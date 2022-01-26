Tips for Taking Perfect Pet Portraits on Your Phone

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

We’ll walk you through some tips and tricks to mastering photos of your animal companion, while using nothing more than your phone.

Any pet parent can relate to having hundreds (if not thousands) of photos of a beloved furry friend on their phone. In which case, most can also attest to the fact that taking a perfect pet portrait isn’t always as simple as pointing and shooting your camera. How many of us have captured what appears to be an out-of-focus bundle of fur from behind the lens?

Pet portraits can pose unique challenges, but the end results are worth it. Image via S Curtis.

Fortunately, there are ways to capture not only the attention of your pet, but also their personality, using nothing more than your phone.

Set Up Your Camera

Taking an outstanding photo of your pet on your phone starts with the settings on your camera. In the last decade, smartphone technology has greatly advanced—closing the gap on image quality that was once only achieved when using a digital DSLR.

For example, using portrait mode ensures the foreground is in sharp focus. Meanwhile, background elements are gently blurred. Using this feature can really make your pet portrait pop by applying a depth-of-field effect.

Burst mode captures a series of photos in rapid succession when you hold down the shutter button. This means you can later pick the best photo of the bunch from your camera roll.

A split second is all it takes to capture the perfect shot. It’s also the length of time it takes for your pet to move, resulting in a blurred photo.

However, burst mode increases our chances of getting those hard-to-capture moments by allowing us to shoot faster and more accurately.





Burst mode makes it possible to take those hard-to-capture moments with a well-timed tap of the shutter. Images via fotoliza, Voinakh, and gogorilla.

Ensuring your camera is set to the highest image quality available is a must. For example, on an iPhone, you can choose from High Efficiency and Most Compatible in the Settings—the latter producing the highest quality images as it saves files in the JPEG format.

In addition, don’t zoom in to preserve the highest image quality (the more you zoom, the worse the image quality gets).

Don’t apply a filter when taking the photo (rather, apply the desired filter in post-processing), as it can destroy data on the only copy of the photo you’ll ever have.

And, don’t use a flash (but more on that later).

Tap to Set Focus and Exposure

Don’t forget to tap on the screen (in this case, your pet’s face) to focus your camera and meter for proper exposure. Most of the time, your smartphone is pretty good at adjusting the settings for you.

But to avoid any room for error, it’s always best to tap on the screen to highlight the most important elements you want in focus in your shot.

Choosing the Best Apps

Most camera phones these days come with a completely serviceable camera. However, there are third-party apps that allow you to tap into many of the manual controls available on a DSLR right on your phone.

This includes shooting RAW images (uncompressed files) available on apps such as Halide. Shooting RAW retains full resolution and quality, meaning you can tweak and edit your pet portrait in a multitude of different ways.

Look at this little guy! Image via Pixel-Shot.

Get Down on Their Level

For truly engaging photos, get down to your pet’s level to enter their world from their perspective—whether that means crouching, kneeling, or lying down—so your camera is at eye level or below.

Your pet will appear larger than life—and being eye to eye with your subject drives a deeper connection between the subject and viewer.

Or, how about switching the perspective to imply your pet has mastered the skill of taking a selfie? Shoot from a lower perspective, snap your fingers or hold treats next to the lens, so your pet launches forward before capturing the shot.

Find the Best Light

When setting up your smartphone, it’s always best to avoid using the flash. The flash might startle your furry friend, resulting in a harsh-lit photo that could produce the dreaded red-eye.

Natural light is generally much easier on your subject, subtly highlighting their different features. Utilizing an indoor lamp to cast light on your pet will do the trick if you’re shooting indoors.

Be mindful of where the light falls to avoid any unflattering shadows and adjust the light accordingly.



Finding the best light source is essential when setting up your shot. Images via tativophotos and Ikoimages.

Capture Their Eyes

Being at eye level with your pet and finding the best light enhances the beauty of your pet’s eyes. Natural light brings out the sparkle in their eyes (without risking the chance of red-eye), meanwhile, shooting at eye level frames their eyes—a window into their soul.

Move your phone as close as possible to avoid using the digital zoom and decreasing the shot’s quality.







The light reflected in your pet’s eyes gives them a lively expression. Images via Denis508, reptiles4all, Ana Fidalgo, and Cavan-Images.

Don’t Force Your Pet to Cooperate

Avoid trying to get your pet to strike a pose. Pets sometimes don’t cooperate, so assuming they will behind the lens is a wasted effort. Rather, learn how they respond to things like treats, toys, and their own name. Once you can predict your pet’s reaction, you can anticipate when and how to take their photo. Being patient and letting your pet run free means they’re much more likely to appear relaxed and reveal their true personality.





The best photos are produced when your pet is unaware of the camera. Images via Viacheslav Lopatin, Veera, and boyphare.

Capture Their Personality

No one knows your pet better than you. What is it about your pet that makes them unique? Pet portraits are a way to commemorate those adorable details and behaviors.

Does your pet like drinking water directly from the tap? Or, how about those adorable whiskers that curl? Your photos will have more meaning if you capture the little details that make your pet undeniably them.

Final Thoughts on Pet Portraits

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different perspectives, lighting, and settings when capturing pet portraits on your phone. Have fun with it, and your shot will be fun as well!

If you, or your pet, aren’t feeling the photo session, save it for another day. It’s worth the wait as the key to a fantastic pet portrait is a happy pet!

Cover image via wriemis.