The Evolution of the Met Gala

Sports fans have the first Saturday in May, the Kentucky Derby. Fashion lovers look forward to something different . . . the first Monday in May.

The first Monday in May is known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala, or the Met Gala for short.

The ultra-glamorous event’s true purpose is to raise money for New York City’s premiere art institution. It’s also the most exclusive red carpet affair in the country. Known in some circles as the East Coast Oscars, the Met Gala brings together an eclectic mix of actors, musicians, models, designers, athletes, and politicians for a night of charity and fashion.

The Met Gala wasn’t always the hot ticket it is today, though—or the expensive one. Let’s look at how the annual soirée evolved from a relatively low-key evening to the eye-popping extravaganza it is now.

Humble Beginnings

Fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert established the Met Gala in 1948. The event raised money for the Costume Institute, which had become part of the museum two years prior.

The early iteration of the event, however, was not quite the star-studded carnival it is today. For starters, it wasn’t held at the museum. It took place at offsite venues like the Waldorf Astoria and Central Park.

In those days, the gala was billed as a midnight supper and held in December. It also only cost $50 per ticket, or about $600 in 2022 money.

While it was certainly a luxurious fete, it was a relatively standard society fundraiser. Dinner and evening gowns, yes, but nothing comparable to Madonna’s surprise 2018 performance of “Like a Prayer.”

Lambert, who also founded New York Fashion Week and the Council of Fashion Designers of America, was still an expert marketer, though. She had the genius idea of branding the gala as the “Party of the Year.” The name stuck.

The Vreeland Years

In 1972, Diana Vreeland became a special consultant to the Costume Institute. The Met Gala soon got a major shot of moxie. Vreeland, who previously worked at Harper’s Bazaar and later Vogue, was arguably the first celebrity fashion editor. (Before The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly, there was Maggie Prescott in Funny Face, who was based on Vreeland.)

The Paris-born visionary instituted several changes to the Met Gala that are still in place half a century later. First, she enlisted her famous friends as co-chairs: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, for one, and Pat Buckley, the wife of writer William F. Buckley.

The Night Becomes Themed

Themes were introduced starting in 1973 with “The World of Balenciaga.” Vreeland transformed the event into something far more exciting than a regular society dinner, moving it to the museum itself and having guests enter through the building’s imposing Great Hall.

After checking out the exhibition and having dinner, attendees would then migrate to the Temple of Dendur for dancing, all the while catching a whiff of the perfume that Vreeland had pumped into the galleries. (The scent corresponded to the theme, of course.)

Vreeland staged a handful of exhibitions that tapped into the Costume Institute’s roots, as a means of preserving actual costumes. With 1979’s “Diaghilev: Costumes and Designs of the Ballets Russes,” for example, she was instrumental in transforming the gala into a celebration of high fashion.

She also made sure that the guest list extended beyond the usual socialite suspects, inviting Hollywood stars like Cher, Diana Ross, and Mick Jagger. Under Vreeland’s tenure, the event began to take shape as fashion’s biggest night.

Anna Takes Over

The Met Gala maintained its newfound allure after Vreeland’s death in 1989, but it wasn’t until Anna Wintour grabbed the reins that it achieved its final form.

The British-born fashion editor took over American Vogue in 1988, and in 1995, she co-chaired her first Met Gala. Excluding the 1996 and 1998 events, she has overseen the party every year since, and made a few important changes.

Wintour is the person who moved the soirée to the first Monday in May, which was an important branding move that gave attendees—and onlookers—a catchy way to remember when the event actually happened.

Like Vreeland, Wintour enlisted celebrities as co-chairs, but instead of sticking to socialites, she called on fashion designer friends including Tommy Hilfiger, Oscar de la Renta, Miuccia Prada, and Tom Ford. The Met Gala was already legitimate, but the presence of working designers sent the message that fashion is art and should be treated as such.

While the gala was well on its way to East Coast Oscars status by the early 2000s, it was still somewhat of a “local” event. Fashion insiders and fans knew about it, of course, but the red carpet looks weren’t globally dissected the way they are now. In fact, there was no red carpet at all. Photos from this period show guests arriving at the Met to walk up the museum’s bare concrete steps.

Celeb Central

Unsurprisingly, the growing popularity of the Met Gala coincided with the rise of social media. As Facebook and Twitter (and later Instagram) took off, so too did red carpet photos from New York City’s biggest event. As it became easier than ever to see what celebrities wore to the Met Gala, it developed a reputation as one of fashion’s most important nights.

Perhaps not coincidentally, more celebrities started attending, as well. While there had always been a handful of actors and musicians in the mix, the 2010s brought a wave of massively famous Met Gala guests, including athletes like Serena Williams and Tom Brady, and pop stars Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. The latter even performed one year, singing “Diamonds” and “Bitch Better Have My Money” at the 2015 edition of the gala.

The exhibitions themselves also got more elaborate thanks in large part to curator Andrew Bolton, who took over in 2015 . Bolton helmed blockbuster exhibitions including 2015’s “China: Through the Looking Glass.” This became one of the Met’s most popular exhibits ever and was staged in various galleries throughout the museum, rather than just the Costume Institute. A documentary about that exhibit, The First Monday in May, debuted in 2016 and introduced an even wider audience to the Met Gala.

The museum was forced to cancel the event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the gala returned in 2021—albeit in September—with a two-part exhibition. Its “scaled-back” red carpet still produced several instantly iconic fashion moments.

Kim Kardashian, for example, appeared in a black jersey Balenciaga look that covered her face, while Rihanna arrived in a billowing overcoat also from Balenciaga.

When the Met Gala returns next month with the theme “Gilded Glamour,” you can bet that no expense will be spared.

