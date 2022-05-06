How to Capture the Culture and Chaos of Summer Music Festivals

Jessica is a designer and photographer from Los Angeles, now based in Berlin, Germany. She is passionate about teaching creative entrepreneurs how to brand and design their online brands. website: jessicasafko.com twitter / instagram: @jessicasafko

After a long hiatus, festival season is officially back in action! Here’s how to capture the energy of music festivals as a photographer.

The time has come where thousands of people are back to gathering around massive stages, epic art installations, and attending thrilling post-festival parties. The long pause has only increased the level of excitement for everyone to make 2022 the best festival season yet.

This makes getting back into the swings of things and photographing these festivals extra special.

Capture everything from small to large details at your next music festival shoot. Images via Master1305, hurricanehank, and Rawpixel.com.

Whether you’re a festival first-timer or not, it’s no secret that there’s an equal amount of fun and madness to experience. Capturing the culture and chaos of any festival takes a skill set beyond basic event photography.

In addition to the unforeseeable elements of photographing typical events, festivals come with unpredictable weather, multiple shows at the same time, and the mayhem of big crowds.

There will be tons of incredible photo opportunities whether you’re a content creator, photographer, or simply wanting to snap some fun photos for your own memories. Festival photography is a balance between capturing authentic moments, while planning ahead to find the most ideal photo opportunities.

There’s both an art and a science to getting spectacular photos that will convey the magic that happens at any of these festivals.

Here are our tips for capturing all the culture and madness of any festival this season.

Get a Media Pass

Before you head into any festival, it’s important to note that some music festivals do not allow professional cameras or gear. Others have size limitations, so it’s essential to check ahead of time if you need a media pass when planning to take photos.

Every festival is different, so be sure to check with each website for specific information about this. For the most part, you can only obtain a media pass if you have a photo assignment for a publication or media outlet.

It’s important to get this lined up months in advance in order to obtain a media pass for most festivals.

Image via salajean.

Lastly, not only does a media pass allow you to bring your equipment into the venue, but it can also offer you access to the photo pit where you can get up-close shots of various musical acts happening all weekend.

Pack Your Essential Photography Gear

As with any type of photography, there’s no set list of must-have equipment to bring. Every photographer has their own preferences and gear uniquely available to them.

That said, there are certain types of camera bodies, lenses, and other miscellaneous items to keep on hand. The most obvious: spare batteries, chargers, large memory cards, and a secure bag to keep all of it safe. If convenient, you may want to bring a tripod, as well.

Cameras

It goes without saying that a camera with a good battery life is key to long shooting days. You’ll most likely not be able to use a flash all the time, so low-light ISO capabilities are important. Your subjects will also be moving quickly in musical performances, so you’ll also need a strong auto-focus feature.

As mentioned previously, it depends on your own preferences, but here are a few of the most recommended cameras for festival photography: Sony A7 III, Canon EOS Mark IV, Nikon Z7, and Canon EOS R5.

Also, depending on how much you’re shooting, a second camera can be efficient when needing to switch between various lenses quickly.

Lenses

There are a few lenses to add to your toolkit for any festival. Starting out, it’s best to bring a mid-range zoom lens, telephoto lens, portrait lens, and a wide-angle lens.

Depending on what type of content you’re shooting, you may end up using your mid-range zoom lens the most, as it’s the most versatile.

Since there will be a variety of low-light environments, it’s essential that you have a lens with a wide aperture.

Step Stool

If you’ve been to any other large concerts or musical performances, you’ve seen photographers using step stools to get overhead shots. This is useful to get a view of the atmosphere at a festival, so a stool is a must-have piece of gear to bring along.

Plan Ahead with a Shot List

Now that you have an idea of what gear to prepare, you can start creating a detailed plan and checklist. Having this kind of shot list is ideal for staying focused on what type of content you want to capture.

Whether you have a photo assignment or you’re creating content for yourself, this will guide you to capture everything you need. Think about all the shots you want to get from the overall atmosphere, whether that’s up-close festival style or intimate crowd reactions.

Images via Oen Michael, Zamrznuti tonovi, Monkey Business Images, deniska_ua, Will Howe, and sirtravelalot.

Keep this list handy in your phone or somewhere close by, so you can reference it throughout the weekend. It’s easy to get caught up in the moment and miss out on what you meant to capture.

Having a shot list helps you to stick to a plan of action with your content creation. Creating this shot list can also help you plan out where you need to be and how to get there, especially if you’re working multiple stages.

Take Advantage of the Photo Pit

At most musical festivals, there’s a dedicated space for photographers to get their shots during each musical performance. This is usually a space between the stage and the first row of the crowd. Think of the photography pit as a place of teamwork and collaboration. You’ll fit in well.

It’s certain that most of these spaces will be crowded, so it’s essential to practice courtesy and respect towards your fellow photographers here. Be mindful of the flow of other shooters, so you don’t mess up their shots and, in return, they will do the same for you.

Once you get your shots, it’s important to move to the side or back of the pit to allow others to take their turn.

Pace Yourself

If you’ve ever been to a festival as a photographer or attendee, you know that days and nights can be long. There will be no shortage of incredible photo opportunities around every corner, so it’s ideal to pace yourself from the beginning.

Not only is this essential for your shooting stamina, but it’s always important to think in terms of conserving your storage space.

Keep in mind that your photos will need post-editing time. Slow and steady shooting results in the best photos and the most efficient editing afterwards. Also, always be sure to get some downtime when you can.

Focus on Intimate Moments

It can be easy to focus on the bigger picture elements of all festivals, but there’s beauty in the details. The small details can be anything from delicious culinary creations to people’s up-close reactions to what’s happening all around them.

Focusing on the more intimate moments gives your audience a personal view into the festival experience.

Images via gpointstudio, Tinxi, gpointstudio, and Zamrznuti tonovi.

Most importantly, people are what bring the charm and culture to any festival, so it’s key to allow yourself time to capture them in various ways. Switch out your lens to something ideal for portraits. Be open to capturing individuals that grabs your attention with their unique fashion and enthusiastic expressions.

In the end, most festival photographers take hundreds of photos, so don’t be afraid to capture whatever sparks your interest. You can always edit down and select your favorites.

The beauty of festival photography is that you can plan ahead, but there will always be spontaneous moments that create the most compelling photos.

Always allow room to go with the flow and see where the magic unfolds throughout your festival weekend.

Cover image via Leszek Glasner.