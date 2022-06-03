Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Data-Backed Ways to Include Pastel Colors in Your Ads
Data-Backed Ways to Include Pastel Colors in Your Ads
Design

Data-Backed Ways to Include Pastel Colors in Your Ads

By on

Soft, pastel colors are the distant cousins of neon. Here are the lighter shades that are making imagery more clickable right now. 

Pastel colors embody springtime celebration. They’re muted, playful, and they evoke a freshness we often associate with leaving winter behind.

So, what makes a pastel? A pastel is any color that’s mixed with white, resulting in a muted tone of the original color. These colors can range the spectrum.

Interestingly, over the last handful of years, several pastel shades have been en vogue. Everyone’s favorite color to hate—millennial pink—is a pastel shade. Gen Z yellow is a thing, apparently.

Pantone tells us that pastel periwinkle—properly named Very Peri—is 2022’s Color of the Year. Shutterstock has even chosen two pastel shades to rank among this year’s top three colors in our own Color Trends Report.

With all this love for perfectly pretty pastels, we had to wonder: Which ones are most clickable?

Woman in pink attire sitting next to her pink poodle
Woman wearing stylish cream boots on light yellow background

Images via Veronica Varos and NOFASHON.

Shutterstock.AI analyzed billions of colorful creative data points to find out. From this study, we learned which pastel settings, animals, foods, and fashions are driving up click-through rates (CTRs) for images.

So, let’s see what they are!

Slices of pistachio cheesecake in a row
Image via Androlia.

First thing’s first, let’s talk about food. When thinking about pastel-colored foods, you probably think about all sorts of sweet treats. Several sugary treats are trending up right now.

Bubblegum takes the top spot as today’s most clickable pastel-colored food, with a CTR that’s risen 2,438% over the last year.

Cute young girl blowing a pink bubble on a pink background
Teenager blowing a pink bubble on a green background
Closeup of a bunch of pink balloons
Little boy blowing an orange bubble on green background

The pastel trend bubble won’t pop any time soon. Images via Evgenyrychko, Jayna Lange Creative, Elena Sherengovskaya, and Kovalchuk Oleksandr.

Beyond bubbles, some other sweets have increased in clickability since last spring:

  • Macarons’ CTR is up 19%.
  • Donuts’ and milkshakes’ CTRs are up 59%.
  • Frosting’s CTR is up 97%.
Strawberry milkshakes rimmed with pink sugar
Vegan carrot cake with coconut cream
Colorful fruit smoothies in jars and plates with fruits and berries on pink background
Traditional Easter cottage cheese dessert Paskha decorated with caramel, nuts, raisins and quail eggs on pastel background
Traditional Easter cottage cheese dessert Paskha decorated with caramel and chocolate candy eggs and spring flowers on pastel green background
Pink donuts on white plate and pastel background
Pastel green frosted cake decorated with flowers on a pedestal
Top-down view of green macarons
Pastel desserts on a white pedestal

How sweet it is! Images via Chelsea Cavanaugh, The Picture Pantry, RavenaJuly, LanaUst, LanaUst, David Prado / Addictive Creative, Peter Karasev, The Picture Pantry, and Rodion Kovenkin.

If you’re wanting some pastel fare that’s not a dessert, data suggests you show off drinks in your photos. Wine’s clickability is up 189% from last year. Tea has seen its CTR rise 163% over the same time period.

Top-down view of tea set with colorful napkins
Woman with horsehead sipping tea daintily at colorful table
Lemonade bottles next to flowers in a vase on pastel background
Mojito cocktails garnished with rosemary and lemon
Pink cocktails garnished with grapefruit
Persimmon fruit and glasses of water on geometric pastel background
Blush champagne in cocktail glass next to pastel macarons
Flatlay of wine glasses, fruit, and flowers

Who’s up for a nice glass of rosé? Or a cup of matcha? Images via Burcu Avsar, Jan Schmiedel / Mauritius Images, Achim Sass / Westend61, Caterina Trimarchi, Ja Boba, Androlia, InFullDetail, and Foxys Forest Manufacture.

Glass pedestal under sheer flowing fabric on a sandy beach
Image via fotokop.

We just discussed desserts. Now, let’s look at deserts. Just as our 2022 Creative Trends report predicted, one very western setting is extremely clickable right now.

Deserts, which often evoke peachy, orange, and pink palettes, are the most engaging pastel setting right now. In general, we know that the clickability of desert photos has gone up 108% over the last year.

Bride in flowing white gown walking through the desert
Several pastel shades can be found way out West. Image via Breslavtsev Oleg.

Still, some specific elements of desert settings have trended up, too. Over the last year, AI has observed the following trends:

  • The CTR of dunes is up 227%.
  • The CTR of sand is up 553%.
  • The CTR of stone is up 667%.
  • The CTR of canyons is up 1,663%.
Cactus on pink background
Sunlight hitting dry grass on the desert dunes
Sunset on desert landscape
Purple and pink sandstone formation
Closeup of teal succulents
Opal stones scattered across light cloth
Collage of a pink wall next to pink sandstone
Pastel desert landscape and sky

Score more points by including sunsets in your shots. Their CTR has risen 217% this year. Images via BillyBlakkr, Andriy Blokhin, Steve Bower, VivL, Kaity Thomas, Darkydoors, Ti_A, and Kostsov.

Harness the Power of the Pastel Sea

If you’re in need of imagery that’s in complete contrast to deserts, data tells us that some water elements are trending up too. The clickability of oceans has risen 374% over the last year. Waves have seen their CTR rise 136% over the same time period.

Even sea life is trending. Their clickability has risen 128% in 2022. Take this to mean that a light blue shot of the ocean, or a beautiful seaside at sunset, could be your best options for outdoor photography.

Open pink clam with clear beads inside
Pastel seashells on a beach
Turquoise blue water
Dried coral on pink beach
Beautiful white half moon betta fish swimming over pastel background
Beautiful white half moon betta fish swimming over pastel background
Beautiful white half moon betta fish swimming over pastel background
Pastel building facade of oyster bar
Pink peonies in a vase with star fish in front
Pink sea bream fish on blue plate
Aerial view of pink beach, blue ocean, and foamy white waves
Prickly grass on brown sand
Pastel seaside and sky

You can really embrace pastel tones across any setting. Images via Richard Peterson, lermont51, Deepseabeasty, Sakharova Anastasia, Mallika Home Studio, Mallika Home Studio, Mallika Home Studio, Alla Tsyganova, Galina Grebenyuk, Thomas Quack, Stock High angle view, Nataliya Kochegarova, and Lidiya Oleandra.

Pump up the Pastel Party

Perhaps this is due to the 2022’s post-pandemic wedding boom. If there’s one thing data is telling us, it’s that people are clicking on party-focused imagery.

Whether you’re throwing a soiree, or just showing one off in your ads, we have some insights regarding which pastel image elements will drive up performance.

Hand cutting white cake decorated by pink flowers
Image via yurakrasil.

Over the last year, balloons have seen their clickability rise 137%. Confetti is also up, with a CTR that’s risen 300% across the same time period.

Of course, bouquets have spiked in clickability as well—1,826%, in fact. Consumers and AI alike are really into the wedding surge, after all!

Pink and white floral photo zone for wedding pictures
Flying pastel flowers on blue sky background
Arm holding a string of pink balloons
Closeup of a bouquet of pastel flowers
Confetti shooting out of an ice cream cone
Vintage white lanterns decorating a wedding table

Weddings and pastel go hand-in-hand. Images via Vovatol, Santijago, Sklo Studio, Monica Cotiga, Maya Kruchankova, and Peera_stockfoto.

Black woman and a yellow aloe flower in a pot on a pink background
Image via David Prado / Addictive Creative.

With bouquets trending up, of course particular pastel florals are as well.

Tulips have been at the top of 2022’s most clickable flower list for quite some time. For the entire year thus far, they’ve had a higher CTR than any other blossom or bloom. In fact, since this time last year, tulips’ CTR has risen 1,991%.

Second to tulips come cherry blossoms. Their CTR has risen 2,733% over the last year. Peonies are also performing well, with a CTR that’s risen 100% since last spring.

Roses and lavender are also performing better than they were a year ago. Their clickability has gone up 68% and 10%, respectively.

Closeup of pink and white peonies
Bouquet of pink tulips
Pink roses backlit by the sun
Closeup of a yellow rose
Lavender in a white vase on a table with linen
Closeup of flowering Cherry trees

Florals are trending this spring? Groundbreaking. Images via Karyn Millet, Maria Raz, Andrekart Photography, Serhii Brovko, Anna Lukenda, and Nadja Jacke / Mauritius Images.

Embrace Soft Beauty

Traditionally, pastel color palettes have been associated with femininity. As time goes by, and gender roles have shifted, pastels are now associated with anyone and everyone!

The whole history of gendering colors is silly and self-contradictory, anyway—right?

Person with green hand shakes person with skin tone colored hand on pink background
Multiethnic barefoot foot bump on purple background

Images via Pep Karsten / fStop and Pep Karsten / fStop.

Certain beauty trends, which have long been associated with pastel colors, are extremely clickable right now.

Over the last six months, for instance, manicures have been one of the most engaging image elements for audiences. Their CTR is 90% higher than it was one year ago. While that may not seem like a huge leap, keep in mind that manicures have held consistently strong CTRs for quite some time.

Black woman's hand with a colorful popsicle
Nine open pastel colored nail polish bottles
Woman in pink summer dress holding wild flowers

Images via David Prado / Addictive Creative, Eleven Productions, and KK_face.

Beyond a mani or pedi, a few other pastel beauty trends have climbed in clickability. Lipstick has seen its CTR rise 150% over the last year. Even hair dye has seen its CTR go up 14%.

It looks like now’s the time to embrace the soft beauty of pastels in your ads. Your audience will love it.

Portrait of model with pastel green eyeliner
Portrait of a model with mauve lipstick
Profile of a model with yellow blouse and makeup
Little girl with rainbow colored hair
Beautiful Black woman with pink braids
Beautiful Black model with soft blonde hair on pink background
Gorgeous drag queen with black gown and violet wig
Male model with lavender and red hair
Model with pastel pink hair and orange shirt

Images via Rocha / Mauritius Images, Andrii Kobryn, CarlosDavid, Image Source, Veam / Westend61, Maskot, LightField Studios, NattapolStudiO, and Vasily Pindyurin / Westend61.

Cover image via Michiel Spijkers.

Design
