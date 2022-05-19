3D Modeling Part 6: Low-Poly Models and Texture Baking

Francesco is a 3D artist with more than 15 years of experience in 3D Computer Graphics. Specialized in 3D Modeling and Texturing / Lighting, Francesco is currently working for a company dealing with modeling, texturing, lighting and rendering. He also contributes to various films by providing 3D characters, environments and props. Find him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/francesco-furneri-25541740/.

Understand the importance of low-poly 3D modeling and low-poly art, and learn how to perfectly bake details to your low-poly models.

In our previous article about 3D modeling, we explained how retopology plays a vital role in 3D modeling.

It’s always a good habit to clean up your geometry and apply retopology for different purposes—3D scanned data and rigging and animation, just to name a few.

That being said, having a good topology from the beginning, always has its benefits. For instance, if we need to create a lighter version of a high-poly model, the presence of edge loops and a correct edge flow help to make the process faster.

In this article, I’ll be talking about the importance of low-poly modeling in the 3D industry. Furthermore, I’ll explain a more technical approach, and we’ll look at texture baking for low-poly models.

From High-Poly to Low-Poly Models

A low-poly model can start from a high-poly version of the same model. Typically, 3D artists don’t initially care about poly count, since they’re trying to achieve a clean result as best they can.

A clean high-poly model is the perfect starting point.

However, with high-poly models, clean topology can facilitate the transition to a low-poly model.

Therefore, be sure to have a good starting point to work with! A high-poly model should follow the industry standards (read the first part of our modeling series involving edge loops, edge distribution, and edge flow to understand the fundamentals).

The process to a low-poly version of any model should be smooth and painless.

However, in the stove model above, I decided to compare an example of high-poly topology, made of tris, with a better one.

Notice how a quad-based geometry allows selecting the edge loops with ease and deletes them. In this last case, the decimation process requires less time to reduce.

To sum up:

Build the best high-poly version that you can. Follow the standards like edge loops, edge flow, and uniform edge distribution.

that you can. Follow the standards like edge loops, edge flow, and uniform edge distribution. Simplify the mesh and keep preserving a good topology.

In a nutshell, the deletion of edge loops combined with decimation tools are the right approach for creating a low-poly version. If the geometry is “dirty” at the beginning, you’ll encounter many difficulties.

What Exactly Is Low-Poly Modeling?

There aren’t really strict rules to define whether a geometry is low-poly or not. Generally, the number of polygons you want to manage depends on:

The platform you utilize to target your models: A mobile device requires less polygons than a desktop application.

you utilize to target your models: A mobile device requires less polygons than a desktop application. The complexity of the scene : If your render captures several objects at the same time, you might want to decrease the number of polygons for those meshes.

: If your render captures several objects at the same time, you might want to decrease the number of polygons for those meshes. The kind of quality and details you want to preserve: If you want to avoid some jagged edges, you’ll need to increase the subdivisions a tiny bit.

Just to bring to the table a few numbers for context. The main game character Kratos from God of War had 80,000 polygons on PS4. Some other characters have fewer polygons (e.g. 20,000), and game props might have 800 to 6,000 polygons if they appear on the screen with other meshes.

From my personal experience, I’ve almost never exceeded 50,000 / 55,000 polys for a character in real-time, but the choice depends on the previous considerations.

It’s also important to note that with every passing year, poly count becomes less of a big deal with the growth of the latest technologies.

Epic Games, for instance, has developed a recent in-house algorithm to import high-poly models in Unreal Engine (Nanite). We’ll cover more on that later.

Building Details

As explained in part 3, starting with a modest number of polygons always pays off. In fact, we can easily add/sculpt incremental details if the initial mesh is clean and manageable in terms of polygons.

In the following examples, we see the same model at different subdivision levels. We’ll start from a low number of polys, and head towards a very dense geometry made of million polygons.

A personal project which required the creation of a dog for 3D printing. Image via Artstation.

Depending on the target of your model, you might want to bake the high-poly details to the initial mesh and finally, the real-time application would be able to represent those details as a normal map.

But, for real-time, is this workflow the only solution? Not exactly.

I’ll explain why now . . .

State of the Art

Today’s technologies have improved a lot and real-time applications have developed different algorithms to deal with 3D models.

Just think of one of the most recent studies involving Unreal Engine, where the latest Version 5 has introduced Nanite as a solution for importing massive assets with million polygons. Without getting too in the weeds, let’s note that Unreal is now able to manage a huge amount of data in real-time.

That’s awesome! So, what’s the point of starting with low- to mid-poly models if we can directly import millions of polygons?

Custom 3D models always start with big and rough shapes , and finish with micro details (high-poly models).

, and finish with (high-poly models). Geometries can be easily modified if the poly count is manageable.

can be easily modified if the poly count is manageable. Creating UVs always remains a crucial step, even for very dense geometries.

We’ll explain the last point in a bit and, in particular, we’ll see how to transfer UVs from a low-poly mesh to a high-poly model.

So, when does Nanite save a lot of time for a 3D artist?

Essentially, when we deal with 3D scanning or photogrammetry (see Quixel Megascans as a valuable resource), they can be directly imported without modifications and without the need for a decimated version.

Another situation involves the export of a static mesh directly from a 3D sculpting software like Zbrush. By polypainting the model and quickly setting up UVs, the asset would be briskly ready for Nanite. This technology currently works on static meshes and doesn’t support animated 3D models (rigged meshes).

Let’s look at a quick way to set up UVs on a high-poly model without starting from scratch.

Transfering UVs to High-Poly Models

Let’s say we want to create an high-poly asset to import inside of Unreal Engine, with Nanite support.

We already have the low-poly version with a proper UV Layout. Furthermore, we want to preserve real details, without baking any normal maps.

In reality, we can still use some baking for tiny details. For the Nanite mesh (high-poly), we want it to have the same UV Layout as the original low-poly mesh.

Low-poly and high-poly models.

Without creating new UVs on a high-poly model—which requires more time—we can easily transfer/project our existing UVs to the detailed mesh. (For instance, you can accomplish that in Maya by using a function called Transfer Attributes.)

By Transferring UVs, we instantaneously have the same UV islands on a the high-poly mesh. However, the UVs might not be perfect because of the projection, but you can quickly fix some issues.

If I had built the UVs driectly on the high-poly mesh, I would’ve indeed spent more time.

On the left, the UVs for the low-poly model. On the right, the projection with just one click. Nonetheless, you have to fix some artifacts.

At the end, I should have the same UVs on the high-poly mesh. Having the same UVs—if the low-poly model already has textures applied—we can easily transfer them to the high-poly model.

Again, other maps like ambient occlusion and roughness can also be transferred to the high-poly mesh.

To sum up, low-poly modeling helps tremendously in many situations.

Low-Poly Art

The presence of low-poly models in real-time isn’t just aimed at improving the 3D engine performance, but involves aesthetics, too. Even in a feature film, stylized characters and props have a voice in the matter.

In this CGI animated short film, the appearance of low-poly models gives the shot an authentic look.

CGI 3D animated short: “Funky Low Poly Animation.” Image by Zacharias Reinhardt via YouTube.

Modeling with few polygons requires the ability to represent an object with just a few edges and faces.

Consider the previous shot where the hydrant is still recognizable, even if it’s made of two simple parallelepipeds intersecting each other. Simple shading is also a key element to use for this kind of art.

Here’s another example of low-poly modeling representing a bear. Despite being simplified, we’re able to capture the anatomy and the shapes which make it resemble a bear.

3D PBR low-poly Polar Bears. Image by signsbuilder via TurboSquid.

Do you still think that low-poly modeling is a piece of cake? Of course not! Artists have to capture the essence of the character’s appeal, pose, and everything that makes it good and unique to look at—just with few polygons.

Finally, another consideration should be rigging. When you create a rigged low-poly model, the position of the single polygons plays a vital role.

The lack of a correct polygon distribution in areas like articulations might bring about strange deformations. So, be mindful and test, test, test.

Baking Details to Low-Poly Models

When we talk about baking, we mean a process of transferring all the details from a high-poly model to a low-poly one. The details are stored in a texture that is a normal map, in this case. This texture is being created by saving the details as normal vectors to the surface, hence the name.

Fortunately, the baking is an automatic process, but we have to consider a few things for a low-poly model, as well. A well done UV mapping is certainly fundamental, but it’s not the only thing to keep in mind.

Let’s look at a few tips for baking UVs for hard-surface models. Unlike organic models, hard-surface models have hard edges which require a little more attention during the baking process.

How Baking Works

The following part is a bit technical but worth reading, as it teaches you how to perfectly bake your details onto low-poly models. Let’s take a simple cube to explain the process.

Imagine we have a cube “A” (low-poly mesh) and a cube “B” with some beveling (beveled mesh). We want to transfer details from B to A.

A hard edge typically consists of an 80 to 90-degree angle between two faces. When you work with hard surfaces, the surface normals suddenly change direction from one face to another.

The low-poly mesh with hard edges.

In order to bake the details, you mainly overlay B with A. The purpose is to apply a projection somehow from B to A and save the result as a normal map.

Do I need B to encompass A, or vice versa?

You can really choose your favorite overlay, as long as you minimize the distance between “A” and “B”.

If the difference is too big, the baking can cause unexpected results.

In this first example, let’s consider A to be inside B.

Correct Baking

In a baking process, we can use an object called virtual envelope (or cage) that’s a copy of the target mesh (A), scaled to encompass the source mesh (B).

From the envelope, we can project all the details towards A (we’ll see how in a moment).

“A” is inside “B.” Note that it’s better to triangulate the beveled mesh first, because it has n-gons to be removed and the baking will also benefit from that.

The envelope is being created and scaled from the low-poly mesh (“A”) to encompass the beveled mesh (“B”).

Now, the process shoots rays (blue arrows) from the envelope down to A. The rays meet B, gather info, and project them to A. The ray direction is parallel to surface normals (black arrows).

Notice that, in this particular case, the vertex inside the green circle perfectly matches the center of the beveling. Therefore, there’s some continuity in the projection, which is correct. We keep all the details from the beveled surface.

Details projected onto the low-poly mesh.

If the aforementioned vertex doesn’t match the center of the bevel, some projection details may disappear from the baking process.

An example demonstrating that the curvature is a missing part:

We are not able to project the entire curvature. Part of it is being ignored.

You can simply imagine that the alignment isn’t always an easy operation, and if it’s not perfect, we cut out a few projection details.

Fortunately, there are other ways to bake models.

Let’s Average the Normals!

This method uses a different approach for the projection. Instead of using perpendicular rays to the surface, it creates an interpolation. The baking process in Substance Painter, for instance, has this method set up by default.

We start from the same low-poly mesh with hard edges and normals, like in this figure:

The normals are perpendicular to the surface.

Nonetheless, during the baking, rays are being shot from the envelope by using the interpolation of the surface normals. This way we’re sure to project all the details, even if the beveling isn’t perfectly centered in relation to A.

Some softwares provide a button to enable/disable the averaged normals calculation during the baking. If there’s not that option, you have to manually soften edges from the low-poly model, and then activate the baking.

This is what happens: There’s now a gradual change in the ray direction.

The blue arrows rotating around the low-poly model to project details.

Note: At the end, the low poly mesh still maintains its original surface normals, which are perpendicular to the surface. The blue arrows are just being utilized in the baking process.

Baking the Result

For this part, let’s take another high-poly cube with soft edges and bake the details onto its low-poly version.

Note that we want the low-poly geometry to be inside the high-poly cube, as before. Furthermore, we’ll use a cage with the “average normals” option enabled.

After the baking, the low-poly edges seem to be modeled with a bevel modifier, but they’re hard edges in reality. The low-poly model has 12 tris, while the high-poly one has 12,288.

Comparing the baked result with the high-poly one. They look so similar.

Despite being a good result, if we zoom in, we notice the presence of a black line that we don’t want.

Unwanted black line.

Believe it or not, the issue doesn’t depend on either the low- or high-poly position, or the cage. The way you created the UVs is the key to solving the problem.

Correct UV Layout

In order to generate a normal map with all the details, we need to have a UV-mapped model.

If you look at the UVs of our low-poly cube, you see that all the edges are connected, which is something you should avoid while working with hard surfaces.

Uv mapping. Baked details.

In fact, during the generation of the normal map, due to compression or other factors, a pixel of one face can bleed into another. If UVs are connected, a border pixel might fall into a face that doesn’t belong to it, causing black shading near the edge.

A good rule of the thumb is to separate the UVs by creating a cut for every hard edge.

Once split, remember to leave a space between them. Separating UVs means having different UV islands or smoothing groups, which are independent from each other.

If we cut the edges in the UV Editor and bake again, the black line disappears.

I created a “quick and dirty” UV layout just for this purpose. When you work on a project, remember to arrange the UV island correctly.

Solving Another Common Issue

As previously mentioned, a low-poly model can be contained in a high-poly one, and vice versa, during the baking process. So far, we’ve seen the situation where the high-poly mesh encompasses the low-poly one.

Let’s consider now the opposite scenario. As before, A is the low-poly and B the high poly.

A encompasses B now.

The low-poly mesh encompasses the beveled mesh.

If we don’t use the option “average normals,” we have an incorrect result because part of the curvature is being projected too early on the low-poly mesh.

The “average normal” option off = wrong projection. Bad result.

To obtain a correct result, we have to enable the “average normals” option.

The “average normal” option on = right projection. Correct result.

This way, we have all the details we need.

Conclusions

The previous technical part brings us to the conclusion of part 6 of our modeling series.

At the beginning, we emphasized the importance of low-poly modeling in the industry, not just to improving the 3D engine performance, but for aesthetics, too. Many artists work with very low-poly models by producing compelling results.

At the end, I presented an in-depth look at a more technical argument involving texture baking. Nonetheless, high-poly details aren’t the only elements to be projected onto a low-poly model.

We can also consider the baking of other textures, such as roughness, curvature, position, ambient occlusion, and so on—but that’s another story.

In the next issue, we’ll have a look at a more specific topic involving the most used tools in Maya.

I hope you had fun with this part and, in the meantime, I invite you to follow my work at my Artstation page.

