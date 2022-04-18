How to Create a Stunning Maternity Shoot

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Capture the joy and anticipation of expecting a newborn in photos that will make a lifetime of sweet memories.

A maternity shoot is a wonderful way to celebrate the evolving body of a soon-to-be mother during pregnancy. And, with the advent of body positivity, expecting mothers are looking to commemorate the way their bodies are changing more than ever.

Maternity photos are a beutiful way to immortalize the incredible journey a mother’s body goes on to deliver life into this world. It’s also a time of anticipation, change, and excitement. How you shoot these photos can make all the difference in the quality of the shots.

Whether you’re conducting a maternity shoot for a client or turning the lens on yourself, the suggestions are the same. Keep reading for tips on shooting beautiful maternity photos that will encapsulate the joy of pregnancy and motherhood.

Image via victorsaboya.

Advice on Best Photoshoot Attire

Your subject might be inclined to dress for comfort by covering up their body in baggier fitting clothes. However, to ensure a successful maternity shoot, it’s necessary to select clothing that will show off your subject’s bump and new silhouette.

Formfitting, stretchy materials are an excellent option for enhancing the bump.

Images via TORWAISTUDIO, Lia Koltyrina, Rido, and Djomas.

Determine the Right Lighting

Opting for a big soft light to illuminate your subject and their baby bump will produce the most flattering and ethereal light results if you’re shooting in a studio or indoor location.

It’s always best to take advantage of natural light for an outdoor maternity shoot. Around sunrise or sunset, shooting during golden hour provides a flattering soft, warm light.

Images via pixelheadphoto digitalskillet, BY-_-BY, and DNF Style.

Image via Ironika.

Experiment with Different Poses

Most soon-to-be moms are likely being reacquainted with their bodies for the duration of their pregnancy. So they might feel their go-to poses no longer serve them.

Flattering the expecting mom should be high on your list, so it’s helpful, as a photographer, to guide your subject during their shoot by having several flattering poses and angles up your sleeve.

Rather than having your subject look down at her belly, perhaps ask her to look down to her feet instead of avoiding squished or double chins.

Try placing your subject at a 45-degree angle from you to put more focus on the bump’s silhouette. This pose is especially helpful if the bump is on the smaller side.

Ask your subject to bend her leg. This will help to relax and shift the weight. It also provides more interesting lines leading up to the baby bump—the focal point of the whole maternity shoot.

It’s only natural for a mother to touch her baby bump from time to time. It also happens to be very effective at drawing attention to her belly and giving your subject a place to put those hands.

You can also suggest that she places her hands on her hips, in her pockets, or touch her hair for some variety.

Images via Liderina, PR Image Factory, and Halfpoint.

If her partner is joining, direct them to stand behind the expecting mom and hold her belly. Another good maternity pose is to have the partner come face to face with the mom’s belly.

Ensure you’re close enough to your subject that you capture their hands and shoot at eye level to capture a more intimate shot.

Encourage Your Subjects to Go on a Walk

Directing your subject(s) to walk during the shoot can also help them to relax and act more naturally in front of the camera. Perhaps start by asking the expecting mom to lead the dad while holding hands, making sure she places a hand on her belly from time to time.

Ask the couple to walk toward the camera while looking at each other or the lens. To capture more intimacy, ask your subject(s) to walk at a slow, natural pace.

Image via Wergio Teixeira.

Images via stockpexel and Wergio Teixeira.

Ask Your Subject(s) to Talk About Their Baby

You can also ask the expecting parents to talk about their baby. Not only will this distract them from the lens, but it’ll also trigger the couple to look at the mother’s belly, touch it, and evoke genuine emotions from your subjects.

As they anticipate the excitement of a new baby, those feelings will show in their faces and body language. The results? Your maternity photos will look natural, beautiful—and not staged.

Shoot Silhouette Maternity Shots

Silhouette maternity shots put camera-shy subjects at ease. There will be less of a focus on her facial expression, since she’ll be cast in darkness anyway, and more of a focus on your subject’s silhouette, particularly her baby bump.

To capture your subject’s silhouette, place her in front of the light source. Then focus your camera to set its exposure based on the brightest part of your image. This way, your subject will be underexposed and should appear cast in darkness.

If your camera is in auto mode, make sure to turn off your flash. Silhouettes require as little light as possible, so a flash will ruin your shot.

Don’t Forget to Have Fun

A maternity shoot captures such a special moment in a couple’s life. And while the couple will undoubtedly feel all the feels during the shoot, you don’t need to capture intimate, tender moments every time.

Remind your clients to have fun—whether that means being playful with one another, dancing, or cracking jokes. The best kind of maternity shoot is when it’s authentic, so encouraging your subjects to loosen up in front of the camera by not taking it too seriously will help produce more authentic results.

Images via Prostock-studio, RossHelen, Wirestock Creators, PR Image Factory, Halfpoint, and WAYHOME studio.

Final Thoughts

Having these tips in mind during a maternity photo shoot will help you stay focused. Experiment with barely any poses, so you or your client have a larger variety to choose from.

Maternity photo shoots are a great way to build a lasting relationship with your clients, so be sure to leave a positive impression so they come back for newborn sessions, as well.

Cover image via Wergio Teixeira.