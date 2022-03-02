Master Banner Size for Websites and Social Media

The world is spending over $73 billion on banners this year. Yet over 99% of banner ad views don’t produce a single click.

So, why is that number going up to $84 billion in the next three years? A hive of B’s sum it up best: banners build brand awareness on any budget, no matter how basic or big they are.

Banners are so easy to make that most who use one design their own. But, there’s little room for error when it comes to picking your banner size.

Why? Because choosing the wrong one means fewer people will see or click on it. Or worse—Google or social media platforms won’t even share it with the world. All the time and money you poured into bringing yours to life will go to waste. That’s too big of a risk to take this late in the game.

Brushing up on banner size guidelines for the channel or network you want to display yours on will ensure you’re on the right track to crushing your KPIs.

In this ultimate guide to banner size, we’ll go over:

Banner types and sizes

Social media banner sizes

How to get banner size right every time

Let’s get to work.

Standard Banner Sizes

Use these standard banner sizes to get started fast on your next banner design.

Name Dimensions

(px) Medium Rectangle 300 × 250 Leaderboard 728 × 90 Mobile Leaderboard 320 x 50 Billboard 970 × 250 Large Rectangle 336 × 280 Banner 468 × 60 Half Banner 234 × 60 Skyscraper 120 × 600 Vertical Banner 120 × 240 Square 250 × 250 Small Rectangle 180 × 150

Popular Banner Sizes and Types Explained

While there are thousands of different banner sizes, only a handful are among the most popular or effective at delivering ROI.

Now that you have the basic sizes, let’s dive into each one in more detail.

Medium Rectangle: 300 × 250 px

A medium rectangle is displayed more than any other standard banner. It’s easy to fit between large chunks of organic content on websites and Facebook.

Mobile Leaderboard: 320 x 50 px

Mobile Leaderboards are designed exclusively for mobile audiences, but they maintain a similar ratio to a standard Leaderboard banner.

Leaderboard: 728 x 90 px

Leaderboards are displayed near the top of a website page. They often sit just below horizontal navigation bars.

At times, you’ll find them separating online news story headlines from on-page website titles.

Half Page: 300 x 600 px

Half Pages command more attention by taking close to half of a web page’s space. Plus, they lead to a relatively decent click-through rate (CTR).

Billboard: 970 × 250 px

Billboards boldly grab attention far up top of the page. They appear before the on-page website title.

Large Rectangle: 336 × 280 px

Large rectangles call one side of the middle of a page home. It’s best to use them for promoting short-term initiatives, like product discounts or campaigns, because they drive more clicks.

Banner: 468 × 60 px

Banners can stretch out across a website page with ease. In turn, they don’t prompt users to scroll down as far, making for a slightly more fluid navigation experience.

Vertical Banner: 120 × 240 px

Vertical Banners sit toward the side of a webpage and don’t stretch down that far. Yet, they make for serviceable ad content that works well as a secondary reinforcer of brand awareness.

Skyscraper: 120 × 600 px

A skyscraper is a re-stylized vertical banner that’s among the most popular banner choices online.

Square: 250 × 250 px

Squares are a simple plug-and-play banner solution that sport a 1:1 aspect ratio.

Social Media Banners

Discord

Discord server banner embraces the popularity of light green as a gaming color. Design by Free Dzns via Behance.

Two types of banners exist on Discord: Profile Banners and Server Banners.

When it comes to profile banners, Discord recommends you upload a PNG, JPG, or animated GIF that’s 600 x 240 px or bigger. The largest file size Discord accepts for an Animated GIF is 10 MB.

As for server banners, Discord recommends a photo in 960 x 540 px. But, that’s after Discord automatically resizes your uploaded image file. For the best quality, upload a 1920 x 1080 px image with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Facebook

This Facebook banner template burns with passion and calls for more online course signups.

There are three formats Facebook uses to run banners: photo, video, and carousel.

Photo

Facebook requires photos on its banners to be uploaded as a JPG or PNG. They must be at least 398 x 208 px. Resize your photo for a Facebook banner using a 9:16 aspect ratio.

Unlike other collateral, there’s no maximum resolution size for Facebook banner photo uploads. Still, the biggest file size Facebook will accept for your banner image is 30 MB.

Video

Uploading a video to a Facebook banner? The file you use is required to be an MP4, MOV, or GIF. The smallest resolution size allowed is 1080 x 1080 px.

Meanwhile, Facebook recommends uploading a video that’s in a 9:16 aspect ratio. The largest video file size you can upload to a Facebook banner is 4GB.

And, your Facebook banner video has to be between one second to two minutes in length.

Carousel

Curating a Facebook carousel with banners? Save photos you’ll want to use as a JPG or PNG. Facebook recommends you upload yours in the highest resolution possible. If you’re featuring a video, it should be pulled from an MP4, MOV, or GIF format.

1:1 aspect ratios are recommended for both photos and videos appearing in Facebook Carousels. Facebook supports aspect ratios for carousel photos and videos between 1.91:1 and 1:1.

Linkedin

This LinkedIn banner ad suits a sophisticated audience, but reminds us that seeing is believing. Design by Danielle Hamilton via Behance.

Banners can also be included in ads, events, and original articles published on Linkedin.

When running Linkedin ads with just one photo, the best practice is to pull image files that are either sized in 1.91:1 or 1:1 aspect ratios if your banner will not be placed in front of mobile audiences.

If your Linkedin banner is exclusive to mobile, confirm your image meets the same specifications for a standard vertical banner (1:1.91 aspect ratio) before you upload.

Looking for the perfect Linkedin event page banner photo? Choose an image in 1774 x 998 px and a 16:9 aspect ratio for best results.

On the hunt for a Linkedin article banner photo? Double-check that your photo’s resolution is 2000 x 600 px.

Twitch

Inspired by skee-ball themes, this Twich banner template rolls right on-target and scores.

Twitch is a live-streaming platform that’s been embraced in gaming circles.

Much like Discord, Twitch allows users to upload larger photos for profile banners than they officially recommend. The difference is they feature videos across banners on their platform.

The lowest profile banner photo resolution Twitch accepts is a 480 x 480 px. Make note that square photos do not work best on profile banners.

As a formality, Twitch recommends uploading profile banner photos with 1200 x 480 px. Keep in mind that your profile banner image is sized in a 5:2 aspect ratio.

One thing that profile banner photos and video player banners on Twitch have in common? Both work best when in 1920 x 1080 px—which leads to a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Twitter

This Twitter profile banner template allows brands to update followers about deals that won’t last.

Twitter banners, a.k.a. “header” images, should be in 1500 x 500 px, which leaves a clean-cut 3:1 aspect ratio.

Plus, your banner photo should be imported as a JPG, PNG, or GIF.

How to Make a Banner with PicMonkey

We know how overwhelming it is to look for photos and videos that meet platform requirements and ensure your banner becomes the best by standing out from the rest.

With PicMonkey, you can customize pre-sized banner templates that are optimized for the channel or network you plan to showcase your banner on.

Make your banner using PicMonkey:

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates. Type “Banner” into the search bar and select your favorite layout. Swap out graphics, fonts, colors, and effects. Confirm your banner meets relevant platform requirements. Click Download on the top toolbar and export your banner.

So, there you have it. Beyond brushing up on required and recommended specs for visuals, there are a few things to keep in mind when you create your banner.

Define what measurable goals you want your banner to achieve—especially if you’re trying to grow your business or personal brand. This helps determine what type of banner you should rely on.

For example, displaying a large rectangle banner to drive sales for an e-commerce product would boost the odds that it succeeds.

Leverage a minimalistic design style that preserves a bit of symmetry if you’re focused on raising brand awareness. You can feature a larger logo since you won’t have to include lengthy copy on a value proposition.

It’s okay to add multiple layers to your banner design, but remember that doing this will impact your file size and overall ability to display on specific platforms and networks.

Less than 80% of your design should be blank on a banner running on the Google Display Network. And, when you’re just starting out, this principle is a great rule of thumb to follow on other platforms.

