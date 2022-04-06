Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

How to Reach Millennial Pet Owners, as Told By a Millennial Pet Owner
How to Reach Millennial Pet Owners, As Told By A Millennial Pet Owner
Business

How to Reach Millennial Pet Owners, as Told By a Millennial Pet Owner

By on

We may not own homes, but we certainly own pets. Here’s how brands can appeal to the massive market of millennial pet owners.

Woman hugging her greyhound dog
Image via encierro.

I often tell my senior-aged greyhound, “You’re the only thing helping me keep it all together, Wrigley.”

I’ve expressed this sentiment to her countless times over the last two years, as we’ve gone through the pandemic together. I’ve watched her age from a young rescue dog to an old lady, right before my eyes. She’s been there for me as I’ve moved, taken care of sick parents, and handled the curve-balls that life threw me in my twenties. Usually, she sighs in response. On occasion, she rolls her eyes at me, her white lashes and brows rise and fall as if to say, “Sure, mom.”

Everything about our relationship feels as though she’s my child. As it turns out, that’s a very millennial thing. After all, millennials online are saying, “Plants are the new pets . . . and pets are the new kids.” I fall smack in the middle of the millennial generation and for me, my dog doesn’t just feel like my child. My dog is my child.

There’s a very special bond between millennials and our pets. Despite being (as I like to call us) “The Most Hated Generation of All Time,” our tastes in pet ownership are driving the industry. In fact, millennials are the largest pet-owning cohort of Americans. Over half of us are estimated to have dogs.

Man in suit taking a selfie with his white lab
You got the suit, I got the coat. Looking goooood. Image via Eugenio Marongiu

Love it or hate it, connecting with millennials is becoming increasingly important. We have money to spend, and for those of us who own pets, a portion of it is going toward them.

Here’s a look at creative approaches that connect with millennial pet owners.

Illustration of a pink weenie dog
Image via lyeyee.

Show an Emotional Connection

Illustration of cat sitting on antidepressant bottle
Image via BadBrother.

For tens of thousands of years, humans have been in the company of domesticated animals. A few extra-special species—hey, dogs and cats!—were domesticated for companionship. Our earliest ancestors held deep connections with their pets, just as we do today.

As a generation, millennials tend to feel an especially deep connection to their animal companions. In fact, seven in ten millennials own a pet, according to a recent TD Ameritrade study, and the majority of us consider our animals to be our “fur babies.” In addition to dogs and cats, of course, millennials also tend to own birds, rabbits, reptiles, and fish.

If you’re marketing with a millennial audience in mind, we suggest showing this deep connection to animals through your choices in photography. Look for photos of people cuddling up with their cats. Use pictures of dogs enjoying a special treat. Feature rabbits snuggled up in warm blankets or beds.

Woman sitting on rug next to her Blue Russian cat working
Beautiful brown bunny swaddled in a blanket
Woman snuggling with her dog on the beach
Parrot sitting on young woman's shoulder
Tabby cat cuddling in his person's beard
Woman giving her dog treats in the kitchen while baking goodies

Yep, I deserve this. Pamper me! Images via Lia Koltyrina, Lewis McGregor, Mlle Sonyah, Veera, Veera, and Rasulov.

This deep emotional connection with our pets carries over into how we spend our time, and ultimately, our money. Highly relatable, emotional imagery grabs attention and keeps it.

Illustration of a pampered dog
Images via Bibadash and lyeyee.

Pet Pampering Is Big

Taking good care of a pet is a top priority for any dog-mom or cat-dad. This especially rings true for younger generations. Many of us are spending our money on pet pampering—grooming trips, special treats and toys, even experiences for our pets.

Millennials tend to be obsessed with self-care, and this obsession extends to our pets. Connect with your millennial audience by showcasing photos of pet pampering in action.

For example, your pictures could contain:

  • Fish swimming in extravagant tanks
  • Dogs and cats getting groomed at the spa
  • A pet sprawled out in bed . . . either their own or their human’s. 
Extravagant fish tank
Dalmation laying in bed with sunglasses on
Baby bunny taking bubble bath in blue bowl
Snake nestled in cozy tank
Siamese cat receiving a massage
Tiny dog with a head wrap on spa day
Bulldog wrapped in yellow towel after a bath

Dog hangovers are for real. So are pet spas. Image via Andrey_Nikitin, RavenaJuly, Ligfo, Photohobbiest, Ekaterina Kuzovkova, WildStrawberry, and Vershinin89.

Illustration of dogs surrounded by infographics
Images via lyeyee and Omnart.

Consider Good Social Content

After countless arguments, Millennials and Zoomers can agree on one thing. They post their pets on social media—and they’re willing to spend money on it. 

Up to 40% of Millennial and Gen Z pet owners spend money on their pets for social media posts. This means that younger generations purchase special accessories, toys, costumes, and clothing to feature on Instagram and TikTok

Guinea pig with a flower crown on her head
Top-down view of labrador and two cats around a birthday cat held by their human
A dog wearing a colorful sequined hat celebrates at a carnival
Two Pomeranian Spitz dogs lying on the grass together wrapped in a pride flag
Domestic budgie parrot sitting with his toy friend

Flower crowns aren’t just for Coachella. And birthday cakes aren’t just for humans . . . hint hint. Images via otsphoto, Chendongshan, lazyllama, EugeneEdge, and Vyaseleva Elena.

If you’re wanting to catch the eyes of young pet owners, consider including flashy pet outfits and accessories in your photography. They just might catch some clicks, too.

Dalmation with pet supplies surrounding him
Images via Bibadash and lyeyee.

Millennials Want Healthy Pets

The pandemic gave us more time at home with our pets. It also inspired many millennials to adopt or foster animals, as adoption rates skyrocketed in the spring of 2020. With these adoptions came the prioritization of veterinary care, high-quality food, and healthy habits.

Marketers can lean into this lifestyle by featuring photos of young pet owners exercising with their dogs, taking animals to the vet for annual checkups, or feeding pets a healthy diet.

Orange snake coiled around human hand
Human feeding lizard on table
Human holding bowl with food for his cat
Happy young woman in wheelchair holding her bunny rabbit
Closeup of horse being groomed by her human
Yellow cockatiel eating out of human hand

We’re proactive in providing a healthy lifestyle for our animal companions. Images via Vagengeim, Artem Sokolov, Jaromir Chalabala, belushi, Arman Novic, and Nipa Noymol.

Illustration of black dog surrounded by flowers
Images via lyeyee and Ardea-studio.

Embrace Our Work-Life Balance

It’s absolutely the case that millennials work to live. A healthy work-life balance isn’t just something younger generations strive for. It’s critically important. Accommodating our pets within our lifestyles, and proactively keeping them happy, is part of that work-life balance.

Woman holds her dog while sitting on the floor
Closeup of a woman and her cat sleeping together
Woman and dog sitting together enjoying the mountain view
Man and cat working at the office together in front of laptop
Couple on a roadtrip with the dog sitting between them in the front seat
Woman in a yoga pose with her pug standing on her back
Pomeranian sitting in a stroller on the sidewalk
Man with his bunny cuddled inside his coat
Dog laying in bed staring sleepily at the camera
Person taking a picture of their pug with a birthday hat on
Bride and groom cuddling their ginger cat
Man feeding his dog a snack while taking brunch on the patio

Some of us live to serve our fur babies. Images via evrymmnt, Vergani Fotografia, Sara Borbala Balogh, YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV, Vane Nunes, 220 Selfmade studio, Ekachai prasertkaew, Yanya, Anna Hoychuk, Tanya Dol, Maksim Denisenko, and Egrigorovich.

Embracing a “life-first” approach to campaign photography will likely catch the eye of any millennial. Including a dog, cat, or rabbit (who is also living its best life), might make for your most successful campaign yet.

Cover image via Rawpixel.com.

Business Marketing
