How to Optimize Technology Ads for Clicks, According to AI

In the competitive world of technology, ad imagery impacts your marketing performance. Make more clickable ads with these insights from AI.

Every image is a gateway to technology product sales, and that image performance should be scrutinized to ensure the highest website, ad, or landing page click-through rate (CTR). By analyzing how audiences interact with the creative elements within an image, Shutterstock.AI predicts clickability.

Consider not just what your photos depict, but what sort of content those pictures contain.

Our analysis showed that:

Images and videos including people are 19% more clickable than those without people.

Content with no text overlays is 45% more clickable than content with text.

Men have the highest CTR for people cast. But, tech companies, let’s change this stat. By including more gender parity in your images, you’ll contribute to the creation of more equitable and inclusive environments.

Cats are 57% more clickable than dogs for this industry’s audience, but everyone still loves a Fido shot.

Three cats. Sitting in bed. Working on a laptop. How could this image not perform well in technology ads! Image via Evgenia Terekhova.

Imagery: Affection Is In

Perhaps because technology isn’t thought of as a “warm and fuzzy” industry, it’s surprising to note that images that contain affection outperform numerous other types of content. In fact, images that perform best for this industry are those focused on hands-on affection.

Additionally, imagery of people hugging has skyrocketed 2,420% in clickability over the last year and, notably, kissing ranks as the third most clickable image content for this industry. It didn’t even rank in the top twenty most clickable images before.

The rise in physical affection-based imagery may be a direct response to lack of physical contact during the pandemic. Finally, images of people dating have seen their CTR rise 103% over the last year.

PDA, in all its forms, is in! Images via Serhii Ivashchuk, Inside Creative House, VGstockstudio, Rawpixel.com, and engagestock.

Imagery: Showcase Non-Workplace Activities

Perhaps due to the amount of time people have spent in their homes in the past few years, there’s a noticeable trend in the use of and affection for images that contain activities which occur outside of work.

Cleaning (which I still consider work!) has seen its CTR rate rise 900% compared to the previous year. Other, more fun, leisure activities have also seen their CTR rise 491% over the same time period.

Notably video gaming has seen its CTR rise 438%, compared to the previous year, and couches (we could all use a nap!) have seen their CTR rise 525%.

Cleaning or cat-napping, the technology industry audience click on their free-time activities. Images via Rawpixel.com, wavebreakmedia, Alena Ozerova, Gorodenkoff, adriaticfoto, and Mykolastock.

Video: Gaming Is Big

It’s should come as no surprise that video content is important. But, while the most relevant video content for your website might be related to gaming, it might surprise you that it’s not just video gaming.

Rubix Cubes are the most clickable video content for this industry. Their CTR has risen 137% across the last year.

Arcades are among some of the most clickable video settings for the tech industry, with a CTR that’s risen 119% over the last year.

And crossword puzzles are the 14th most clickable video content item for this industry. They hadn’t previously even ranked.

Video gaming is big, and so are all other types of gaming. Images via ArtOfPhotos, Freeograph, Grusho Anna, lisyl, and Esther H. Derksen.

Video: Select Clickable Settings

Finally, when you’re thinking about video content and looking past video related to gaming, you may want to think about this research:

Road signs are among this industry’s most-clickable video content, which is in line with 2022’s On the Road Again Creative Trend. Road signs in videos have seen their CTR rise 573% across the year measured.

Mountains’ CTR has risen 238% over the year measured.

Downtowns have seen their CTR rise 428% over the last year.

Wildlife, seen in outdoor videos, have also seen their CTR rise 267%.

You can combine some elements—like mountains and wildlife—for peak clickability! Images via Veraponika, Mariia Korneeva, Klara Zamourilova, and ehrlif.

Don’t Forget Color!

Finally, pay attention to color. Some colors far outperform others in terms of clickability. Shades of yellow, blue, and green outperform pinks, purples, and gray hues.

Look for colors in these HEX codes: #40C080, #4000C0, #C0C080, #80C0C0, #FFFF00. These vibrant and more natural colors may also be a direct response to the pandemic.

When it comes to color, give your audience the blues . . . or the yellows. Images via Ladanifer, Zamrznuti tonovi, Alones, and Spaskov.

There’s no shortcut to good marketing, but with images that are statistically proven to improve CTR, you have a better chance of turning those prospects into opportunities.

Image via NDanko.

Cover image via Jacob Lund.