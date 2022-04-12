Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Data-Backed Ways to Include Neon Colors in Your Ads
Business

Data-Backed Ways to Include Neon Colors in Your Ads

By on

Bold and bombastic, neon colors are the ultimate eye-catching shades. Here’s how to harness their power in your ad creative, according to AI.

Neon shades don’t whisper . . . They scream. In your face. And they don’t allow you to look away. 

These electrifying shades span the whole color spectrum. Neon-colored objects play important roles in our everyday lives—such as their presence in safety signals. Interestingly though, neon has only been around for the last century or so.

Of course, with spring having sprung, marketers may want to include neon shades in their ad designs. Some neon objects are more engaging than others, though . . . and data reveals which ones are winning with audiences. 

Shutterstock.AI analyzed all of its advertising data to determine which brightly-colored objects are getting clicks right now. Through an in-depth creative analysis across fifteen different industries, our AI has discovered which neon animals, foods, and settings are driving up click-through rates (CTRs) today.

Ready to shock and delight your audience by including clickable neon in your next campaign?

Neon pink swimming pool with bright blue water
Neon hot pink beach with pink beach chairs in a row against a spiral pink and blue sky
Neon pink and blue hotel facade

Images via Eugenia Porechenskaya, Eugenia Porechenskaya, and Eugenia Porechenskaya.

Lean into The Neon Party Scene

Neon shades bring the party to any piece of creative, both literally and figuratively. Artificial intelligence discovered that for marketing creative, it’s a good time to embrace brightly-colored party scenes. 

Starting off this neon party, we see that disco balls are trending. They’ve risen 154% in clickability since this time last year.

Balloons are also big. AI has observed the CTR of images containing balloons rise 191% since last year. Confetti is having a moment too, with its CTR having risen 366% over the last year.

Closeup of neon lights against disco balls
Closeup of clusters of various colored balloons
Seamless pattern of gold disco balls on purple background
Woman with hair blowing in the wind lit by neon orange lights on neon yellow background
Collage with plaster statue bust isolated on bright red multicolor background
Closeup of a woman blowing brightly-colored confetti at the camera
Couple kissing with painted neon glitter on their face

Bring the party to your ads with a touch of neon. Images via GoodDay396, lazyllama, j.chizhe, Master1305, Master1305, Artmim, and oneinchpunch.

If you’re looking for neon elements to showcase an electrifying outdoor party, we suggest including fireworks in your imagery. The CTR of fireworks in photos has surged 1,659% since this time last spring.

Neon fireworks in the night sky
Image via JC Identity Photography.
Neon-lit cluster of red grapes on orange background
Image via Geshas.

Often, loading up your plate with colorful food has health benefits. While this is often true, some sweet and colorful treats are wildly popular, with both foodies and advertising audiences alike. 

Since last spring, these clickable confections have seen their CTRs rise: 

  • Macarons’ CTR has risen 21%.
  • Ice cream’s CTR has risen 33%. 
  • Cupcakes’ CTR has risen 100%. 
  • Donuts’ CTR has risen 178%.
  • Sprinkles’ CTR has risen 216%. 
Closeup of a woman biting into a cupcake pop with neon lights casting onto her face
Ice cream parfait in purple bowl shaped like a cone with pink neon background
Pink neon cupcakes in pink tiered bowls
Seamless pattern of pink scoops of ice cream on blue background
Fashion doll flat-lay with neon pink donut for a head on two toned background of yellow and pink
Girl with hot pink hair has pink donuts for eyes surrounded by pink flying donuts while enjoying a lollipop
Closeup of neon macaron cookies
Closeup of purple cupcake with pink cookie garnish

Images via Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB, Viktorya Shuvalava, Pixel-Shot, Zamurovic Brothers, Eugenia Porechenskaya, Katya Havok, Olga Zarytska, and KC Melete.

Most striking of all, bubblegum’s clickability has skyrocketed. Over the last year, the CTR of bubblegum has surged 1,900%! We suggest adding a pop of color (get it?) to your ads with some neon pink gum.

Neon lights reflecting onto little girl blowing big gum bubble
Collage image of photograph of woman blowing giant pink bubble on illustrated background
Cute woman with pink eyeshadow blowing pink gum bubble on orange background

Make it pop with a splash of neon. Images via Master1305, Anton Vierietin, and Look Studio.
Pink cocktail in glass with straw on neon purple background and orange halves on the side
Image via Pixel-Shot.

Bring on Even More Bright Bites

Though fewer in number than the aforementioned sweet treats, some healthier neon foods have also seen surges in engagement. For example, spices, many of which are known to have their own unique health benefits, have increased 43% in clickability this year.

Now’s the time to include some beautifully detailed shots of saffron, gochujang, or Cajun seasoning in your food photography.

Closeup of bright saffron flower petals
Closeup of purple neon onion on black background
Red neon drive thru sign on black background
Red cayenne peppers scattered on hot pink background
Gochujang red pepper paste display on grocery store shelf
Brightly-lit photoshoot of Korean rice cakes and boiled egg on plate
Person preparing Asian food at a restaurant
Neon lit plate of burger, fries, and sauces on the side

Images via rawf8, LightField Studios, MarieKaz, Alla Machutt, TY Lim, haccongtu, Matvey Salivanchuk, and Tivamedya.

In terms of plant-based foods, we see some seasonal favorites on the rise. Corn has increased 53% in clickability since this time last year.

Pineapple, another bright yellow favorite, has increased 35% in clickability over the same time period.

Miniature workers cutting away corn on the cob
Street food stand with man grilling corn on the cob
Traditional mexican corn on the cob spinkled with powdered sugar on a plate
Neon portrait of four girls eating popcorn
Neon portrait of woman holding a pineapple
Neon pina colada cocktail in a glass with coconut halves and pineapple surrounding it

Images via davido210, jgolby, Guajillo studio, Anton Vierietin, Beauty Hero, and Pixel-Shot.

One juicy, yet earthy, health food stands out above the rest. Beets are super-engaging with audiences right now. Out of all the brightly-color fruits and vegetables measured, beets have the highest CTR. In fact, that CTR has risen 567% since this time last year.

Bright red transparent beet slices
Closeup of bright pink frothy beet juice

Images via Vladimir Shulenin and Africa Studio.

Neon pink staircase with bright blue sky background
Tropical hotel location with palm trees
Orange hotel with palm tree that looks like a giant pineapple with purple lawn chairs in the foreground

Images via Eugenia Porechenskaya, Eugenia Porechenskaya, and Eugenia Porechenskaya.

Select Colorful Settings

Bright and bold neon color palettes can be seen in some of today’s most clickable settings. 2022 is the year of cyberpunk, after all. Neon shades are seen everywhere in these sci-fi fantasy worlds.

Arcades, which are popular settings for cyberpunk stories, have seen their CTR rise 121% this year. Even neon signs themselves have become 231% more clickable than they were just a year ago.

Classic arcade game in hot pink
Close-up of bright yellow and blue neon light letters on a sign
Retro video game similar to PacMan with bright yellow lights
Closeup of neon yellow and green video game tickets

Images via PhotosbyJeff, Stephen Plaster, aastock, and Diana Parkhouse.

But what if you’re looking to select photos set in the real world?

You can embrace neon trends by including bright and beautiful outdoor settings in your ad photography. For example, AI discovered that pools are 43% more clickable than they were one year ago. Another underwater setting—coral reefs—have also trended up 122% over the same time period.

Fluorescent orange house with palm trees
Woman in a neon blue pool with floating neon ball
Orange underwater coral tendrils
Neon orange pool side wall with neon purple lawn chairs
Euphyllia Hammer LPS coral in close up shot in reef aquarium
Tropical monstera leaf with pastel coral color cloud

Dive into neon settings! Images via Eugenia Porechenskaya, David Prado Perucha, iarecottonstudio, Eugenia Porechenskaya, Vojce, and Zamurovic Brothers.

Turn your eyes to the sky to embrace even more neon-colored photography trends. Stars have seen their CTR rise 192% since 2021.

Sunsets and sunrises are among some of today’s most engaging ad assets. Their CTRs have skyrocketed 791% since last spring alone.

Neon Nebula in the night sky
Neon purple sky and clouds
Green Northern lights in night sky over Iceland
Purple, blue and yellow Northern lights in the night sky

Images via Fractions of Space, Valentin Agapov, MAGNIFIER, and arvitalyaart.

Scottish Fold cat in reflective neon lights
Embrace the look on this cat’s face with neon. Image via mkfilm.

Embrace Nature’s Brightest Animals

Of course, if you’re focusing on the natural world in your photography, you might consider including animals in your ads. Interestingly, several critters with neon colored skin, scales, and fur have seen a boost in engagement over the last year.

If you need photos of amphibians, we suggest including: 

  • Lizards: Their CTR’s risen 182% since last year.
  • Snakes: Their CTR’s risen 200% since last year.
  • Frogs: Their CTR’s risen 240% since last year.
Brightly colored lizard sitting on branch with neon orange background
Neon green leaves backlit by morning sun
Neon blue frog poised on rocks
Redeye tree frog on branch
Closeup of toad's face with red neon reflections
Water droplets on a coiled brown snake
Panther chameleon skin close-up
Neon green coiled snake on black background
Brightly colored reptile on a black background in neon light

Images via Flover216, san artwork, denniro, Alex Stemmers, nevodka, Andrew Octavian, For Out, Shamar Whyte, and Nataliia Nekrasova.

A few of nature’s brightest birds are trending up too. The bright pink flamingo has seen its clickability surge 800% since spring of 2021.

Parrots have seen their CTR rise 50% over the last year, too. Don’t let that small-sounding number fool you though—parrots are the most clickable neon animal of all!

Neon red and pink flamingo
Exotic pink parrot among botanical plants
Multi-colored parrot perched on tropical leaf
Closeup of brightly colored parrot feathers
Closeup of neon blue bird feathers
Closeup of neon pink flamingo feathers
Bright pink flamingo swimming in neon green water

Images via Arthur A. Carvalho, emrah bozok, Ondrej Prosicky, Super Prin, Natali Ximich, val lawless, and Shawn and Jenifer Clark.

Cover image via oneinchpunch.

Business Design Marketing
