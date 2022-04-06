How to Reach Millennial Pet Owners, as Told By a Millennial Pet Owner

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

We may not own homes, but we certainly own pets. Here’s how brands can appeal to the massive market of millennial pet owners.

I often tell my senior-aged greyhound, “You’re the only thing helping me keep it all together, Wrigley.”

I’ve expressed this sentiment to her countless times over the last two years, as we’ve gone through the pandemic together. I’ve watched her age from a young rescue dog to an old lady, right before my eyes. She’s been there for me as I’ve moved, taken care of sick parents, and handled the curve-balls that life threw me in my twenties. Usually, she sighs in response. On occasion, she rolls her eyes at me, her white lashes and brows rise and fall as if to say, “Sure, mom.”

Everything about our relationship feels as though she’s my child. As it turns out, that’s a very millennial thing. After all, millennials online are saying, “Plants are the new pets . . . and pets are the new kids.” I fall smack in the middle of the millennial generation and for me, my dog doesn’t just feel like my child. My dog is my child.

There’s a very special bond between millennials and our pets. Despite being (as I like to call us) “The Most Hated Generation of All Time,” our tastes in pet ownership are driving the industry. In fact, millennials are the largest pet-owning cohort of Americans. Over half of us are estimated to have dogs.

Love it or hate it, connecting with millennials is becoming increasingly important. We have money to spend, and for those of us who own pets, a portion of it is going toward them.

Here’s a look at creative approaches that connect with millennial pet owners.

Show an Emotional Connection

For tens of thousands of years, humans have been in the company of domesticated animals. A few extra-special species—hey, dogs and cats!—were domesticated for companionship. Our earliest ancestors held deep connections with their pets, just as we do today.

As a generation, millennials tend to feel an especially deep connection to their animal companions. In fact, seven in ten millennials own a pet, according to a recent TD Ameritrade study, and the majority of us consider our animals to be our “fur babies.” In addition to dogs and cats, of course, millennials also tend to own birds, rabbits, reptiles, and fish.

If you’re marketing with a millennial audience in mind, we suggest showing this deep connection to animals through your choices in photography. Look for photos of people cuddling up with their cats. Use pictures of dogs enjoying a special treat. Feature rabbits snuggled up in warm blankets or beds.

This deep emotional connection with our pets carries over into how we spend our time, and ultimately, our money. Highly relatable, emotional imagery grabs attention and keeps it.

Pet Pampering Is Big

Taking good care of a pet is a top priority for any dog-mom or cat-dad. This especially rings true for younger generations. Many of us are spending our money on pet pampering—grooming trips, special treats and toys, even experiences for our pets.

Millennials tend to be obsessed with self-care, and this obsession extends to our pets. Connect with your millennial audience by showcasing photos of pet pampering in action.

For example, your pictures could contain:

Fish swimming in extravagant tanks

Dogs and cats getting groomed at the spa

A pet sprawled out in bed . . . either their own or their human’s.

Consider Good Social Content

After countless arguments, Millennials and Zoomers can agree on one thing. They post their pets on social media—and they’re willing to spend money on it.

Up to 40% of Millennial and Gen Z pet owners spend money on their pets for social media posts. This means that younger generations purchase special accessories, toys, costumes, and clothing to feature on Instagram and TikTok.

If you’re wanting to catch the eyes of young pet owners, consider including flashy pet outfits and accessories in your photography. They just might catch some clicks, too.

Millennials Want Healthy Pets

The pandemic gave us more time at home with our pets. It also inspired many millennials to adopt or foster animals, as adoption rates skyrocketed in the spring of 2020. With these adoptions came the prioritization of veterinary care, high-quality food, and healthy habits.

Marketers can lean into this lifestyle by featuring photos of young pet owners exercising with their dogs, taking animals to the vet for annual checkups, or feeding pets a healthy diet.

Embrace Our Work-Life Balance

It’s absolutely the case that millennials work to live. A healthy work-life balance isn’t just something younger generations strive for. It’s critically important. Accommodating our pets within our lifestyles, and proactively keeping them happy, is part of that work-life balance.

Embracing a “life-first” approach to campaign photography will likely catch the eye of any millennial. Including a dog, cat, or rabbit (who is also living its best life), might make for your most successful campaign yet.

