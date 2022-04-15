10 Inspiring Nature Photographers to Follow on Instagram

Jessica is a designer and photographer from Los Angeles, now based in Berlin, Germany. She is passionate about teaching creative entrepreneurs how to brand and design their online brands. website: jessicasafko.com twitter / instagram: @jessicasafko

Love natural landscapes, exotic wildlife, and up-close botanicals? Discover 10 inspiring nature photographers you should follow on Instagram.

Nature photography is a genre that involves patience, art, and science. There’s one thing all nature photographers have in common: the ability to capture the world around them in ways we may not see with our own eyes.

We couldn’t talk about nature photography without mentioning the grandfather of landscape photography, Ansel Adams. He has left a legacy for all contemporary nature photographers to combine his passion for capturing the natural world and conserving our environment. This is why nature photography is not only a beautiful art. It creates a lasting impression to motivate us all to take better care of our planet.

Following in Ansel Adams’ footsteps, these contemporary photographers will encourage you to grab your cameras and start wandering outside.

Image via rybarmarekk.

One of our Shutterstock contributors, Marek Rybar, travels the world while capturing it in its natural beauty. Originally from Czech Republic, Marek’s style combines both travel and nature photography.

With aerial views of the Icelandic glaciers, portraits of Atlantic Puffins, and breathtaking views of the Northern lights, he inspires us all to start planning our next adventure.

Image via rybarmarekk.

2. Ami Vitale @amivitale

Image via @amivitale.

Ami has carried on a torch from previous photographers who’ve inspired us to protect nature. Her photography captures wildlife around the world, so it makes sense for her to be a National Geographic photographer.

You can feel her immense passion for the natural world and all its inhabitants, once you scroll through her Instagram feed. Not only do her subjects of rhinos, forests, and leopards draw you in, but her use of light and composition will blow you away.

Image via @amivitale.

3. Art Wolfe @artwolfe

Image via @artwolfe.

Art Wolfe is a renowned wildlife and nature photographer with subjects such as whale sharks in Mexico and colorful compositions of forests in the United States. Art uses both an artistic and journalistic approach to his photography.

His Instagram is filled with snapshots of international adventures, splendid landscapes, and wildlife in its natural habitat. Not only is he worth a follow for his inspirational content, but you can also get an inside look at his techniques through frequent live workshops.

Image via @artwolfe.

4. Craig P Burrows @cpburrowsphoto

Image via @cpburrowsphoto.

A California-based photographer, Craig P. Burrows has a unique approach to capturing botanical elements. He combines his skills of macro photography to create surreal, colorful images of plants.

This fascination with nature is clearly represented in his works of art. He creates his images with infrared and ultraviolet lighting for a luminescent, glow-in-the dark effect.

His Instagram feed is filled with stunning photos of glowing flowers, leaves, and seeds that feels like you stepped into a dream-like fantasy world.

Image via @cpburrowsphoto.

5. Kurit Afshen @kuritos

Another incredible Shutterstock contributor, Kurit Afshen is an Indonesia-based photographer whose collection is filled with colorful images of reptiles. He specializes in macro photography, which creates an up-close point of view of these rare animals.

His photography captures reptiles in unique states—like a butterfly landing on a frog or a chameleon camouflaging with its vibrant surroundings.

6. Jennifer Adler @jmadler

Image via @jmadler.

Underwater photojournalist, Jennifer Adler, creates stunning scenes from below. Her Instagram feed is filled with gorgeous underwater captures, along with tons of behind-the-scenes content.

The process behind her photos is especially interesting. She shares her journeys, traveling with special equipment used in her specialized genre of underwater photography.

You can follow along Jennifer’s adventures as she travels the world to document science and conservation for The Nature Conservancy, National Geographic, and more.

Image via @jmadler.

7. Alan Shapiro @alanshapiro515

Image via @alanshapiro515.

Alan Shapiro’s journey to photography happened as a second career. His Instagram feed is proof that he has an immense love for his technique of capturing flowers, birds, and other subjects of our natural world.

He captures up-close images, giving us a fresh perspective on plants we may come across often. Alan’s work and Instagram feed inspires us all to get outside and look more closely at the beautiful details of our natural surroundings.

Image via @alanshapiro515.

8. Ondrej Prosicky @ondrejprosicky

International award-winning wildlife photographer and Shutterstock contributor Ondrej Prosicky has a stunning collection of animal photos from around the globe.

His subjects cover everything—hummingbirds in Ecuador, elephants in Uganda, owls in Czech Republic. The sharp nature of his aesthetic makes you feel like you’re right there beside these magnificent creatures.

9. Sarah H. Alsayegh @sarah_alsayegh

Image via @sarah_alsayegh.

As a Kuwaiti-Arab photographer and storm chaser, Sarah H. Alsayegh’s work is full of thrills, adventure, and adrenaline. She captures brilliant landscape images during storms.

Whether she’s photographing still landscapes in Iceland or chasing storms throughout Texas, her Instagram content is gorgeous and exhilarating. Her courage to capture and share these chaotic happenings in nature is admirable.

Her Instagram feed will keep you in awe of the contrast between peaceful landscapes and stormy scenes.

Image via @sarah_alsayegh.

10. Sophie Carr @sophiecarrphotography

Image via @sophiecarrphotography.

If you’ve wanted to experience the wonder of Icelandic nature, Sophie Carr’s Instagram is a must-follow. Based in London, she specializes in photographing the wild landscape and nature of Iceland. She calls Iceland her second home, and travels there twice a year.

Her work translates her passion for this beautiful country of natural elements. Her feed is filled with some of Iceland’s finest volcanoes and glaciers . . . and even the Northern lights.

Image via sophiecarrphotography.

Cover image via Kurit afshen.