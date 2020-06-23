Share this: Facebook

Explore the micro-weddings trend with insight from seven talented wedding photographers as they share their favorite images from small, intimate ceremonies.

According to The Knot 2019 Real Weddings Study, the average guest count at weddings has decreased over the last year, while the average cost per guest has gone up. The Knot isn’t the only platform talking about micro-weddings — one of their leading trends for 2020 — as publications ranging from Real Simple to The New York Times have reported on the growing movement towards smaller, more intimate nuptials.

What are Micro-Weddings?

Micro-weddings are ceremonies with around twenty to fifty (or fewer) close friends and family members in attendance. Unlike elopements, they come with all the trappings of a traditional wedding, including the perfect venue, but everything takes place on a smaller scale.

Micro-weddings are for intimate gatherings with friends and families. Image by MarijaKerekes

“It is interesting that almost all of my weddings within the last year have been ‘micro-weddings,’” French photographer Adrian Hancu tells us. “More couples these days prefer to find a ‘secret’ or unique space where they can be with their families and a few close friends, rather than planning an ultra-big event with 200 people or more. In the current context, this trend could become an industry standard for several regions in Europe and beyond.”

Micro-Weddings During Covid-19

He’s right. In the last few months, as we contend with a global pandemic, more and more couples are choosing to forgo the giant guest list for something more intimate. Wedding planners and vendors in the United States have rolled out new micro-wedding packages to help couples make their days unforgettable, even under challenging circumstances. And, even after restrictions lift, we might continue to see a rise in these smaller gatherings.

We asked seven inspiring wedding photographers, working across the world — in Chile, Portugal, France, the Netherlands, Ukraine, the Philippines, Thailand, and beyond — to discuss some of the smaller weddings they’ve chronicled throughout the years. Along the way, they also shared their best tips for capturing photos your clients will cherish for decades to come.

What’s the Story Behind this Moment?

Having a game plan, even with smaller weddings, is essential in foreseeing the best shots for that special day. Image by Leila Cranswick. Gear: Canon 5D MKII camera, Canon 50mm f1.2 USM L series lens. Settings: Exposure 1/1600 sec; f2.2; ISO 640.

Website | Instagram

This wedding was so special for so many reasons. It was my first same-sex wedding shoot, and it took place during a time when gay marriage was years away from being legalized in Australia.

It was also a fusion of Welsh and Fijian-Australian cultures, and it was the union of two very dear friends of mine. It was one of the most emotional weddings I have photographed. There was just a very tight group of friends and family, so the whole experience was that much more memorable and special.

Are small weddings more fun?

Smaller weddings are actually more fun to shoot because you have fewer guests to photograph, meaning you can zero in on quieter, macro moments you see throughout the day. You have more opportunities to experiment and more freedom to be an artist.

Pro Tip: Having a clear game plan in place before the big day can make your job more fun and rewarding. No matter the size of the wedding you are shooting, I strongly recommend working out a thorough shot list with a timeline. This handy list will allow you to capture all the details and moments of the day without feeling rushed.

I also like to do a recce of the ceremony space the day before to get a sense of where I can position myself to get the best coverage without being obtrusive. I find I like to hang out in corners. I’m the quiet observer, just taking in what I see.

What’s the Story Behind this Moment?

Be prepared to taken on additional responsibilities, such as planning and logistics. Image by Kerry and Luis. Gear: Nikon D750 camera, 50mm 1.4 lens. Settings: Exposure 1/320 sec; f2; ISO 800.

Website | Instagram | Twitter

This photo is from an elopement that we photographed in Dubrovnik, Croatia. That particular year, we had taken the summer off to travel through Europe in our camper and hadn’t planned on photographing any weddings.

This couple, Brenda and Van, contacted us to shoot their elopement in Lisbon, but we told them that we wouldn’t be there at that time and explained that we’d be on a trip. They replied that they loved our work and really wanted it to be us to capture their day. They asked where we’d be at the time of their wedding, and they moved their plans to Dubrovnik so as to be able to meet up with us and have us photograph their elopement.

Elopements are perfect for epic photos

This whole experience was such an amazing adventure. Photographing an elopement in such an incredible city, with such a fun and laid-back couple, was a dream. And, we are still friends with Brenda and Van to this day. They have since visited us in Lisbon twice and met our baby girl.

Pro Tip: Photographing smaller weddings is a lot less stressful than covering big, formal celebrations. But, with that sense of informality comes additional responsibility. You end up becoming the couple’s go-to person for planning and logistics, as well as being the wedding photographer.

All of the elopements we have photographed have been foreign couples, many of whom had never visited our home country, Portugal, before. So, an important part of the service we provide is helping with logistics, planning, suggesting other service providers, etc. We do what we can to make their experience easier, and a lot of that work is beyond the scope of “just” photography.

What’s the Story Behind this Moment?

Documentary-style filmmaking is about capturing real life, authentic moments. Image by Julian Wainwright. Gear: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV camera, Sigma 35mm f1.4 lens.

Website | Instagram | Twitter

I work primarily as a destination wedding photographer in Southeast Asia, and this is an image from a small destination wedding in Phuket, Thailand. For portraits, I’m always looking for different ways of showing connection, emotion, and love. I like images that aren’t so obvious, that make the viewer take a moment and wonder what’s happening. I think this image achieves that.

Pro Tip: 2020 is a tough year for photographers. Most wedding photographers will be seeing 90-100% of their weddings canceled or postponed, so my advice is to target small weddings, elopements, and portrait sessions.

Not only will this be the reality for maintaining your business for a while, but shooting small weddings lets you focus on developing your camera skills without the pressures and distractions of a big event.

Destination Wedding Photographers – Try Shooting at Home!

If weddings are totally dead in your area, look at maintaining some personal projects that can diversify your portfolio — practice food, portrait, or product photography. Weddings will come back eventually, and until they do, it’s important to keep your business afloat and your skills sharp.

Great wedding photography is about capturing real, emotional moments. Focusing on capturing authentic moments is much more important than trying to learn camera tricks or using a trendy preset. Strong documentary photography never goes out of style.

What’s the Story Behind this Moment?

With smaller weddings, it’s important to stay focused and know your agenda, at all times. Image by Adrian Hancu. Gear: Nikon D700 camera.

Website 1 | Website 2 | Instagram | Twitter

This was not the biggest firework of the night, nor was this the brightest photo I took, but it stands out in my memory. It was a September evening in Chantilly, France, and at around 2:00 AM, everybody was invited outside. The rain was falling in small drops, as is normal on September nights, when I noticed the tenderness of the groom embracing his wife and both of them enjoying this very special moment. Their moment.

While taking photos, I noticed how the two of them had become one being, looking together into the same future and sharing the same hopes and dreams. This photo is one of my favorites, and being there with them and witnessing this was an honor.

Micro-weddings offer special moments for the bride and groom

The couple had organized this wedding by themselves, for only close family and friends. I remember returning home by train the next day and looking out at the fast-disappearing silhouettes of the cities and villages. I still wanted to see fireworks, if only to relive that special moment with them under the rain.

Pro Tip: My most important tip is to focus. Smaller weddings are much more difficult to capture, in the sense that you don’t have the luxury of missing something. Discuss the schedule with the couple, and memorize everything on the agenda. Plan exactly where you need to be during all those crucial moments. When you’re working in a relatively small space, you won’t get a second chance.

As a photographer, you become a part of the moment in micro-weddings

With small weddings, you become a member of the family for one night. It’s your job to be there for the couple and to stay unobtrusive at the same time. I prefer to go into “incognito mode,” and for that, a fast lens with long focal length, combined with high ISO, will be your friend.

Stay away from flash. You want guests to remember you as “that nice guy, the photographer” not “the flash light guy.” For atmosphere, consider placing several small LED lanterns in the corners, preferably with various color filters. If you shoot mirrorless, use a silent shutter. If you are using a DSLR or film camera, try to plan your moments so that you aren’t making a lot of noticeable noise.

Finally, embrace the event, and be a part of it.

What’s the Story Behind this Moment?

Keep a list of vendors and professional planners to share with the couple. Image by Kate Kultsevych and Oleg Onischuk. Gear: Nikon D750 camera, Sigma 35mm 1.4 Art Lens lens. Settings: Exposure 1/400 sec; f2.5; ISO 200.

Website | Instagram 1 | Instagram 2

This photo was taken one minute before the arrival of a thunderstorm and strong winds. It was a special wedding for me because, despite the rain, thunderstorm, wind, and frequent power outages, the couple enjoyed the day with their loved ones.

Pro Tip: When a couple books a photographer, they often don’t have a full professional team for their wedding, and as a photographer, you can help with that. Build a network of wedding professionals and vendors, and share your references with your clients.

It is extremely important, especially with micro-weddings, that the photographer meets face-to-face with the couple before the wedding. It’s a good opportunity to get acquainted, and it helps to create a relaxed and candid atmosphere during the wedding photo shoot.

Remember to ask them about their must-have shots and their post-processing preferences. Also, don’t forget the family and guests. The couple will want great photos of their loved ones, as well.

What’s the Story Behind this Moment?

Use the smallness of the wedding to your advantage by capturing those fleeting, unique moments. Image by Aaron Joel Santos. Gear: Canon 5D3 camera, 35mm lens.

Website 1 | Website 2 | Website 3 | Instagram

This image is from a wedding I shot a few years back. Both the bride and groom had been married before. They had a small destination wedding in central Vietnam, and it was just a really simple, lovely day.

The weather was nice, everyone was in good spirits, and the entire wedding party just kind of hung out all day, and then had the ceremony that evening. There was no shortage of love on that day, and this image, taken during their vows, just seemed to sum things up nicely.

Pro Tip: At smaller weddings, I think you just naturally become closer to the couple and their guests. I try to use that closeness to capture more intimate moments, and to linger on some shots a bit longer, knowing that most things are happening within my periphery.

I’m drawn to images that look timeless and don’t lean too heavily on current trends and cliches. Nothing really beats a fleeting moment captured in natural light on a 35 or 50mm lens. No bells or whistles, no custom-made filters in post.

What’s the Story Behind this Moment?

For a smoother shoot, get to know the couple prior to the wedding day. Image by Anouschka Rokebrand. Gear: Canon EOS 1-V camera, Canon 50mm f1.2L lens. Settings: f2.8; Fuji 400H film, overexposed by 2 stops.

Website | Instagram | Facebook

This is one of my favorite weddings over the years. While they had a little bit more than twenty guests, it was still a very small wedding. They had thought about getting married in Italy, but for logistical reasons, they stuck to their home country, the Netherlands.

They hoped the weather would be nice enough to have the entire wedding day outside, including dinner at two long tables, just like in Italy. It ended up being a tropical day. I think it was one of the hottest days of the year.

They got their outdoor ceremony and their Italian-style dinner. I couldn’t have been happier for them. They were the sweetest couple to work with, and they even gave me a small gift and gorgeous flowers at the end of the day when I went home.

Pro Tip: Invest time into getting to know your couple. Email them frequently during their planning process to check in. Ask how they are doing and if there’s anything you can help them with. It develops a bond and builds trust, and that will make the wedding day so much smoother for you.

Engagement sessions before micro-weddings

Consider doing an engagement session with them as well. This will help both the couple and yourself. You get to know them and vice versa. They will get a feeling of what it’s like to be photographed by you, and they will end up having beautiful photos they can showcase to everyone before the wedding, which is great marketing.

Another tip is to dress appropriately, especially in smaller weddings when there are fewer people. You will stand out if you aren’t dressed appropriately. I always ask if there’s a color theme and what the dress code is for their guests. If the ceremony is in a church, be sure to always ask if there are any restrictions for the photographer. Even if there aren’t any, move as invisibly and quietly as possible.

Cover image by Stasio04.

