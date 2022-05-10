Data-Backed Ways to Include Metallic Colors in Your Ads

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Shiny and chic, metallics are everywhere. Here’s how to incorporate the most clickable metallic elements into your ad photography.

Remember in 1999, when everything was chrome? The trendy metallic clothing, computers, and CDs signaled the arrival of a new millennium . . . and with the twenty-year fashion cycle, it’s making a comeback today.

Of course, some trends come and go, but metallics are surprisingly eternal. Beyond fashion, colors that look like polished metals are everywhere—automobiles, kitchenware, and buildings we walk by daily.

So, how can you make the most of metallics in your photography?

Shutterstock.AI predicted which metallic photo elements are generating the most clicks right now. By analyzing over a decade of photo and video data, artificial intelligence is able to tell us which specific objects and colors generate the highest click-through rates (CTRs) with audiences at any given time.

Today, we explore which metallic objects are most clickable, and how you can incorporate those objects into your ad campaigns.

Metallics aren’t just emblematic of futuristic fantasy. Let’s explore their diverse world. Images via BLGKV and Jamoo.

Go for Gold over Silver

According to Vogue, yellow gold is back, after a few years of rose gold being the trendiest metal. Data backs this claim up. When looking at classic metallic colors, gold beats silver, in terms of clickability.

While both gold and silver have seen their CTRs rise over the last year, gold comes out on top, with a 91% higher CTR than silver. In fact, gold’s CTR has risen 359% over the last year alone.

Perhaps this is due to a resurgence in Gilded Age interest—and a general misunderstanding of what “Gilded Glamor” means.

Either way, AI is telling us one thing: Silver performs fine, but audiences prefer to click on gold.

The glitz and glam of gold has made a comeback. Images via Photos By Akshay, Mary Doggett, Angelina Egorova, Phil Halfmann, Daniel Fung, Svetlanamiku, 80’s Child, Efetova Anna, and gibleho.

Get Glamorous with Metallic Accessories

One of the first things that come to mind when thinking about metallics is jewelry. We measured the clickability of all types of jewelry and accessories that typically tend to be metallic. Out of all pieces measured, crowns currently have the highest CTR. In fact, their CTR has skyrocketed 12,005% since last year.

Perhaps Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee influenced the crown trend. Images via tomertu, Samoilenko Slava, Phil Halfmann, Svetography, Roman Samborskyi, and popovartem.com.

If all else fails, a splash of metallic paint wins. Images via Pereslavtseva Katerina, Artem Furman, Ironika, and Lia Koltyrina.

If your campaigns require clothing that’s a bit more “everyday,” several other metallic favorites have increased in audience engagement.

For example:

Necklaces and earrings are nearly equally clickable, but earrings edge out necklaces with a 9% higher CTR.

Rings are very clickable right now, perhaps because of 2022’s wedding boom. Their CTR has risen 490% over the last year.

Metallic clothing details have also gone up in clickability. Buckles have seen their CTR rise 40% over the last year. Chains have seen their CTR rise 133% over the same time period.

It’s all about the details. Images via Juan_Algar, Staniela R. Nikolova, apazuhanich, AS photostudio, Zoran Karapancev, Irik Bik, and New Africa.

Make Sure Metallic Props Are Clickable

A few fantastical metallic props stand out as highly engaging . . . and they’re right in line with 2022’s medieval Creative Trend.

Somewhat surprisingly, shields are more clickable than swords. Their CTR is 366% higher than swords. Beyond that, AI tells us that armor has increased 210% in clickability over the last year.

All this means is that, if you want to embrace this year’s fantasy trends, focus your efforts on shiny, protective gear.

Dungeons and dragons anyone? Armor and shields take center stage for the fantasy trend. Images via AlenaMorgana, Tomasz Bidermann, Fotokvadrat, Masson, and artyme83.

Let’s say you’re looking for something more on the sporty side. We suggest showing athletes posing with medals over trophies. Data tells us that gold medals are 48% more clickable than other gilded awards.

Also, if you’re looking to include one of the many metallic musical instruments in your ads, AI suggests that several work well.

Trombones are the most clickable brass instrument today, with a CTR that’s risen a whopping 11,900% over the last year. Flutes are performing well too, with a CTR that’s risen 1,113% over the same time period.

All of this suggests that, if you’re marketing within the wedding industry, now is the time to include shots of a brass band playing at a reception in your next campaign!

Brass bands are an audience favorite right now. Images via MPH Photos, furtseff, simone rozio, Africa Studio, kokrabue, and Frank Middendorf.

Meet the Most-Clickable Metallic Critters

Finally, let’s take a look at some of nature’s most iridescent animals. While it may be a bit of a stretch to categorize all of these creatures as metallic, we think they certainly shine!

Out of all metallic animals measured, there’s a three-way tie for most-clickable. The following animals have the exact same CTR right now, so including them in your ads is always a win!

Snakes have seen their CTR rise 167% since spring 2021. Fish have also risen in clickability, with a CTR that’s shot up 216% over the same time period. Beetles are performing well too, as their CTR has risen 567% since this time last year.

Magnificent metallics can be found across the natural world. Images via Panayot Savov, assistant, Jonas Vegele, Mark Brandon, Scifier, Noppakit 77, Gunay Abbas, and vi73.

Cover image via Beauty Hero.