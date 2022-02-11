How to Take Stunning Macro Photos with Your Phone

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

Capturing extreme closeups used to require pricey equipment. Now, you can create striking visuals with your handy iPhone.

The magical world of macro photography, which used to require a DSLR or expensive macro lens, is now accessible to anyone with a camera phone, an easy-to-use accessory, and untapped curiosity.

Are you ready to see the world from a macro perspective? Keep reading for tips on how to take breathtaking macro images from behind the lens of your phone.

Macro photography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone. Image via Zapylaiev Kostiantyn.

Images via dexterous simpson and Dark Moon Pictures.

What You’ll Need

These days, most camera phones have a macro mode. However, the latest iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are taking macro camera-phone photography to new heights.

First-time users can capture stunning photos with a minimum focus distance of two centimeters. With the Pro, you can shoot at .5x to capture an ultra-wide field of view or 1x for a tighter framing.

Better yet, the macro-mode feature automatically engages when you get close to your subject.

The latest iPhones and smartphone lens attachments make it possible to capture striking photos of subjects up close. Image via Zapylaiev Kostiantyn.

But, what if you don’t have the latest iPhone? Investing in a lens or set of lenses that work with your specific device is the way to go.

External macro lenses can be used to take true macro photos and enhance your mobile photography by expanding on the visual capacity of a smartphone’s camera.

The Moment Macro 10x lens, for example, offers a 25mm focal length and 10x magnification. It even fits over the lens of the aforementioned iPhones to further elevate the results of macro photography.

Meanwhile, the Mactrem Lens Kit comes with a macro lens that can provide up to 25x magnification.

Camera phone add-on lenses expand on the visual capacity of a smartphone’s camera. Image via zkolra.

What You *Might* Need

Movement is the ultimate enemy in macro photography—even the slightest shift will result in a blurry, out-of-focus image.

A steady hand could be all you need, but a tripod for your phone would probably come in handy.

A tripod will help you keep your shots steady. That’s essential in macro photography because camera shake is noticeable when shooting up close. Images via Anton_moroz777, j.chizhe, and Anton_moroz777.

Finding the Ideal Subject

You don’t need to look far to find an ideal subject for your macro photography. Your garden or a local park is teaming with subject matter, including plant life and insects that look otherworldly under a macro lens. You can also scan for interesting flowers, rocks, and other bounties from nature.

Also, when shooting outdoors, be on the lookout for water droplets on flowers, leaves, grass, or insects.

Water refracts and reflects, producing stunning effects behind the lens.

Nature is an endless source of inspiration in macro photography. Images via IRA_EVVA, YesPhotographers, kirill_makarov, Darkdiamond67, Aleksandar Grozdanovski, and Lucian Coman.

Choosing the Right Lighting

As is the case with any type of photography, macro photography relies on good lighting. The simplest—and most flattering—lighting is usually natural light.

That said, the small apertures and fast shutter speeds required for sharp macro photos often mean whatever natural light is available isn’t always sufficient. Even the midday sun, while nice for amplifying color, presents the issue of harsh shadows.

This is where artificial lighting can come in handy to cast light on the areas that need it. A ring light or flash allows you to be less dependent on natural lighting conditions.

Use the flash to your advantage. Images via SvetaZi, ileana_bt, ROMAN DZIUBALO, and Anas Riad.

Establishing Your Point of Focus

Macro photography means shooting at magnification and at small camera/subject distances. This sometimes means your depth of field is so shallow that you don’t have the entire subject in focus. (The larger the magnification, the smaller the area of focus in your photo.) While limiting, having a shallow depth of field can result in striking macro photos.

If your intended subject is too large to fully capture, you can focus on only part of the subject. For example, if you’re shooting a leaf, perhaps you could focus on the edges or a drop of rain clinging to the tip.

Experimentation is when the best ideas are born. Shoot from different angles—above, below, or from the side—to explore different, unique perspectives.

Shooting from down low, looking up, allows you to use the sky as a neutral background. Unusual angles allow you to find new ways to shoot everyday things, challenging your sense of creativity and adding a unique element to your macro shots.

Shooting your subject from new and unusual angles can add an even greater impact to your photo. Images via Breaking The Walls, TPCX, and Kosmogenez.

Utilizing Burst Mode

Macro photography leaves little room for error. As mentioned, the slightest movement can result in a blurry photo. This is where shooting in burst mode can save the day.

Burst mode enables you to take multiple photos in rapid succession by simply pressing and holding the shutter button. Now, you can pick from the best of the bunch on your camera roll.

So, are you ready to jump-start your creativity? Use these tips to take stunning close-ups and macros on your phone with or without a lens.

Cover image via Milton Buzon.