10 Collage Ideas You Can Make with Instagram Layout Mode

The Instagram Layout app has been around almost as long as Instagram. It’s still one of the most popular ways to create collage-style posts to share on social media. It’s not the only way to make collages from your own photos—nor is it necessarily the best—but it’s quick, easy, and not a bad place to start.

In this guide to Instagram layouts, we’re covering what you need to know:

What the Layout App is

How the app works

The pros and cons of Layout (plus a recommended alternative)

10 examples of terrific Instagram Layout design

Instagram Layout App Essentials

Although the Layout app is branded to match Instagram, it’s a completely separate app. Layout works on both iOS and Android devices, allowing you to:

Combine photos from your device into a limited number of collage layouts

Access the camera to take new photos

Make simple edits to photo placement (such as mirroring and flipping)

Add or remove borders between photos

Share your Instagram Layout design directly to Facebook or Instagram

One important clarification before we go any further. There are actually two things commonly referred to as “layout” on Instagram. The first is the Layout app just described (and that this article covers); the second is “layout mode,” which is only available in Reels.

How to Create Collages in Instagram Layout

Layout offers basic layouts with a few customizations.

The Instagram Layout app is very straightforward. Once you’ve downloaded the app and logged in, you’ll follow just a few steps to bring your ideas to life:

Open the Instagram Layout app. Choose photos from your phone or take new ones. Select the collage layout you want. Flip, mirror, rearrange, or replace photos, as needed. Add borders if you want them. Share to Facebook or Instagram, or download the file for other uses.

Pros and Cons to the Instagram Layout App

Instagram Layout is certainly not the only app available for photo collages, so why would someone use it? Well, there are really two main advantages:

It’s extremely simple. The app has a single function—making basic collages—thus doesn’t have too many (really, any) bells and whistles or places you could go awry. It integrates with Meta platforms. You can directly share your Instagram layout design to Facebook and/or Instagram, removing one potential pain point for the social media aficionado.

Of course, what’s a benefit to one person is a drawback for another. For many users, these same advantages would come with some pretty stark downsides:

There are limited options. For an app called Layout, there are surprisingly few layouts available! You can choose from about ten basic grids. You can’t edit photos. Even basic edits like straightening photos, adding filters, or cropping aren’t available in the Layout app. You’d have to make these edits elsewhere, THEN use Layout. You can’t add text. Again, this limitation is a bit surprising given how popular this feature would likely be. With Layout, it’s photos and photos only.

The bottom line: If you want a lightning-fast, bare-bones way to create a simple collage on-the-fly, then Instagram Layout should work.

And, if not? We’ve got a suggestion for you.

What’s a Good Alternative to Instagram Layout?

Let’s assume you want more ways to customize your layout and more ways to spruce up individual photos. Here’s a solution: Use PicMonkey instead of the Layout app.

PicMonkey offers a similar level of ease, but there’s no comparison between the two in terms of creativity. Since PicMonkey is part of the Shutterstock family, you can also complement your own photos with millions of stock assets—making your social posts even more beautiful and on-brand.

While Layout is a mobile app only, PicMonkey has both desktop and app formats (including iOS and Android). Choose what’s most comfortable for you, and then follow these quick steps:

Open a collage template or start with a blank canvas. From the top toolbar, click Add Image to upload photos from your device (or from cloud storage options like Dropbox or Google Drive). Keep adding as many images as you’d like to build out your layout collage. Use the menus at the left to add text, do some hand doodling, apply amazing graphic effects, or try out interesting filters you can’t get in Instagram. When you’re happy with your collage, click Download > Web and then choose PNG or JPG. Done!

10 Instagram Layout Ideas You’ll Want to Recreate

Whether you create your Instagram layout images in Layout, PicMonkey, or another program altogether, it’s time to warm up your creative engine.

Start by checking out the delightful collage ideas and examples below:

1. Look of the Day

Perfect for fashion bloggers or clothing brands, one outfit is divided into three focal points in this tri-photo grid.

Public Instagram post by @ana_migual_para_pampa.

2. Recent Reads

A two-by-two square grid is a fun way to share what’s been on your reading list.

Public Instagram post by @whatkaylansreading.

3. Vintage Scrapbook

Fancier photo collages like this one (with Polaroid-style frames and gold paint detailing) will have to be made outside of the Instagram Layout app.

Make this collage template your own in PicMonkey.

4. Comparisons

Half-and-half layouts are nice for comparing any two related items, like this example of a reference photo and the resulting digital painting.

Real cat, meet cat portrait done in Procreate (author’s work).

5. Artist Portfolio

If you use the Layout app, the most photos you can combine into a single collage is nine (as shown in the 3×3 grid below). These little thumbnails work perfectly for a quick visual portfolio.

Public Instagram post by @moody_illustrations.

6. Pure Aesthetics

This monochrome design has a similar feel to the 3×3 collage above—just with way more photos to capture that classy vibe.

Fill this collage template with your own top 25 photos.

7. Before and After

Another go-to use for any Instagram layout design? Progress pictures! Any kind of before-and-after comparison works—hairstyles, makeup, home remodeling, you name it.

Public Instagram post by @brows_by_maria_caraman.

8. Process Pictures

Instagram layout images are also wonderful for showing off the steps of a process. A stepped layout like the one below works well if you want to feature the end result more prominently.

Alternatively, you could choose a simpler 3×3 grid to give equal weight to all.

From start to Spam! (Hand embroidered by yours truly.)

9. Lifestyle Inspo

This understated layout creates a whole mood with well-curated pieces of home decor, ideal for a lifestyle brand or influencer.

Public Instagram post by @madame_excellence.

10. Modern Mood

Here’s an example of a layout that looks simple enough but actually can’t be done in the Instagram Layout app, where photos can only be placed beside one another, not layered above and below.

Love the layered look? Customize this collage template in PicMonkey.

For even more Instagram layout design ideas, go to Instagram and search #collage or #layout. Or, start with a photo collage template from PicMonkey and create something scroll-stopping in just a few minutes.

