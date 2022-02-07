How to Make a Monthly Calendar for 2022

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

As we get further into 2022, it’s time for a check-in. How are your new year’s resolutions coming along? Have you booked those big-ticket clients, rocked those gym gains, grown that mindfulness practice?

If you’re like, well, any other human on planet earth, it’s probably been a mixed bag—and what can help turn that struggle into success is figuring out how to make a monthly calendar that works for you.

Each person will vibe with a different type of calendar, so making your own is the best way to get something that fits your needs. Thanks to online calendar templates, it’s easy to create a calendar that will keep you on track, organized, and inspired all twelve months of the year.

This article covers how to make a monthly calendar, shares design inspiration for each month of the year, and provides easy tips for printing.

Time’s arrow marches forward, so let’s get to it!

How to Make a Calendar for 2022 in 5 Easy Steps

Who wouldn’t be happy with a one-of-a-kind calendar? Image via Krakenimages.com.

If you’ve never once thought about how to make a monthly calendar, no worries at all. All you need is a few minutes to reflect on how you like to use calendars, and then a few more minutes to customize your calendar template. Piece of cake.

Here’s how to make a calendar for 2022 from start to finish.

1. Plan

The first step is the most important of all. To make sure your calendar supports your habits and goals, it’s important to ask yourself, “What do I want from this calendar? How will I use it?”

Some people may want an understated calendar just to mark that sigh-of-relief X at the end of each day. Others might prefer some space to write in their goals, themes, or dreams for the month.

Still others may prefer an unconventional calendar that helps them track habits or monitor moods.

2. Get Inspired

For artistic inspiration, there’s nothing simpler or more helpful than a concentrated googling session. Give yourself fifteen to twenty minutes to parse through search results for things like “calendar design ideas” or “creative DIY calendars.”

You could also peruse a calendar template library to get those creative juices flowing.

Remember what you came up with in step one as you sort through the internet’s treasure trove of ideas. Above all, look for calendar design ideas that will fit your needs.

3. Get Started

Taking what you found in the previous steps, put it into a digital design platform. If you have graphic design experience, any standard software will do.

If not (or, heck, even if so), you can’t beat the ease of a customizable template that lets you skip all the fiddling around with squares and lines.

Try out one of these calendar templates from our friends at PicMonkey.

Complemented by a clean monoline illustration, this modern calendar template displays the bare minimum.

Another minimalist design, this calendar shows both the dates and days of the week. Make it your own in PicMonkey.

If you want a bit more space to write notes or add stickers, this monthly calendar template is perfect.

Are you a big-time planner? Customize this calendar template with unique column titles to help you track anything.

4. Have Fun

Now for the good stuff! In your design software or online calendar maker, add in your custom details. These can be aesthetic touches—like patterns, colors, or photos you love—as well as functional elements—like a lined text box for lists or outlines of shapes where you’ll place habit-tracking stickers. It’s all up to what you want and need.

If you’re using PicMonkey to make your monthly calendar, the multi-page tool will be your BEST friend. Just pick a calendar template you love and then duplicate the page for each month of the year.

Click the “duplicate page” button at the bottom-right to instantly duplicate any page (including the template and the content).

Then click into each page individually and customize that month to your heart’s content.

5. Download and Print

With your calendar customized, it’s ready for use. If you aren’t sure how to print your 2022 calendar in PicMonkey, it’s simple: click download, choose the print option, and then select your preferred file type. You can print all of your calendar pages or individual pages of your choosing.

What about file types, you ask?

If you’re printing at home, then either JPG or PNG will work perfectly fine. PicMonkey Pro subscribers have the option to download a PDF, as well, which is the preferred file type for professional print shops. (If you’re going pro for the print, be sure to set the bleed and crop marks.)

While you’re at it, why not download a web version to save and annotate on your computer or tablet, too?

12 Monthly Calendar Design Ideas to Get You Inspired

January

If you care more about habit streaks than days of the week, this calendar is exactly what you need to start the new year right.

Interesting habit tracking posters by Amí Naeily via Behance.

February

These mini calendars are unconventional with a cool art deco feel. (If you love the trendy ombre background, recreate it with PicMonkey’s gradient tool.)

Stylish calendar design by Joane Fides via Behance.

March

Inspirational quotes are a boost to motivation any month of the year.

Positive vibes all the way with these cute hand-lettered monthly mantras. Image via Svetlana Kutsyn.

April

This hand-drawn calendar is whimsical and inspiring at the same time.

Quirky calendar design via Behance.

May

Give yourself a mid-year boost by decking out your calendar with photos of the people you love most.

It’s easy to replace these adorable baby photos by customizing this calendar template in PicMonkey.

June

Who says coloring is for just kids? Get those therapeutic benefits of adult coloring with a unique monthly calendar.

Coloring book calendars can be fun for all ages. Image via Pinterest.

July

For the art lover, this monthly calendar showcases some of the greats. (Why not make your own contribution to art history with a pop art-inspired design?)

More Modigliani, please? Famous artists calendar design by Aila Garayeva via Behance.

August

This calendar brings the Year of the Tiger to life with an adorable tiger character.

Take inspiration from the current lunar new year, just like Anna Panova via Behance.

September

Typography is art in this delightful design.

This modern calendar is creative yet deceptively simple. Image by Luca Chiavaroli via Behance.

October

Keep it low-key with a calendar that you can print yourself and hang with clothespins.

This calendar is rustic, chic, and super easy to create. Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash.

November

Creative masking of photos gives this calendar some serious personality. (If you’re designing in PicMonkey, you can quickly achieve the same look with clipping masks.)

This calendar gives a nod to Swiss Design while keeping it fresh. Designed by Seo Yeon Kim via Behance.

December

End the year with an advent calendar and brain exercise in one.

Creative December calendar by Anna Kovelava via Behance.

Ready to Create Your Own Calendar?

One of the best things about designing your own calendar is this—you can always improve it! Once you’ve spent some time actually using your calendar, you might realize that you’d like some space to take notes after all, or you’d really benefit from more inspirational photos to get that lagging motivation up. Since you now know how to make a monthly calendar, you can do it again and print it out in minutes.

Who’s ready to make this year their best one yet?

Cover image by Joane Fides via Behance.