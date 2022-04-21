How NFTs Can Become a Secret Brand Weapon

NFTs could help your brand scale, but before you dive in, take time to pick up a few tips from these NFT marketers.

NFTs were the buzzword for the moment, and reached all-time Google search highs in 2021. However, the term has continued to drop in relevance in the past quarter. Does that signal a loss of interest, or could it be an indication of a more informed public?

What it is, without a doubt, is a moment for marketers to look at NFTs, observe what other brands are doing, and determine if an NFT strategy makes sense for their brands.

Like early internet and social media moments, Web3 provides new ways of thinking about traditional marketing practices. Companies that are innovative early adopters by nature will find Web3 a new playground to test and try ideas. For companies that have more stringent policies, strong stakeholder demands, or are regulated in a way that makes early adoption difficult, there’s still ample time to review and consider NFT opportunities.

“Brands looking to move into the NFT space need to think through utility and community-building beyond the initial drops,” shared Benish Shah, VP of Marketing at Stardust, a Web3 company building an interconnected world of games enabled by blockchain and NFTs. They should be thinking deeply about “moving from a gimmick to creating value for users, fan bases, and community members.”

Utility in NFT projects can include building community membership, providing greater community ownership, improving on community membership challenges, and acting as a selling vehicle.

In short, they can help to subvert the relationship between brand and consumer, changing it from unidirectional to bidirection with consumers having a bigger financial stake in the success of a brand.

Building Community and Social Access

Numerous marketers are positioning NFTs as access to or signifiers of community. “Brands need to understand that NFTs are about impassioned communities willing to purchase access for the sense of belonging, and access to opportunities and people they wouldn’t find anywhere else. NFTs are the new gateway for finding your tribe,” shared Ashwini Anburajan, Co-founder of Destiny Magi NFT and Partner of 22X Fund.

Anburajan cited projects like Party Degenrates as an example of this type of tribe gateway. That NFT project provides access for people who love raves, music, and incredible DJs. She feels that this type of NFT creates an opportunity to find and gather IRL with your tribe—“an opportunity that is valued normally and feels priceless after the pandemic.”

Another example is Poolsuite, which raised an estimated $2.4 million through sales of its membership NFTs last year. The company has a vision for its NFT “wallet” to give access to a variety of benefits, both from Poolsuite and partner brands. Think of it like an American Express card (except you won’t need to spend constantly to achieve the benefits).

While access to community is a traditional brand marketing move, the new NFT tactic can be further understood as a community or social “unlock.”

Shares Sam Ewan, SVP and Head of Coindesk Studios:

They reward participation by creating a verifiable membership layer combined with a reimagination of the value exchange between brand and consumer. Where at one point brands gave badge value and status in exchange for commerce, NFTs reward loyalty and participation by letting NFT holders be a part of the building and communications process.

He posited an example where a Nike consumer could purchase an Air Jordan NFT that would allow them to vote on the latest colorway of the Air Jordan 1s. The voting gives an elevated sense of participation and allows for the co-creation of a product. Consumers would then be able to share their participation at the release of a new product, thereby elevating their “social status.”

Plus, their early NFT will likely spike in value as others also want to input on future product development. This shift from unidirectional brand marketing (brand to consumer) to bidirectional marketing (consumer to brand to consumer) signifies a powerful potential to improve product market fit and increase loyalty.

For luxury brands, the value may be less in co-creation than in another signifier of status. As such, it represents an additive market for brand sales. Previously branded products signified status and those status items provided social currency—i.e. a Chloe bag or a Ferrari show your wealth. Now, NFTs released by luxury brands are furthering their capacity to signify social status in a new environment.

For example, Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele launched the 10KTF Gucci Grail collection with eleven PFP (“Picture For Proof”) NFT collections. Gucci created ad hoc digital outfits designed by Michele and created by a world-renowned digital artisan, Wagmi-san, for Bored Ape, World of Women, Cool Cats, and more. These pieces aligned both luxury physical world brands with luxury digital community brands.

Luxury digital fashion startup Cult & Rain rewards people who share the project on Twitter, while Adidas gives a special POAP (or proof of attendance protocol) badge to members on the Adidas drop app.

Increasing Ownership of Assets—Corporate or Otherwise

For some, it’s not about showing what you can buy now, but the potential to be worth more in the future. In its prospectus, golf company Odin stated that NFT buyers can own a piece of Odin as a founding member. However, the NFT doesn’t represent an equity stake in the business, nor is the company in any way an underlying asset of the NFT. The concept of NFT as company ownership can be a misnomer.

What companies are actually offering is an investment in future brand growth. By purchasing an NFT, consumers are making an investment in a concept and the capacity of a brand to create hype.

As the brand hype scales, the initial investment is worth more and that, in turn, provides a consumer a return on the original investment. Consumers are then incentivized to hype a brand in the same way a brand is incentivized to promote itself.

This is, again, a cycle of co-creation. Rather than consumer as purchaser, they’re now consumer as co-marketer with the added benefit of seeing their early investment grow in physical value, not just social currency value.

Think of it like this: If you bought Supreme early on, you gained social currency for spotting an early trend. Perhaps that item of clothing also became worth a lot on secondary markets—but, maybe it didn’t. With NFTs, you’re rewarded for purchasing a cool product early on in a way that has both social currency and financial currency.

Improving on Community Membership Challenges

A community of mutual support between consumer and brand is easily understood in relation to membership communities. David Litwak, Founder and CEO of social club Maxwell House, offered a nuanced explanation:

NFTs and crypto, in general, are about creating asset classes to help incentivize new behaviors—we felt there was an interesting opportunity to create an asset class around social capital and incentivizing community-building. What we are doing isn’t drastically different from “equity memberships” at the country clubs/golf clubs/tennis clubs of our parent’s generation—you’d pay 25K and it would go into a bond, and when you wanted to leave the club, you would sell your bond to someone on an approved list. That bond could be worth 5K if no one wanted to join the club or 150K if it had skyrocketed in popularity.

His company is using the same model but building upon it with smart contracts to reduce minimums, cut out legal fees, and democratize the fundraising process.

Other brands should take note. If your company has expensive membership or joining fees, NFT-related membership experiences that are easily tradable may become de rigueur.

“Token gated experiences and communities are coming to brands,” shared Sam Ewan. “They need to be ready to act on it.”

Product Purchasing

For brands who don’t have a membership component or membership access, NFTs might be a new path to revenue.

Australian sunscreen brand Sunny Skin, which has given free NFTs to customers, hopes those customers will want to purchase brand merchandise personalized with their NFTs.

Meanwhile, Bored Breakfast Club lets people claim an ongoing coffee subscription after the one-off purchase of an NFT. It plans to generate revenues by selling more subscriptions along with limited-edition NFT releases.

In both cases, the NFTs are utilized as a replacement for a more traditional purchase—or the NFT can be seen as a value-add representing a potential upside as a company grows in popularity.

Brands today are looking for meaningful and memorable ways to deeply connect with their audiences. One way to do that is to offer unique experiences to customers beyond your company’s products or services. By embracing NFTs and Web3, you will be doing just that—and simultaneously building communities that drive loyalty and customer satisfaction. When Web1 launched, companies were not exactly quick to engage. It wasn’t until 2000 that Walmart started online retail sales. So, take the time to invest in understanding this new space and invest your resources wisely. – Susan McPherson, CEO of McPherson Strategies

