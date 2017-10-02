Share this: Facebook

We’re all saturated with lackluster photos, low-res imagery, and redundant content. As leading content providers, Shutterstock knows that quality images help audiences retain three to six times more information. In the world of social media, audiences tend to engage more with social posts containing attractive imagery. For example, Facebook posts with professional images perform better, seeing 53 percent more likes and 84 percent more clicks than posts without. What’s more, Twitter posts containing images get 150 percent more retweets.

Clearly, images make an impact. But finding good images is hard! Creators spend tons of time scouring the internet for high-quality, professional images that speak to their brands. And even after they find the right image, they have to worry about supporting licenses for their use case. Shutterstock’s API program is meant to solve just that.

Creators want access to hi-res, licensable content as part of the creative workflow, which is why Shutterstock has partnered with the world’s leading content creation tools (i.e. website builders, video creation tools, ad builders, etc.) to make it easy for designers, SMBs, and agencies alike to search, preview, and license images for their projects – all in a streamlined process. Our API provides access to our growing library of 150 million images and 7.5 million video clips from within any content creation tool.

Whether it’s a web designer using Wix, or a business creating ads on Google or Facebook, creators never have to leave the platform to search, download, and then re-upload images into their editing tool.

Through our integration with Facbeook’s Ads Manager tool, we allow ad creators to access Shutterstock images right within the ad builder at no additional cost. That way, they can spend less time searching for the right image, and get their ad up and running with hi-res images quickly.

Within the Wix integration, website builders can create stunning websites using professional Shutterstock images for a special price of $2.99 per image.

Through the API Partner Program, Shutterstock continues to build out an omnipresent and streamlined offering for all our customers. Customers can access the freshest Shutterstock content from the tools in which they work without ever having to leave and search elsewhere.

We’ve created this page as a way for our customers to connect with our partners and offer customer benefits. Current offers include:

We plan to continue adding new features and customer benefits. Stay tuned for more updates!

You can view a selection of our API Partners and a description of how the in-platform experience works for each on our Partner Page.