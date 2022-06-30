Looking Back Without Going Backwards: A Guide to Nostalgia Marketing

Kathryn is a storyteller and strategist based in NYC and Los Angeles. She writes about the intersection of culture and content.

If you’re going to embrace the trend towards nostalgia marketing, utilize these three tips to ensure you do it well.

Do you feel like you’re in a constant state of déjà vu? You’re not the only one. All the trending fashion looks like it was ripped out of a 2003 edition of People magazine and everything on TV is a remake, a reboot, a revival, or a reunion.

Gen Z is discovering the joy (and horrors) of early-2000s fashion, while Millennials are taking after their parents and embracing 80s athleisure, yuppie-chic, and linen suits.

As the old saying goes, there’s nothing new under the sun. And it’s truer than ever. It’s not just one nostalgic trend dominating the pop culture landscape—it feels like three decades are collapsing on top of each other.

Every generation eventually rediscovers the ephemera of the past. But why the sudden yearning for the past?

And, after two years where culture felt like it was at a standstill, everyone is longing for “better days.” This is no surprise. In times of uncertainty, people gravitate to familiar comforts. This widespread yearning is the catalyst for nostalgic trends and, therefore, nostalgia marketing.

To connect with customers seeking comfort, marketers are taking cues from this resurgence of past aesthetics. JNCO partnered with Goldfish. Hotels.com partnered with Lisa Frank.

And Airbnb partnered with Blockbuster. Yep, Blockbuster.

Yet, while shared history is a great tool for marketers to create genuine connections, there’s always a reason why the past is past. Not everything has aged as well as you might have hoped.

When it seems like everything is making a comeback, it can be easy to jump into the bevy of backdated content just to participate.

However, if 2020 taught us anything, it’s the importance of being more thoughtful about the images we proliferate and the narratives we perpetuate.

Turns out, behind the Lisa Frank stickers and wide-leg jeans, past trends are full of exclusionary ideals and regressive values.

It’s possible for marketers to connect with the past, without being burdened by its flaws. It just takes a little more intention and thoughtfulness to weed out the good from the . . . not so good.

As much as we yearn for the past, we have to learn from it, too. This is your guide to understanding nostalgia marketing and implementing it into your brand strategy without falling into faux pas or remaking the mistakes of the past.

Embrace the Right Past To engage with any trend, marketers need to understand it. In this case, not everything is back. Teased up hair, lycra, and legwarmers have yet to make their comeback—and I’m holding out hope it stays that way. So, how do you know what exactly to reach for to embrace a trend . . . without seeming horribly out of touch.

Numbers are a good way to start. According to TrendAnalytics, vintage clothing is on the rise, and searches for Y2K fashion are +193% to last year, having more than doubled since January 2021.

Other studies show that consumption of nostalgic movies and TV is also on the rise, hence reboots and reunions of favorites like Friends, Sex & the City, Gossip Girl, and even the Buzz Lightyear movie.

But, just because something is popular—or was—doesn’t mean it’s right for your brand. You don’t have to understand every trend that’s making its way back, just the ones that resonate with your audience.

Be Selective (Read: Be Careful) Moodboards are making their way from the planning phase to the Instagram feed. But, what’s on your mood board? It can be easy to pick any selection of aesthetically pleasing Pinterest images, but some motifs don’t age well.

Consumers these days are more socially aware than they were twenty or thirty years ago when vintage ads were proliferated. Most Gen Zers consider themselves to be socially conscious and expect that for brands they buy from, and most Millennials are loyal to brands that share their values.

As buyer expectations and social norms have (thankfully) evolved, so has marketing. Images proliferated in ad campaigns have to be more thoughtful, more intentional, and more diverse.

As they cater to an audience that wants to see themselves in media, there’s less extravagantly aspirational ephemera and more relatable, authentic content.

Where does nostalgia fit into this? People want to be comforted by the past, not reminded of the less desirable parts.

The Old Money TikTok trend has been the subject of this scrutiny. While preppy style is at its peak, Princess Diana content is in high demand following Spencer and The Crown, and people are beginning to tire of maximalism and extravagant wealth after the pandemic, the Old Money TikTok tag has flourished.

The aesthetic glorifies more “classic” aesthetics, “timeless” style, and lifestyle signifiers of wealth, like a boarding school or a tennis club.

Yet, some users wonder if this is also glorifying the means by which much of that old money was gathered—colonialism, elitism, exclusion. It’s also an aesthetic that’s startlingly not diverse.

So, why does it have so much traction? The oversimplification of old money as a class into an aesthetic ignores this problematic history, so many users take issue with it.

Sure, there might be ways to incorporate tennis sweaters and argyle into your marketing strategy, but mindlessly glorifying a necessarily exclusive demographic will, in turn, limit your audience.

Be selective about what makes it onto your inspiration boards and your marketing strategy. Choose images and content that still feels fresh and relevant to the current moment, rather than just excavating the past for its own sake.

Reinvent and Reimagine So, what do we do with all this past? Do we have to shy away from everything for fear of its potential implications? Not necessarily. But for effective, inclusive marketing, being thoughtful means doing the research.

It’s not that everything past is past. But everything is a product of its time. Progress means re-evaluating even the beloved, iconic parts of our youth.

It means accepting that John Hughes movies were a little racist. That the ’90s were wrought with fatphobia. And that Friends and Sex & the City were not real representations of New York.

As many brands make their comeback, some try so hard to apologize for their past transgressions they lose any trace of their appeal.

The SATC reboot felt like an overcorrection, where the characters became unlikable caricatures rather than the chic, though problematic, iconoclasts that raised a generation of women.

But, some brands are more adept at keeping what made them successful while updating it for modern tastes.

Abercrombie and Fitch was recently the subjects of a documentary that exposed the racism, fatphobia, classism, and elitism at the core of the iconic 2000s brand.

In their recent resurgence, they’ve actively partnered with influencers and designers to create more inclusive sizing and diverse content—rebranding themselves as opposite to their past iterations.

Out: The loud club music and shirtless models outside stores. In: Good quality denim.

Playboy has similarly reinvented its brand. What was once a magazine known for objectifying women is now helmed by feminist women, subverting the male gaze and reclaiming women’s bodies in artful, but still playful ways. They don’t shy away from the sexuality of the brand, but the purpose is different and, instead, aligns with today’s ideals of liberation and bodily autonomy.

Subverting the expectations of your audience is like letting them in on a joke, while still keeping them guessing. You both know you’re not perfect, but shameless reinvention lets them know you’re trying to be better.

Remember Not to Forget Nostalgia marketing isn’t a re-do, it’s a do-over. Just because you’re referencing the past, doesn’t mean you can live in it. Because, turns out, it wasn’t all after-school specials, Saturday morning cartoons, and school dances with Disney Channel songs on loop.

Being successful is just about being thoughtful. By holding yesterday’s content to today’s standards, you can discern what has and hasn’t aged well. Then, you can keep the good parts, and reimagine how to subvert the bad parts into something new.

By keeping the essence of the past, that emotional core that draws us to it anyway, and adding a fresh take on it with a more authentic, relatable spin, you’ll have mastered nostalgia marketing in no time.

