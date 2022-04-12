Data-Backed Ways to Include Neon Colors in Your Ads

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Bold and bombastic, neon colors are the ultimate eye-catching shades. Here’s how to harness their power in your ad creative, according to AI.

Neon shades don’t whisper . . . They scream. In your face. And they don’t allow you to look away.

These electrifying shades span the whole color spectrum. Neon-colored objects play important roles in our everyday lives—such as their presence in safety signals. Interestingly though, neon has only been around for the last century or so.

Of course, with spring having sprung, marketers may want to include neon shades in their ad designs. Some neon objects are more engaging than others, though . . . and data reveals which ones are winning with audiences.

Shutterstock.AI analyzed all of its advertising data to determine which brightly-colored objects are getting clicks right now. Through an in-depth creative analysis across fifteen different industries, our AI has discovered which neon animals, foods, and settings are driving up click-through rates (CTRs) today.

Ready to shock and delight your audience by including clickable neon in your next campaign?

Images via Eugenia Porechenskaya, Eugenia Porechenskaya, and Eugenia Porechenskaya.

Lean into The Neon Party Scene

Neon shades bring the party to any piece of creative, both literally and figuratively. Artificial intelligence discovered that for marketing creative, it’s a good time to embrace brightly-colored party scenes.

Starting off this neon party, we see that disco balls are trending. They’ve risen 154% in clickability since this time last year.

Balloons are also big. AI has observed the CTR of images containing balloons rise 191% since last year. Confetti is having a moment too, with its CTR having risen 366% over the last year.

Bring the party to your ads with a touch of neon. Images via GoodDay396, lazyllama, j.chizhe, Master1305, Master1305, Artmim, and oneinchpunch.

If you’re looking for neon elements to showcase an electrifying outdoor party, we suggest including fireworks in your imagery. The CTR of fireworks in photos has surged 1,659% since this time last spring.

Image via Geshas.

Indulge in Trending Neon Treats

Often, loading up your plate with colorful food has health benefits. While this is often true, some sweet and colorful treats are wildly popular, with both foodies and advertising audiences alike.

Since last spring, these clickable confections have seen their CTRs rise:

Macarons’ CTR has risen 21%.

Ice cream’s CTR has risen 33%.

Cupcakes’ CTR has risen 100%.

Donuts’ CTR has risen 178%.

Sprinkles’ CTR has risen 216%.

Images via Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB, Viktorya Shuvalava, Pixel-Shot, Zamurovic Brothers, Eugenia Porechenskaya, Katya Havok, Olga Zarytska, and KC Melete.

Most striking of all, bubblegum’s clickability has skyrocketed. Over the last year, the CTR of bubblegum has surged 1,900%! We suggest adding a pop of color (get it?) to your ads with some neon pink gum.

Bring on Even More Bright Bites

Though fewer in number than the aforementioned sweet treats, some healthier neon foods have also seen surges in engagement. For example, spices, many of which are known to have their own unique health benefits, have increased 43% in clickability this year.

Now’s the time to include some beautifully detailed shots of saffron, gochujang, or Cajun seasoning in your food photography.

Images via rawf8, LightField Studios, MarieKaz, Alla Machutt, TY Lim, haccongtu, Matvey Salivanchuk, and Tivamedya.

In terms of plant-based foods, we see some seasonal favorites on the rise. Corn has increased 53% in clickability since this time last year.

Pineapple, another bright yellow favorite, has increased 35% in clickability over the same time period.

Images via davido210, jgolby, Guajillo studio, Anton Vierietin, Beauty Hero, and Pixel-Shot.

One juicy, yet earthy, health food stands out above the rest. Beets are super-engaging with audiences right now. Out of all the brightly-color fruits and vegetables measured, beets have the highest CTR. In fact, that CTR has risen 567% since this time last year.

Images via Vladimir Shulenin and Africa Studio.

Select Colorful Settings

Bright and bold neon color palettes can be seen in some of today’s most clickable settings. 2022 is the year of cyberpunk, after all. Neon shades are seen everywhere in these sci-fi fantasy worlds.

Arcades, which are popular settings for cyberpunk stories, have seen their CTR rise 121% this year. Even neon signs themselves have become 231% more clickable than they were just a year ago.

Images via PhotosbyJeff, Stephen Plaster, aastock, and Diana Parkhouse.

But what if you’re looking to select photos set in the real world?

You can embrace neon trends by including bright and beautiful outdoor settings in your ad photography. For example, AI discovered that pools are 43% more clickable than they were one year ago. Another underwater setting—coral reefs—have also trended up 122% over the same time period.

Dive into neon settings! Images via Eugenia Porechenskaya, David Prado Perucha, iarecottonstudio, Eugenia Porechenskaya, Vojce, and Zamurovic Brothers.

Turn your eyes to the sky to embrace even more neon-colored photography trends. Stars have seen their CTR rise 192% since 2021.

Sunsets and sunrises are among some of today’s most engaging ad assets. Their CTRs have skyrocketed 791% since last spring alone.

Images via Fractions of Space, Valentin Agapov, MAGNIFIER, and arvitalyaart.

Embrace the look on this cat’s face with neon. Image via mkfilm.

Embrace Nature’s Brightest Animals

Of course, if you’re focusing on the natural world in your photography, you might consider including animals in your ads. Interestingly, several critters with neon colored skin, scales, and fur have seen a boost in engagement over the last year.

If you need photos of amphibians, we suggest including:

Lizards: Their CTR’s risen 182% since last year.

Snakes: Their CTR’s risen 200% since last year.

Frogs: Their CTR’s risen 240% since last year.

Images via Flover216, san artwork, denniro, Alex Stemmers, nevodka, Andrew Octavian, For Out, Shamar Whyte, and Nataliia Nekrasova.

A few of nature’s brightest birds are trending up too. The bright pink flamingo has seen its clickability surge 800% since spring of 2021.

Parrots have seen their CTR rise 50% over the last year, too. Don’t let that small-sounding number fool you though—parrots are the most clickable neon animal of all!

Images via Arthur A. Carvalho, emrah bozok, Ondrej Prosicky, Super Prin, Natali Ximich, val lawless, and Shawn and Jenifer Clark.

Cover image via oneinchpunch.