6 Mother’s Day Marketing Ideas to Honor Moms in Your Community

For small businesses, Mother’s Day is an opportunity to connect with a huge swath of valuable customers—moms. It’s a chance to let them know that you recognize their massive contributions to society and celebrate them for all that they do.

To help you prep for the occasion, we put together a list of marketing ideas to honor moms on this special day. Check out the creative examples below.

While you’re at it, make a note to buy a card for the moms in your own life (or, better yet, make one using PicMonkey by Shutterstock).

1. Offer a Mother’s Day Discount

The most direct way to honor moms on Mother’s Day is to run a sale on your own products or services. This could mean bundling items at a discount or slashing costs on particularly mom-friendly offerings.

Keep in mind that your promotion doesn’t have to be aimed at gift-givers—it can target moms themselves, encouraging them to take this opportunity to self-indulge (because, after all, they deserve it).

A simple, straightforward layout complete with a beautiful image or stylish graphic goes a long way. What’s more, you can easily whip up a pro-level version using design app PicMonkey.

Make this customizable PicMonkey Instagram template your own. Include language like “treat yourself” to make it clear you’re speaking directly to moms.

Just visit the site, click Create new > Templates, and enter “sale” into the search field. Select from dozens of templates for Instagram, Facebook, and more—all of which can be customized for color, fonts, images, etc.

Have fun with the copy in this clever, minimalist template from PicMonkey.

If you’re feeling really ambitious, select Create new > Blank canvas, and start a design of your own from scratch. In either case, you’ll be able to work with millions of Shutterstock photos and graphics.

2. Highlight the Moms in Your Company

Mother’s Day is an emotional event, meant to honor the people who gave us life, nurtured us, and cared for our well-being as we developed into the humans we are today.

Tap into that emotion by sharing photos, videos, and anecdotes of real moms (as opposed to models) via Instagram Stories.

Turn to PicMonkey for stunning Instagram Story design templates. Click on Create new > Templates, and enter “Instagram Story.”

One obvious way to shout-out real moms is by introducing and honoring the mothers who work within your company. Invite them to share a bit about what motherhood means to them via a grassroots social media campaign.

Have your followers swipe up for a sale or gift guide (see below).

3. Host a Mother’s Day Event

What better way to honor your community than to give moms some refreshments, swag, and a little break from the day-to-day?

If you have a brick and mortar location, consider hosting a Mother’s Day event. Even if you don’t, you can pull together a virtual gathering.

Customize this event poster template from PicMonkey.

4. Offer a Promotional Freebie

Who doesn’t love free stuff? Try offering a free gift-with-purchase to thank the moms in your customer base.

Using Instagram Stories makes your promotion easy to interact with, and since Stories are temporary by nature, they will require less maintenance once the promo is over.

Try a layout that’s minimal but evocative, to help it stand out from the feed.

This template was created using a blank canvas in PicMonkey. Simply click on Create new > Blank Canvas, and choose the Instagram story template.

5. Create a Useful Gift Guide

A lot of people clamor for ideas in the days leading up to Mother’s Day, whether it’s because they’re busy, they forgot the holiday (gasp), or they’re just not good at shopping.

Customize this template from PicMonkey.

Become a trusted source of inspiration by putting together legit shopping recommendations, including, of course, your own goods and services.

6. Give Back

We’ve gone over how to give back to the mothers in your customer base, with discounts and promos they can take advantage of—but how about making a donation to an organization or charity that helps moms on a national or global scale, and represents your brand values?

After all, what better way to honor the mothers in your midst than by paying forward the same sense of care and warmth they imparted to you?

Happy Mother’s Day.

