Orange is bursting with energy. It grabs your attention. But, what’s the most effective way to use it in your next ad campaign?

Orange can represent a few things: new adventure, spirituality, crisp seasonal transitions. Its neon hues can even communicate safety—think construction barrels or hunting vests.

But, not all oranges perform equally in ad campaigns. By studying over eleven years of image data, Shutterstock.AI determined how orange affects image clickiness among various audiences.

So, how should you inject a splash of orange into your creative campaigns?

The Most Clickable Shades Are Muted

Specific shades garner more attention than others. While, traditionally speaking, neons tend to be some of the most attention-grabbing colors, AI tells us that subdued shades make for the most clickable types of orange.

Specifically, burnt orange takes the top spot as the most clickable in this color family. This is followed by cayenne, which is an even deeper, darker shade.

While oranges only make up a mere 12% of today’s most clickable colors, we still see some variety in which shades are on-trend. Beyond rusty and deep hues, consumers are embracing light and refreshing ones.

In fact, Calming Coral has been named one of the top colors for the year ahead in Shutterstock’s 2022 Color Trends Report.

Add a Splash of Orange to Your Plate

There are tons of tasty orange foods, from cheese puffs to more natural options. Data tells us that some of these snacks and dishes are trending in clickability compared to their performance over the past few years. Let’s take a look at these sweet and savory trends.

When it comes to sweets, AI indicates that orange treats from nature have trended up in recent months. For example, the click-through rate (CTR) of imagery featuring citrus has risen 83% since 2019.

Within the citrus family, oranges and grapefruits both have risen in engagement, with the former being 38% more clickable than the latter. In fact, oranges specifically have seen their CTR rise 108% over the last two years.

Honey has also seen a sweet boost recently. Its clickability has risen 60% since last year. Over the same time period, the CTR of peaches has also risen 50%.

Beyond sweets, a couple of other orange food favorites are trending today. In fact, the two most clickable savory dishes follow 2022’s health-conscious dining direction.

Squash is one of these trends. It has a 76% higher CTR now than it did two years ago. Shrimp has also been having a big moment for a while, with its CTR having risen 584% over the past two years.

Orange Animals Are Quite Clickable

Some animals are orange to attract mates. Some are orange so they can camouflage. Whatever the biological explanation, nature’s brightest animals have seen an uptick in clickability recently. While not all orange animals are clickable right now (sorry, goldfish), here’s a look at which ones are trending.

The orange animal holding the top most-clickable spot is the tiger. Since 2019, imagery of tigers has seen a CTR surge of 2,344%. (Thanks, Tiger King?)

Following these big cats come foxes, with a clickability boost of 345% over the same time period. Even orangutans have seen their image clickability on the rise—with a 63% lift since this time last year.

Opt for Orange Outdoor Settings

It’s one of the big themes that artificial intelligence has observed since the start of the pandemic. Across almost every industry, outdoor settings are more clickable than indoor ones. While there are a few exceptions to this standard—such as for the CPG industry—the data advises that nearly all advertisers opt for outdoor photography.

This works out quite well for the color orange, as many beautiful rural settings happen to feature the shade. When it comes to autumnal scenes, AI has noted that leaves have seen their CTR rise 283% over the last two years.

Photos that feature the sun have seen their CTR increase 79% during the same time period. Deserts have also had their CTR lift 83%.

If you’d prefer to set your ads in the city, you can still find ways to take advantage of orange’s influence. Bricks have been rising in engagement, and their CTR has gone up 117% over the last two years.

Additionally, basketball courts could be your best setting. The CTR of images containing an orange basketball has risen 52% throughout this year.

Cover image via id-art.