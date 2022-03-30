A Guide to Marketing Email Best Practices and Design Trends

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

By 2023, more than 347.3 billion emails will be sent daily, but only a fraction of those will avoid getting thrown straight into the digital trash.

If you’re trying to determine what marketing email design trends will actually engage your audience, we’ve got you covered in this guide.

Importance of Email Marketing for Business Growth

There are 4 billion daily email users. That number is expected to climb to 4.6 billion by 2025. Email marketing is powerful because you can reach a lot of people in a way that’s much more direct than other forms of mass communication like social media.

Investing time and money in email marketing is also proven to have an impact on the bottom line. For every $1 you spend on email marketing, you can expect an average return of $36.

By promoting your product, service, or event via email, you get more attention and generate interest.

6 Ways to Collect Emails

In an age where marketing communications overwhelm all of us, how do you convince your audience to hand over their email address? Use these ideas to grow your list.

Most users do scroll on the web, but not all the way to the bottom of the page. Popups can help you collect emails because they ensure that more eyes see your offer.

2. Social Media

Leverage social media to promote your content. This way, people know where to connect with you or your brand if they want to see more, and they can sign up for your list after visiting the website.

3. Contests

Everyone loves a chance to win. Host a contest that’s free for people to enter in exchange for their email addresses.

4. Partnerships with Other Businesses

Align with brands or businesses that complement what you have to offer. When you promote each other, you can grow your lists together.

5. Customer Service Requests

Your customers already know, like, and trust you. When you respond to a service request, include language about how customers can get more updates and offers by signing up to receive marketing emails.

6. Freebies

Some say the best things in life are free. Give your audience a reason to subscribe to your email list by providing valuable resources at no cost.

Trends in Email Marketing

Once you know how to grow your list, you have to figure out how to get people to engage with your emails. These email marketing design trends can help you perfect every send.

1. Imagery vs. Text

On average, emails that include some kind of imagery have a higher click-through rate than text-based emails. That said, it’s all about the recipient experience.

The choices you make will impact your email marketing design size and readability, so think about what will serve your audience best.

2. Dynamic vs. Static Imagery

Static images of your product or offer can help you communicate your message, but if you really want your email to stand out, consider dynamic images.

You can use animation to draw the eye to a specific part of the email or encourage clicks on your call-to-action.

3. Minimalist

Intricate designs don’t always lead to better results. Don’t be afraid to scale back and create something simple by using white space, a clean layout, and bold typography.

4. Colors

No matter how you choose to design your email, color will play a role in the way people perceive the message. Lean on color trends and psychology to help you choose a palette that connects.

5. Straight-Forward Messaging

There’s a place for lengthy communication, but email isn’t it. Get your point across as quickly as you can, so your audience won’t get confused about why the message landed in their inbox.

6. Clear Calls-to-Action

If you don’t tell your audience what the next step forward is, they may not ever take it. Your call-to-action can make or break your success with email marketing.

Critical Marketing Email Elements

Header

There are two different things that come up when you’re looking at email headers. First, spam laws in most countries require all email headers to include a:

“From” label

Reply-to email address

Subject line

Many email providers tend to hide that information in a separate drop-down menu that the recipient can see when they open the message.

Including a visual at the top of your email as part of the header is optional, but many businesses and brands use this as a space to communicate the value of the message right away, encouraging viewers to read on.

Body

The body of your email provides the opportunity for you to go into more detail about the subject. This might include updates, product images, event information, or anything else your audience needs to know.

Signature

Lastly, you’ll sign off. Most of the time, this is done by including a name and contact details for you or someone in your organization. Your signature may also include social media handles.

Mastering Marketing Email Design with PicMonkey

You can put these email marketing design tips in action quickly with PicMonkey’s templates. In just a few clicks, you can create something that you’ll be proud to send to every contact.

Here are some examples to inspire you:

1. Setting the Tone

Grab the attention of your audience right away by using a fun combination of colors and an unexpected pairing of visuals.

2. So Egg-Cited

Let the images do the talking by letting graphics take center stage in your email design.

3. Party Time

Use a clean and colorful layout to ensure that everyone sees critical information and knows what to do next to show their support or indicate interest.

4. From Inbox to Home

Pack a lot of content into a small space by choosing an email template that expertly combines different content types.

5. Signature Look

Give your readers everything they need to know to connect with you without overwhelming them by using the minimalistic email signature template.

Effective digital marketing doesn’t have to be a struggle. Use these email design ideas to maximize the potential of every message.

