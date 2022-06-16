Lovecore Isn’t Just for Valentine’s Day

Kristina Libby is a writer, artist and technologist living and working in NYC. Find her here: www.kristinalibby.com.

Pagano, Shakespearean, Victorian, yandere. This romance-focused trend has a big fan base on TikTok . . . and it’s growing.

If you’re a frequent TikTok user, you might be tuned into the #lovecore aesthetic. Lovecore, also known or associated with heartcore, crushcore, or cupidcore, is about the appreciation or incorporation of the visual aspects of romance and affection.

Think hearts, chocolates, pink, red, cherries, and flowers. Think of it as a wholesome celebration of love—something you may have once referred to as “lovey-dovey style.”

What Qualifies as Lovecore?

If there are hearts, cupid lips, cupid bows, red and pink, and cherries, it might be lovecore. This aesthetic embraces the nostalgia of love, calling upon sweetness more than it calls up sex appeal. It blends the hyper-femininity of cottagecore and soft girl aesthetics.

Highlights of this aesthetic include looks by Betsy Johnson, Hello Kitty accessories, and Lirika Matoshi’s strawberry midi-dress, which Tess Holiday wore to the 2020 Grammys.

But, this concept isn’t new. Lovecore enthusiasts often look to thrifted or vintage aesthetics with a particular focus on the 1950s and ’60s aesthetic.

This can include items with a preponderance of pink, hearts, and other ultra-femme features.

Subcategories of Lovecore

There are four main subcategories of lovecore: Pagano lovecore, Shakespearean lovecore, Victorian lovecore, and yandere.

Pagano Lovecore

Pagano lovecore is focused on Greco-Roman-inspired iconography including images that revolve around Aphrodite, Adonis, and Eros.

Common motifs under the subculture include marble statues, doves, jewelry, and ancient love poems.

Shakespearean Lovecore

Shakespearean lovecore is focused on the writings of Shakespeare but often focus more on the gothic, or dark elements of his writing where love can be unrequited or tragic.

Victorian Lovecore

Victorian lovecore is inspired by Victorian aesthetics and takes a more fashion-focused influence including items like corset tops.

Yandere

Finally, yandere stems from anime and centers around anime characters who are violent towards and unhealthily obsessed with their love interest.

A yandere is defined as a character who is often sweet, caring, and innocent before switching into someone who displays an extreme, often violent or psychotic, level of devotion to a love interest.

The romanization of abuse that’s present within the subcategory has resulted in those who follow the aesthetic receiving criticism.

What Does This Mean for You and Your Brand?

Lovecore is a great aesthetic option for brands looking to target an audience of primarily women who are self-described “romance-aholics” and who appreciate the kinder, sweeter, and more wholesome aspects of love.

You can consider adding hearts to a newsletter, incorporating pink and red, utilizing flowers, cupids, or vintage elements that illicit notions of love. By doing it out of sync with Valentine’s Day, you’re showing lovecore enthusiasts that you share an aesthetic alignment.

This trend feels nostalgic for a sweeter, more wholesome moment but also has modern, anime elements that may be hard for brands to navigate successfully.

In an interview with Nylon, “Polymorphshop shared that their offerings for the lovecore community include a slew of Hello Kitty necklaces and bracelets. The lovecore tag on Instagram brings up image after image of plush Sanrio characters with captions encouraging self-love and positivity, as well as sarcastic humor. Sanrio’s newfound popularity stems from millennials’ nostalgia for childhood characters and a new generation rediscovering the irresistible cuteness.”

If these are brand attributes you have, it could be an interesting category to pursue.

