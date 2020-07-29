Share this: Facebook

Educational publishing has been adapting to support the needs of a modern classroom. See how MPS digiRights is streamlining publisher workflows while supporting the need for inclusive, and culturally-sensitive visuals.

Inclusive learning environments cultivate interpersonal growth and maximize learning outcomes for all students regardless of their gender, race, cultural background, disability, religious affiliation, or other identity characteristics.

Using inclusive visuals in educational content can achieve a few important goals:

Improve engagement, comprehension, and retention of information

Accommodate students who have text-related learning disabilities

Provide visual cues that support a comfortable learning environment

However, managing image programs and licensing in educational publishing involves many moving parts including budget, schedules, image research and approvals, license negotiations, rights data updates, page reviews and more. Outdated or inefficient workflows add an additional challenge, making it more difficult to deliver educational material that reflects diverse backgrounds despite the best of intentions.

To help educational publishers modernize and streamline complicated workflows to provide effective and inclusive materials, MPS digiRights launched a new Shutterstock integration in June, 2020. This integration is part of the digiRights Lightbox solution. Here is what the integration entails.

One-stop solution for image research

Once a user locates the project in the digiRights platform, they can search the entire Shutterstock library of over 320 million high-quality images, vectors, and illustrations. This integration puts creative content produced by over 1 million contributors across 100 countries at the fingertips of publishers.

However, the size of a library can present a unique problem around content search. After all, it’s frustrating and time-consuming to sift through millions of image options to find the perfect one. To help speed up the search process, digiRights allows users to filter by image type and image ID if the user has a particular image in mind.

With research support and a diverse, high-quality image library, the Shutterstock integration within digiRights helps publishers surface the perfect image faster so they can produce inclusive educational content at scale.

Simplified collaboration

Once image options are provided in the asset record, digiRights also works as a collaborative platform to streamline the approval process.

In the image research step, approvers can review images by expanding the thumbnail, exporting to PDF, or as a Gallery View, and highlight images to preview on pages before officially approving an image to proceed to licensing. Users can easily communicate the rationale behind image choices with additional teams or clients or request additional research by using the Notes box provided.

When the approval team is happy with an image choice, they can easily approve the image and move the project onto the next stage of the publishing process. This, along with communication happening directly in the asset record, reduces the number of meetings and emails over image selection.

Additionally, digiRights allows publishers to set different levels of access for different teams so only users with approval-level access can make official image selections. This ensures a robust review process that is both comprehensive and easy to manage.

Reliable image tracking

Image by Thampitakkull Jakkree

As a product under the MPS umbrella, digiRights benefits from MPS’ years of experience in the Rights Management Systems space. In addition to streamlined image research and collaboration capabilities, digiRights can be fully integrated with a publisher’s in-house data management system to seamlessly transfer rights data for each asset.

To further enrich the tracking capabilities within digiRights, the Shutterstock integration syncs metadata attached to each image. The metadata includes image type, license type, size, color, and keyword descriptions including gender, age, disability status, and ethnicity of models featured in each image.

With full image details in hand, publishers can easily pull reports and see an overview of the types of images used within a particular project assess and make informed decisions for a well-rounded and inclusive image program.

Want to learn more?

For additional information about rights management technology in educational publishing, check out this 3-part series from MPS. If you’d like to learn more about the integration, please let us know.

Featured image by Ondrej Prosicky