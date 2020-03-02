Share this: Facebook

Each month we bring you the top inspirational images in Shutterstock’s collection. Explore new content and beautiful photographs in our March roundup.

Our team searches through newly uploaded stock content daily. This roundup showcases new content we love that was uploaded the month prior.

We couldn’t be more excited to share this month’s March Fresh, featuring the new work of contributors from Shutterstock, Offset, and PremiumBeat. Our network is powered by thousands of creative artists from every corner of the globe, and seeing the creativity of your new work is truly inspiring. This month we’re excited to introduce vectors and illustrations to the mix!

For March, we’re sharing our top fifteen images that we loved from the content you uploaded to Shutterstock (Image, Footage, and Music), Offset, and PremiumBeat. We’re also linking to a full collection of the top uploaded content from these networks to inspire your next creative shoot.

Click here for the March Fresh Shutterstock image collection.

Click here for the March Fresh Shutterstock footage collection.

Click here for the March Fresh Offset collection.

Click here for the March Fresh PremiumBeat collection of music.

Click here for the March Fresh Shutterstock collection of music.

Here is this month’s Fresh, featuring new content we love uploaded from contributors around the world.

5 Top March Images from Shutterstock

“The woman and her beloved garden” by Rawpixel.com

“Discovering the beach with mom” by Anton_Burkhan

“Fly away little birds” by Maciej Czekahjewski

“Third eye, or plenty of eyes” by Helga-Valkiria

“Mid-century modern dental office” by Macro Vector

5 Top March Images from Offset

5 Top March Videos from Shutterstock

“Star trails over the mountains” by Bulutoprak

“Solo roller skating” by Aerogram

“Clean water for all” by Riccardo Mayer

“Wandering through the fields” by M Stocker

“A girl and her wheat” by Iuliia Diakova

Discover new music

Discover more Monthly Fresh collections of image, music, and footage here. Not a contributor yet? Click here to sign up. Not a customer yet? Click here to learn more and get started using some of these incredible assets from creatives around the world.

Top image by Gerald Nowak / Westend61.

