Gabriel of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs at the Krewe du Kanaval Mardi Gras Ball
A float in the Krewe of Bacchus rolls down the street as a part of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans

Images via Rusty Costanza/AP/Shutterstock, DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, Gerald Herbert/AP/Shutterstock, Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, Matthew Hinton/AP/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock, and DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

Cover image via Amy Harris/Shutterstock.

Editorial
Share this post

Related Posts

Voice of the Artist: How One Brazilian Photographer Approaches Inclusivity
Featured Contributors

Voice of the Artist: How One Brazilian Photographer Approaches Inclusivity

In this candid interview, photographer Julia Amaral shares her thoughts on the importance of inclusivity in her work.

Photographer Andrew Walker on the Virtual Shutterstock Photo Booth
Editorial

Photographer Andrew Walker on the Virtual Shutterstock Photo Booth at Sundance

Andrew Walker discusses his less-than-ordinary Sundance experience, getting his subjects to feel comfortable in front of a camera, and more.

Contributor

7 Studio Photographers on Instagram to Inspire Your Next Shoot

Discover seven Instagram portfolios by pro photographers, and learn their secrets for styling unique and innovative studio shoots.

Design Inspiration

Behind the Photograph: Joanne Savio’s Iconic 2002 Norah Jones Portrait

Twelve years ago, Joanne Savio took the photo that would grace the cover of Norah Jones’ debut album — which went on to sell more than 26 million copies.

© 2013-2022 Shutterstock Inc. All rights reserved.