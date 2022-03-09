How to Make Your Own DIY Greeting Cards

Cat Carroll is a nomadic freelance writer and artist who travels full-time in a converted school bus RV. When she's not writing or creating analog or digital art, she enjoys rock climbing, hiking, and reading voraciously.

DIY greeting cards are a personal way to reach out to your loved ones or customers, no matter what the occasion. Whether you send a card physically or digitally, it’s sure to bring a smile to your recipient’s face.

The possibilities for greeting cards are endless. You can send them for birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries; to offer your condolences or gratitude; or to wish someone a speedy recovery.

In this beginner-friendly guide, we’ll cover the basics to help you get started crafting beautiful, thoughtful DIY greeting cards, including:

What to put in your card

Common greeting card sizes and formats

How to design your own cards

Tips and examples for inspiration

What to Include in Your DIY Greeting Card

What you include in your DIY greeting card depends on the occasion. For example, if you’re sending a birthday card to a dear friend, you might want to personalize it with your pal’s name and a special message.

But, if you’re creating a company holiday card to send to your entire mailing list, you might stick with more general seasonal wishes.

In either case, don’t forget to sign your card—you want people to know who’s behind such a chic DIY greeting!

Common Greeting Card Sizes and Formats

If you plan to share your DIY greeting cards digitally, you don’t need to worry about using a standard card size.

But, if you’re planning to print and mail your cards, you’ll want to use one of the following sizes:

5 x 7 inches (A7 envelope) : This is the most common card size, the one you’ll typically see in store displays.

: This is the most common card size, the one you’ll typically see in store displays. 4 x 6 inches (A6 envelope) : This smaller size is also fairly common for commercial cards.

: This smaller size is also fairly common for commercial cards. 5.5 x 8.5 inches (A9 envelope) : These large cards can be made by folding in half a standard 8.5 x 11-inch sheet of paper. They’re sometimes used as extra-large novelty cards.

: These large cards can be made by folding in half a standard 8.5 x 11-inch sheet of paper. They’re sometimes used as extra-large novelty cards. 3.5 x 5 inches (A1 envelope): This miniature size is especially common for thank you cards.

How to Create a DIY Greeting Card in 3 Simple Steps

For pro design in no time, PicMonkey is an intuitive, easy-to-use tool. Here’s how to create a DIY greeting card using the application, which Shutterstock recently acquired.

1. Select a PicMonkey Template (or Don’t!)

If time is of the essence—or you need a little creative guidance (been there)—start with a PicMonkey greeting card template.

Click Templates and search “card,” or search the card template library.

Or, if you’ve got a start-from-scratch idea in mind, launch a blank canvas instead.

Open PicMonkey and go to Create New > Blank Canvas.

For purposes of this tutorial, we’ll work with an existing template.

PicMonkey offers templates for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and more.

2. Personalize Your Card

Unless you happen to find a template with your name in the signature field, you should at the very least plan to update that text block.

But, why stop there? PicMonkey allows you to replace the template’s images with your own photos, or choose from millions of stock assets.

It also allows you to adjust fonts and colors, and add effects, textures, and animations (for digital cards only, of course).

Tailor a template to your heart’s desire using the left-hand toolbar.

3. Export and Print (If Applicable)

Once you’re happy with your design, download it for print or web. If you plan to print your card at home, save your files as a PNG or JPG.

If you plan to send it to a professional for printing, download it as a PDF (you’ll need a PicMonkey Pro account to access that option).

Note: To make sure your design extends to the edges of your printout, turn on bleed and adjusted your design so that it completely fills the canvas.

Click on the gear at the bottom of your screen and toggle on the show bleed marks option. Then adjust your design as necessary to fill the extra ⅛-inch all the way around.

Sharing your card digitally? For online distribution, select any web-friendly file type—JPG, PNG, or PDF.

3 Greeting Card Design Tips

Now that you understand the basics of how to create a DIY greeting card using a PicMonkey template, let’s look at some general style and design tips, should you want to start with a blank canvas.

1. Choose a Font That Fits the Occasion

Fonts help set the tone of a greeting card, so it’s important to choose a typeface that matches the vibe you’re after. A font that mimics handwriting, for instance, can help your card to feel more personal and friendly.

Sans-serif fonts, which are less formal than serifs, can give your cards a stylish, contemporary look.

Calligraphy and script fonts offer a classic or romantic feel, making them ideal for holiday or engagement cards. Just keep in mind that some script fonts can be difficult to read—size appropriately.

PicMonkey organizes fonts by category, so you can easily scan the handwriting fonts or browse the script fonts for easy comparison. Here are several font pairing ideas to help you get started.

2. Add Photos, Graphics, and/or Animations

While there are certainly stunning text-only greeting cards, many designs benefit from at least some visual elements, like photos, graphics, and/or animations.

Again, the occasion will dictate at least some of your decision-making. For example, a Hanukkah card might include a happy family portrait or a menorah graphic, whereas sympathy cards might be more staid, including only plain text and a muted, peaceful illustration.

If you’re designing with PicMonkey, you can upload your own photos and graphics, or choose from a vast library of pre-made graphics, stock photos and videos, and animations.

Simply click an element to drop it onto your canvas, then adjust the colors, add effects, and resize and/or rotate each item as you see fit.

If you want to narrow the options PicMonkey has to offer—there are a lot!—you can select a PicMonkey theme to limit your universe.

Click on the Themes tab near the top-left of your screen and select from themes like Santa Land, Sweethearts, and Day of the Dead.

PicMonkey themes offer a curated selection of fonts, textures, effects, graphics, and more.

3. Come up with a Color Scheme

A well-chosen color scheme can help set the tone and mood of your design. Here are some ideas, broken down by occasion:

Birthday, Anniversary, and Thank You Cards

These cards are all about celebrating a happy event, so optimistic, vibrant colors will help to set the right tone.

Neons : For eCards, ultra-bright neons are perfect for creating a party atmosphere. For printed cards, neons can add to the expense of printing, so they’re best set up as spot colors.

: For eCards, ultra-bright neons are perfect for creating a party atmosphere. For printed cards, neons can add to the expense of printing, so they’re best set up as spot colors. Mid-Century: Earthy colors teamed with pastel pinks and blues gives cards a retro and cozy 1950s feel. These colors look great teamed with illustrations.

Holiday Cards

Every holiday has its own associated colors—such as red and green for Christmas—but you shouldn’t feel restricted to these seasonal palettes.

Jewel tones : Rich colors like emerald, teal, and ruby give holiday-themed cards depth and a special, festive mood.

: Rich colors like emerald, teal, and ruby give holiday-themed cards depth and a special, festive mood. Metallics: While it can be more expensive to use metallic inks on printed cards, for special occasions they can make a card look particularly magical. Try setting script type in gold, copper, or silver for an extra-special touch.

Sympathy and Get Well Soon Cards

These type of cards call for more formal, muted color schemes.

Pastels : Soft, tonal pastel colors are calming and gentle, and pair well with floral imagery.

: Soft, tonal pastel colors are calming and gentle, and pair well with floral imagery. Warm colors: Pinks, oranges, and yellows are comforting and warming, making your card design feel soothing and reassuring.

DIY Greeting Card Ideas and Examples

Need an excuse to create a DIY greeting card? Here are several excellent occasions to send a personalized card:

Holiday Cards

Holiday cards are classic, but they don’t have to be boring. Whether you’re sending cards for Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Valentine’s Day, National Doughnut Day, or any other (official or not-so-official) holiday, get your creative juices flowing and create a masterpiece.

Customize this chic design with your own message.

Mother’s Day and Father’s Day Cards

Make Mother’s Day and Father’s Day extra special with personalized cards. Add your favorite photos of you and your parent(s), or choose a theme that fits the recipient’s personality perfectly.

This summery template is perfect for dads who love the water.

Thank You Cards

You might want to thank a customer for their business or more formally express your gratitude to loved ones who attended your wedding.

This celestial thank you card template can work for a wide range of scenarios.

Sympathy Cards

Tough times happen, and a sympathy card is a nice way to let someone know that you’re mourning with them, thinking of them, and supporting them.

The most beautiful thing about DIY greeting card templates is that you can adapt them for almost any occasion. For example, this sympathy card was created from a Father’s Day Card template with just a few clicks.

Get Well Soon Cards

If a loved one is suffering from an injury or illness, it can be tough to keep their spirits up. Let them know you’re thinking of them with a beautiful card.

This get well soon card was adapted from a Valentine’s Day card template. The options are endless!

Birthday Cards

Send a greeting that pops!

This is another twist on a Valentine’s Day Card template.

Anniversary Cards

Design a cute anniversary card for your parents, your friends, or your very own sweetheart.

This Valentine’s Day card template was easily adapted to function as an anniversary card.

Congratulations or Special-Occasion Cards

Finally, you might want to congratulate someone on an accomplishment. For example, maybe a loved one has graduated from college, landed a new job, gotten engaged, or marked another big milestone.

Let them know you’re celebrating with them.

This New Year’s Card template can also work to celebrate big accomplishments and special occasions.

Cover image via K.Decor.