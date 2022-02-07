How to Make a Monthly Calendar for 2022

As we get further into 2022, it’s time for a check-in. How are your new year’s resolutions coming along? Have you booked those big-ticket clients, rocked those gym gains, grown that mindfulness practice?
If you’re like, well, any other human on planet earth, it’s probably been a mixed bag—and what can help turn that struggle into success is figuring out how to make a monthly calendar that works for you.
Each person will vibe with a different type of calendar, so making your own is the best way to get something that fits your needs. Thanks to online calendar templates, it’s easy to create a calendar that will keep you on track, organized, and inspired all twelve months of the year.
This article covers how to make a monthly calendar, shares design inspiration for each month of the year, and provides easy tips for printing.
Time’s arrow marches forward, so let’s get to it!
How to Make a Calendar for 2022 in 5 Easy Steps
If you’ve never once thought about how to make a monthly calendar, no worries at all. All you need is a few minutes to reflect on how you like to use calendars, and then a few more minutes to customize your calendar template. Piece of cake.
Here’s how to make a calendar for 2022 from start to finish.
1. Plan
The first step is the most important of all. To make sure your calendar supports your habits and goals, it’s important to ask yourself, “What do I want from this calendar? How will I use it?”
Some people may want an understated calendar just to mark that sigh-of-relief X at the end of each day. Others might prefer some space to write in their goals, themes, or dreams for the month.
Still others may prefer an unconventional calendar that helps them track habits or monitor moods.
2. Get Inspired
For artistic inspiration, there’s nothing simpler or more helpful than a concentrated googling session. Give yourself fifteen to twenty minutes to parse through search results for things like “calendar design ideas” or “creative DIY calendars.”
You could also peruse a calendar template library to get those creative juices flowing.
Remember what you came up with in step one as you sort through the internet’s treasure trove of ideas. Above all, look for calendar design ideas that will fit your needs.
3. Get Started
Taking what you found in the previous steps, put it into a digital design platform. If you have graphic design experience, any standard software will do.
If not (or, heck, even if so), you can’t beat the ease of a customizable template that lets you skip all the fiddling around with squares and lines.
Try out one of these calendar templates from our friends at PicMonkey.
4. Have Fun
Now for the good stuff! In your design software or online calendar maker, add in your custom details. These can be aesthetic touches—like patterns, colors, or photos you love—as well as functional elements—like a lined text box for lists or outlines of shapes where you’ll place habit-tracking stickers. It’s all up to what you want and need.
If you’re using PicMonkey to make your monthly calendar, the multi-page tool will be your BEST friend. Just pick a calendar template you love and then duplicate the page for each month of the year.
Then click into each page individually and customize that month to your heart’s content.
5. Download and Print
With your calendar customized, it’s ready for use. If you aren’t sure how to print your 2022 calendar in PicMonkey, it’s simple: click download, choose the print option, and then select your preferred file type. You can print all of your calendar pages or individual pages of your choosing.
What about file types, you ask?
If you’re printing at home, then either JPG or PNG will work perfectly fine. PicMonkey Pro subscribers have the option to download a PDF, as well, which is the preferred file type for professional print shops. (If you’re going pro for the print, be sure to set the bleed and crop marks.)
While you’re at it, why not download a web version to save and annotate on your computer or tablet, too?
12 Monthly Calendar Design Ideas to Get You Inspired
January
If you care more about habit streaks than days of the week, this calendar is exactly what you need to start the new year right.
February
These mini calendars are unconventional with a cool art deco feel. (If you love the trendy ombre background, recreate it with PicMonkey’s gradient tool.)
March
Inspirational quotes are a boost to motivation any month of the year.
April
This hand-drawn calendar is whimsical and inspiring at the same time.
May
Give yourself a mid-year boost by decking out your calendar with photos of the people you love most.
June
Who says coloring is for just kids? Get those therapeutic benefits of adult coloring with a unique monthly calendar.
July
For the art lover, this monthly calendar showcases some of the greats. (Why not make your own contribution to art history with a pop art-inspired design?)
August
This calendar brings the Year of the Tiger to life with an adorable tiger character.
September
Typography is art in this delightful design.
October
Keep it low-key with a calendar that you can print yourself and hang with clothespins.
November
Creative masking of photos gives this calendar some serious personality. (If you’re designing in PicMonkey, you can quickly achieve the same look with clipping masks.)
December
End the year with an advent calendar and brain exercise in one.
Ready to Create Your Own Calendar?
One of the best things about designing your own calendar is this—you can always improve it! Once you’ve spent some time actually using your calendar, you might realize that you’d like some space to take notes after all, or you’d really benefit from more inspirational photos to get that lagging motivation up. Since you now know how to make a monthly calendar, you can do it again and print it out in minutes.
Who’s ready to make this year their best one yet?
Cover image by Joane Fides via Behance.