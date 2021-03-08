Share this: Facebook

Learn more about natural dye colors and how to incorporate the natural dye trend into your next photoshoot.

Natural dyes—which are derived from plant-based sources—offer photographers a way to get creative with color using everyday ingredients. Plus, natural dyes are a safe and sustainable alternative to the harmful effects of chemical and synthetic dyes, the second-largest polluter of the Earth’s waterways after agricultural pollution.

Like our obsession with tie-dye, natural dyes are an easy, at-home, DIY activity. Through natural dyeing, you can learn how to create unique shades, hues, and patterns that can help shape your creative vision and bring a distinct, yet cohesive, visual narrative to your project.

Let’s take a look . . .

Natural Dyes: A Color Guide

Plant-based dyes offer a surprising range of colors to choose from. Image via Inthemood.

There’s no better color palette than nature. Using natural dyes gets us one step closer to mimicking the colors we see around us everyday. When blended and mixed with water (and in some cases, a mordant or fixative) common ingredients—like beets and avocados—turn into vibrant dyes that offer a spectacular range of color, all while leaving the Earth unharmed.

The colors that we can draw from food is nothing short of amazing. What’s especially unique about natural dyes—besides their eco-friendly advantage—is how many shades they produce. One ingredient may produce three or four different variations of its color. This largely depends on the process (how long you dye something, for example), plus the fiber or textile in which the dye interacts.

Purple and Pink

The dusty-rose hue of avocado. Image via Albina Bugarcheva.

Pastel purple, soft muted peach, and bubblegum pink are all colors you can coax forth using avocados and beets. Avocado pits and skins are perhaps the best-known example of natural dye, and they leave behind a beautiful dusty rose hue—a perfect springtime color that nods to the season’s soft, delicate pinks and peaches. Beets, hibiscus petals, and cherries (if you can spare them) offer up vibrant pinks and purples, two colors we associate with the last blush of summer.

Blue

Gray-blue tie-dye technique. Image via P-fotography.

Blue is a color that’s famously known for being hard to replicate using natural dyes. Indigo is the best known example of blue dye, something seen in everything from denim to shibori dyeing. (Indigo’s use as a natural dye even goes as far back as the Middle Ages.) However, indigo can be expensive to use. Luckily, dried black beans (a common pantry staple) can also produce a spectrum of blue color, from gray-blue to lavender to the blue-green color we’re calling Tidewater Green, one of the colors to watch this year.

Red

Create beautiful berry hues with pomegranate or red sumac berries. Image via Benjamas_Photovec.

Red is another tough color to achieve through natural dyes. But, sources like red sumac berries or the skin of the pomegranate fruit all offer reddish hues, from clay to juicy berry tones.

Yellow and Orange

A natural spice, turmeric creates an lovely earthy hue. Image via Natthapol Siridech.

Yellow and orange are some of the easiest colors to achieve with natural dyes. For starters, there’s a lot of easily available sources that can make these two colors—such as turmeric, which lends a beautiful, rich ochre color, or yellow onion skins, which impart a pale yellow-brown shade. Soft lemonade tones are naturally provided by lemon peels. Dyer’s chamomile (named because it makes such a wonderful dye) is a cheerful flower that blooms in August and September, leaving behind a buttery soft yellow. Try experimenting with natural yellow dyes to achieve Fortuna Gold, another of our 2021 color trends.

Green

Use everyday produce to create a natural green dye. Image via BAUL GIL.

Green is the color of nature, of renewal, and rebirth. A lovely springtime shade, create green at home using everyday produce like spinach, artichoke, mint, and nettle. These plants produce varying hues from deep and earthy khaki to soft celery to avocado green.

Brown

In addition to creating beautiful creams and browns, tea and coffee are convenient for beginner dyers to obtain. Image via Mockup Cloud.

The same reason that makes coffee stains hard to remove from clothes is the same reason why it’s ideal as a natural dye. Hot brewed coffee, coffee grounds, or instant coffee crystals, as well as tea bags, can impart a beautiful range of brown hues, from oatmeal to tan to caramel to perhaps even this year’s coveted earth-toned hue, Set Sail Champagne.

Use Natural Dyes in Your Next Shoot

Color is a wide-ranging inspiration that you can use in many ways—you don’t need to actually dye something to incorporate this trend into your work. Here are five ways natural dyes can inspire your next project.

1. Tie-Dye

Tie-dye is on the comeback, with a variety of color combos to delight. Image via Irma Kallas.

From counterculture to mainstream, tie-dye is making a big comeback as one of our creative trends to watch in 2021. Forget the harmful chemical dyes and get to work tie-dyeing your own pieces with the natural dyes mentioned above.

2. Natural Dye-Inspired Props

Inspire your customers by documenting the process. Image via Inthemood.

Look for props that offer similar shades to those you’d find in well-known natural dyes (think avocado pink). Or, photograph the tools, ingredients, and process of natural dyeing at home. As the natural dye trend picks up steam, customers will be looking for this type of imagery to show their audiences.

3. Monochromatic Styling

A springy monochrome with soft natural hues. Image via TabitaZn.

When styling your shoot, play around with natural dye-inspired colors, whether that’s Indigo blue or celery green, to build a cohesive and vibrant color story throughout your project. Use the multi-hue range that natural dyes offer to create a monochromatic look to your images.

4. Create Your Own Backdrop

Texture your background with a DIY tie-dye backdrop. Image via 4SMedia.

Dye a large-scale piece of fabric to use as your next photo backdrop. Natural dyeing is one way you can create backdrops that are both affordable and unique. Because natural dyeing is an organic process, the coverage of a large piece of fabric can vary, often giving your backdrop a more textured feel in the process.

5. Location

While you’re there, capture the location’s beauty with a few quick photos. Image via LenaProkopenko.

A field of dyer’s chamomile is not only where you might source the yellow for your next natural dye project. It also makes for a stunning location in and of itself. What better way to be inspired by natural dyes than going to the source of one?

Cover image via Natthapol Siridech.

