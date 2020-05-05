Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Each month we bring you the top inspirational images in Shutterstock’s collection. Explore new content and beautiful photographs in our May roundup.

Our team searches through newly uploaded stock content daily. This roundup showcases new content we love that was uploaded the month prior.

We couldn’t be more excited to share this month’s May Fresh, featuring the new work of contributors from Shutterstock and Offset. Our network is powered by thousands of creative artists from every corner of the globe, and seeing the creativity of your new work is truly inspiring. This month we’re excited to introduce vectors and illustrations to the mix!

For May, we’re sharing our top ten images that we loved from the content you uploaded to Shutterstock and Offset. We’re also linking to a full collection of the top uploaded content from these networks to inspire your next creative shoot.

Click here for the May Fresh Shutterstock image collection.

Click here for the May Fresh Offset collection.

Here is this month’s Fresh, featuring new content we love uploaded from contributors around the world.

5 Top May Images from Shutterstock

“Geometric Composition” by Ahooly

“Virtual woman” by AnnaStills

“Woman in the flowers” by LightField Studios

“Twins in pajamas” by Kristina Igumnova26

“The modern workplace at home” by Taash

5 Top May Images from Offset

Discover more Monthly Fresh collections here. Not a contributor yet? Click here to sign up. Not a customer yet? Click here to learn more and get started using some of these incredible assets from creatives around the world.

Top image by Maskot.

Looking for more inspiration? Check out these articles: