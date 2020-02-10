Share this: Facebook

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10552579n). Janelle Monae performs onstage at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 92nd Academy Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020.

Last night, the 92nd Academy Awards made history as Hollywood’s biggest names filtered into the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Janelle Monáe’s opening performance—and her powerful call for inclusion during Black History Month—set the tone for an evening of reflection, hope, and change, while Billie Eilish’s performance of “Yesterday” honored some of the legends we’ve lost this year, including Kobe Bryant, Doris Day, and Kirk Douglas.

Plus, for the first time ever, a female conductor, Eimear Noone, led the orchestra as they performed the nominated film scores. Here’s a look at just a few of the evening’s many memorable moments. Browse more photos here.

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10548150uw). Billie Eilish 92nd Annual Academy Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020

Best Picture: Parasite

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10552565iq). Bong Joon Ho, right, reacts as he is presented with the award for best picture for Parasite from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on from left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin-ae. 92nd Academy Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (10548149kz). Bong Joon-Ho, Director and Best Picture, Parasite. 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020

It was a historic win for this genre-bending South Korean film—the first non-English language feature to take home top prize. In a striking investigation of class inequality, the Bong Joon Ho-directed film tells the story of the poor Kim family, their plan to infiltrate the household of the wealthy Park family, and the shocking events that unfold as a result.

Photo by Curzon Artificial Eye/Kobal/Shutterstock (10456290c). Lee Sun-kyun as Park Dong-ik and Yeo-jeong Jo as Park Yeon-kyo Parasite film, 2019.

“I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now,” producer Kwak Sin Ae said in her acceptance speech, through a translator. When the lights dimmed, the audience cheered and urged the producers to keep the floor open for more speeches. “I’d really like to thank director Bong,” executive producer Miky Lee added. “Thank you for being you.”

Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10552565iu). The cast and crew of Parasite accept the award for best picture at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 92nd Academy Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020

Lee finished by saying, “I really, really, really want to thank our Korean film audience, our moviegoers, who have been really supporting our movies and never hesitated to give us straightforward opinions. That made us never be able to be complacent […] and keep pushing the envelope.”

Best Director: Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10548150od). Bong Joon Ho Best Director, Parasite. 92nd Annual Academy Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020

Director Bong Joon Ho also brought home this win for his Hitchcockian satire—one he once described as “a comedy without clowns, a tragedy without villains.” It was the second time in history that a non-English language feature brought home the directing Oscar (Alfonso Cuarón was the first in 2018), and Bong tied with Walt Disney for the most Oscars in one night.

Photo by Curzon Artificial Eye/Kobal/Shutterstock (10456290e). Yeo-jeong Jo as Park Yeon-kyo Parasite film 2019.

In his acceptance speech, he gave a nod to his fellow nominees, thanking Quentin Tarantino for his support and citing Martin Scorsese, who famously said, “The most personal is the most creative.”

That was certainly the case with Parasite. “Because I’m based in Seoul, I wanted to tell the story about people around me in neighborhoods that I encounter on a daily basis,” he said in an October interview with GQ. “I wanted to sort of delve deeper into the reality that surrounds me, as if I’m looking at it through a microscope—something smaller but also deeper.”

Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10548150lx). Joaquin Phoenix, Lead Actor, Joker. 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020.

Joaquin Phoenix won his first best actor Oscar this year for his performance as aspiring comedian Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips’s dark thriller, set in Gotham City in the early 1980s. It was initially a hard-sell getting the actor on board—“He was not keen on jumping into costume in any comic book movie,” Phillips told The New York Times—but ultimately, after months of discussion, he agreed to tackle the role.

Photo by DC Comics/Warner Bros./Shutterstock (10439931t). Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck / Joker Joker film 2019.

It wasn’t an easy role, either; beyond the emotional toll, the actor lost more than fifty pounds, and in one scene, he famously dislocated his knee. Beyond that, he learned to do his own greasepaint and kept a journal for the character. At times, he was fully consumed with the part; as De Niro told The New York Times, “Joaquin was very intense in what he was doing, as it should be, as he should be.”

Photo by DC Comics/Warner Bros./Shutterstock (10439931aa). Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker Joker film 2019.

When accepting his award, Phoenix delivered a poignant and timely speech. “I think the greatest gift that [my love of film] has given me—and many of us in this room—is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless,” he said.

Photo by DC Comics/Warner Bros./Shutterstock (10439931h). Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker Joker film 2019.

“I think whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice.” He spoke about the exploitation of the environment, and he touched on the cruelty perpetrated against animals in factory farming.

Photo by DC Comics/Warner Bros./Shutterstock (10439931u). Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/Joker Joker film 2019.

He ended on a hopeful note, expressing his wish for a future guided by love, compassion, and redemption. He closed with a lyric written by his late brother River at the age of seventeen: “Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.”

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (10548149qc). Renee Zellweger, Leading Actress Judy. 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA 09 Feb 2020.

Following a six-year break from acting, Renée Zellweger made a triumphant return to the big screen as Judy Garland in Rupert Goold’s biographical drama. For the film—which centers on the final year of Garland’s life—the actress took voice lessons (no lip-syncing allowed), and she also studied with a choreographer.

When she wasn’t training her voice and body, she was absorbing all the information she could about the songstress, reading biographies and getting lost in fan forums.

Photo by David Hindley/BBC Films/Kobal/Shutterstock (10422520f). Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland Judy film, 2019.

In retrospect, she felt the hiatus gave her newfound insight into her character. “It made me appreciate my little bit of experience with having to navigate your way around a public persona that’s a ball hog in your life,” she said in an interview with Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times.

Photo by BBC Films/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (10422520i). Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland Judy film 2019.

Photo by David Hindley/BBC Films/Kobal/Shutterstock (10422520e). Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland Judy film, 2019.

Zellweger dedicated her win to Garland, and she also celebrated heroes like Harriet Tubman, Fred Rogers, and Neil Armstrong.

“Though Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy […] Ms. Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us, and this is certainly for you. I am so grateful.”

Photo by David Hindley/BBC Films/Kobal/Shutterstock (10422520d). Lewin Lloyd, Bella Ramsey as Lorna Luft, and Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland, Judy film 2019.

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10548150bg). Brad Pitt, Supporting Actor, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020.

Pitt brought home his first acting win for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film and love letter to Los Angeles in 1969. At this time in Hollywood’s history, Pitt himself was just five or six years old, and he drew on those early memories while creating his character.

Photo by A Cooper/Sony/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (10156703w). Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood film 2019.

“I had growing-up flashbacks, because the flavors were all there,” he told Esquire about working on the movie. One of his memories? Getting those first tastes of Hollywood while visiting a drive-in theater a few streets over from his childhood home in Missouri.

Photo by A Cooper/Sony/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (10156703i). Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood film 2019.

In addition to thanking Tarantino, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, and the film’s cast and crew, Pitt used his acceptance speech to bring the impeachment hearings earlier in the week into sharper focus. In the end, he dedicated the award to his children and referenced those early days in the drive-in, looking back on how far he’d come.

Photo by A Cooper/Sony/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (10156703y). Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood film 2019.

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10548150fa). Laura Dern, Supporting Actress, Marriage Story. 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020.

Dern took home her first Oscar win this year for her performance as family attorney Nora Fanshaw in Noah Baumbach’s nuanced drama about a family going through a divorce. In conversation with Variety last month, the actress admitted that she’d cried for half an hour after reading the script for the first time—and recalled that Baumbach saved her voicemail she’d left him immediately after.

Photo by John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock (10550157dg). Laura Dern, Supporting Actress, Marriage Story. 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA 09 Feb 2020.

Dern researched female lawyers working in LA and New York to get an idea of the field her character had to navigate every day. As she discovered, women in law (as in Hollywood, perhaps) have ways of coping with and fighting in a world that’s long been dominated by men.

“Men in this business are famous bullies who leave the women with as little as possible,” Dern told Harper’s Bazaar recently. “Nora has to fight the way the boys do to protect her female client.”

Photo by Wilson Webb/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock (10509382j). Laura Dern as Nora Fanshaw and Scarlett Johansson as Nicole Marriage Story film, 2019.

Dern attended her first Academy Awards with her parents, actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, when she was just seven years old, and she’s been starring in movies since the 1970s. She thanked both her parents in her acceptance speech, remarking, “Some say ‘Never meet your heroes,’ but I say if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents.”

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10552446de). Diane Ladd, left, and Laura Dern arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 92nd Academy Awards arrivals, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020

Best Original Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (10548150cp). Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han, Best Original Screenplay, Parasite 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020.

Photo by A.M.P.A.S./Shutterstock (10551201eb). Jin Won Han and Bong Joon Ho 92nd Annual Academy Awards, backstage, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020.

This award went to writers Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won. It was the first of the evening to go to Parasite—though certainly not the last. Bong himself had been a tutor in his twenties, and that experience helped form an initial spark that grew over time. For the project, the writers interviewed tutors, housekeepers, chauffeurs, working in Seoul.

Photo by Curzon Artificial Eye/Kobal/Shutterstock (10456290d). Park So-dam as Kim Ki-jung and Choi Woo-shik as Kim Ki-woo Parasite film 2019.

“Bong made it seem like it would be a light and easy project, just a couple hours of research a day,” Han told The Hollywood Reporter magazine last fall. “In a good way, he sort of fooled me. Once I got started, I was basically working on it every moment that I wasn’t sleeping.”

All that work paid off in spades. “Writing a script is always such a lonely process. We never write to represent our countries,” Bong said in his acceptance speech through a translator, before cutting in and adding himself, “But this is very first Oscar to South Korea.”

Best Adapted Screenplay: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (10548149bz). Taika Waititi, Adapted Screenplay, Jojo Rabbit, presented by Natalie Portman and Timothee Chalamet. 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA. 09 Feb 2020.

Writer/director Taika Waititi won this award for his adaptation of Christine Leunens’s 2004 novel Caging Skies. Taking place in Nazi Germany, it tells the story of a ten-year-old member of the Hitler Youth who discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Photo by K French/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (10447339t). Taika Waititi as Adolf and Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo in Jojo Rabbit film 2019. A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

The writer also stepped in to play the part of the protagonist’s imaginary friend, a buffoonish, make-believe version of Adolf Hitler. For Waititi, Jojo Rabbit is a story that feels especially resonant today. “We’re living in a world where there are world leaders who are very happy to promote hate and intolerance and ideas that were prevalent in the ’30s,” he told NPR ’s Noel King in the fall.

Photo by Czech Anglo/20thCenturyFox/Kobal/Shutterstock (10447339x). Taika Waititi as Adolf and Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo in Jojo Rabbit film 2019.

“I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” Waititi said in his acceptance speech. “We are the original storytellers and we can make it here, as well.”

Photo by K French/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (10447339w). Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo, Taika Waititi as Adolf, and Scarlett Johansson as Rosie in Jojo Rabbit film 2019.

Best International Feature Film: Parasite

Photo by Curzon Artificial Eye/Kobal/Shutterstock (10456290a). Kang-ho Song as Kim Ki-taek, Choi Woo-shik as Kim Ki-woo, Hye-jin Jang as Kim Chung-sook, and Park So-dam as Kim Ki-jung Parasite film 2019.

Formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film, this award also went to Bong, who was glad for the change in title. “I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name,” he said in his speech. “I applaud and support the new direction this change symbolizes.” He ended with a joke: “I’m very ready to drink tonight until next morning.”