Lovecore Isn’t Just for Valentine’s Day

Design

Pagano, Shakespearean, Victorian, yandere. This romance-focused trend has a big fan base on TikTok . . . and it’s growing.

If you’re a frequent TikTok user, you might be tuned into the #lovecore aesthetic. Lovecore, also known or associated with heartcore, crushcore, or cupidcore, is about the appreciation or incorporation of the visual aspects of romance and affection.

Think hearts, chocolates, pink, red, cherries, and flowers. Think of it as a wholesome celebration of love—something you may have once referred to as “lovey-dovey style.”

A beautiful, young woman in retro clothes and a straw hat in a blooming cherry orchard
Top-down view of vintage pink rotary phone on burnt orange background
Two linked red cherries in the middle of thick gold frame on pink background
Multiple-panel sequence of a comic strip with different anime female characters
Heart shaped cookies and macaroons on a platter and in a teacup
Fluffy white kitten lying on woman's lap

Images via PhotoJuli86, Camila Miranda PH, Adela Belovodjanin, local_doctor, Peter Karasev, and Cavan Images.

Red heart shaped lollipops in rows on pink background
Image via Tatiana Bralnina.

What Qualifies as Lovecore?

If there are hearts, cupid lips, cupid bows, red and pink, and cherries, it might be lovecore. This aesthetic embraces the nostalgia of love, calling upon sweetness more than it calls up sex appeal. It blends the hyper-femininity of cottagecore and soft girl aesthetics.

Highlights of this aesthetic include looks by Betsy Johnson, Hello Kitty accessories, and Lirika Matoshi’s strawberry midi-dress, which Tess Holiday wore to the 2020 Grammys.

But, this concept isn’t new. Lovecore enthusiasts often look to thrifted or vintage aesthetics with a particular focus on the 1950s and ’60s aesthetic.

This can include items with a preponderance of pink, hearts, and other ultra-femme features.

A woman's hand writes a love letter for Valentine's Day
Antique portrait of a young woman in elaborate gown holding roses
Girl in heart sunglasses and blue dress jumps in the air with her hair flying in the breeze
Candied apples with hard candy coating
Three mannequin heads in various wigs
Top-down view of rows of drug capsules in paper medicine pots
Close-up of a woman's lips and mouth with a heart-shaped candy between her teeth
Marijuana in a grinder with a heart on it
Red cocktails in tall glasses rimmed with red and white sugar
Classic convertible cars parked along a street in Havana, Cuba
Woman wearing red sweater holds pink vintage phone in her hand
Stylish teen girl with green eyeshadow sitting in vintage chair
Portrait of bored teenage girl lying in bed with soft drink
Figurine of Cupid with a bow on a pink background
Happy stylish blond transgender male browses mobile phone while chilling on sofa in room with pink interior
Young Asian hipster man in street style fashion

Images via Inna.Pylypchuk, LiliGraphie, GRSI, Matt Armendariz, Alberto Bernasconi, VICTORIA FIRMSTON / Science Photo Library, Erika Dufour, Laura Thompson, Makistock, Tony Gale, Jamie Grill / Tetra Images, Leire Cavia / Addictive Creative, Antje Merkel / Westend61, Irina Zharkova31, Alvaro Gonzalez / Addictive Creative, and Nuchylee.

Subcategories of Lovecore

There are four main subcategories of lovecore: Pagano lovecore, Shakespearean lovecore, Victorian lovecore, and yandere.

Pagano Lovecore

Pagano lovecore is focused on Greco-Roman-inspired iconography including images that revolve around Aphrodite, Adonis, and Eros.

Common motifs under the subculture include marble statues, doves, jewelry, and ancient love poems.

Closeup of head and shoulders of Greek statue of nude Aphrodite against a red background
Two white doves in flight on black background
Vintage photo surrounded by antique jewelry and flowers
A circa 1906 Victorian Valentine greeting illustration with cupids, hearts, flowers, and musical instruments
A beautiful lady aristocrat in a white lace dress walks cautiously through a dark vintage castle with candles in her hand
1520s Italian Renaissance painting of Venus and Cupid

Images via Vineyard Perspective, Valerios Bodnea, mar_chm1982, Victorian Traditions, Kiselev Andrey Valerevich, and Everett Collection.

Shakespearean Lovecore

Shakespearean lovecore is focused on the writings of Shakespeare but often focus more on the gothic, or dark elements of his writing where love can be unrequited or tragic.

Still life with dry roses and skull on old vintage book and lace
Young diverse women wearing vintage outfits posing on dark background
Lithograph of a man being pulled by two women representing comedy and tragedy
Vintage collection of the works of Shakespeare
Bouquet of flowers with baby angels dispersed throughout
Modern couple portrayed in Renaissance style still photo
Young girl in vintage dress uses smartphone and blows bubble gum

Images via DarkBird, Master1305, Everett Collection, JasaShmasa, indian textile prints, Master1305, and Lia Koltyrina.

Victorian Lovecore

Victorian lovecore is inspired by Victorian aesthetics and takes a more fashion-focused influence including items like corset tops.

Back view of a girl in a cherry blossom tree
Vintage photo of a man courting a woman
An intricate vintage floral Valentine's Day card illustration circa 1879
Model posing in Victorian style red dress holding white daisies
Illustration of two little children giving each other a Valentine greeting
Illustration of a basket of roses with two doves delivering a Valentine message of love
Pink Meadowsweet flowers in a field in front of Victorian castle
Tarot cards, runes, coffee grounds in a cup, a rosary, and dried flowers on a table against the background of an old chest
Flat lay of a beige vintage corset and lace skirt

Images via Vivienne Mok, Victorian Traditions, Victorian Traditions, Collado Photo, Victorian Traditions, Victorian Traditions, yvonnestewarthenderson, Olga Soloveva, and Alyona Mandrik.

Yandere

Finally, yandere stems from anime and centers around anime characters who are violent towards and unhealthily obsessed with their love interest.

A yandere is defined as a character who is often sweet, caring, and innocent before switching into someone who displays an extreme, often violent or psychotic, level of devotion to a love interest.

The romanization of abuse that’s present within the subcategory has resulted in those who follow the aesthetic receiving criticism.

Crying black-haired young man in anime style
Retro cartoon style desktop with user interface elements and message
Pop art kawaii anime girl with big shiny eyes
Anime girl with a bouquet of roses intermingled with cigarettes
Demonic anime girl with a wreath on her head
Anime girl with pink hair, a backpack, and a plaid skirt on a sakura background

Images via local_doctor, local_doctor, local_doctor, Lyudmila_S, Lyudmila_S, and Lyudmila_S.

What Does This Mean for You and Your Brand?

Lovecore is a great aesthetic option for brands looking to target an audience of primarily women who are self-described “romance-aholics” and who appreciate the kinder, sweeter, and more wholesome aspects of love.

You can consider adding hearts to a newsletter, incorporating pink and red, utilizing flowers, cupids, or vintage elements that illicit notions of love. By doing it out of sync with Valentine’s Day, you’re showing lovecore enthusiasts that you share an aesthetic alignment.

This trend feels nostalgic for a sweeter, more wholesome moment but also has modern, anime elements that may be hard for brands to navigate successfully.

In an interview with Nylon, “Polymorphshop shared that their offerings for the lovecore community include a slew of Hello Kitty necklaces and bracelets. The lovecore tag on Instagram brings up image after image of plush Sanrio characters with captions encouraging self-love and positivity, as well as sarcastic humor. Sanrio’s newfound popularity stems from millennials’ nostalgia for childhood characters and a new generation rediscovering the irresistible cuteness.”

If these are brand attributes you have, it could be an interesting category to pursue.

Cover image via MorganStudio.

